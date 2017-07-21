27 Tragically Underrated Movies You Need To Watch Immediately

Paramount Pictures

I've only known a few other people who even like this film, but I watched Grease 2 so many times when I was a kid, I literally wore out the VHS. I also now realize that Michelle Pfeiffer was my first crush. But as cheesy as that movie is, I still watch it once or twice a year. I know all the words and songs and own the DVD now. I love it and I'm not ashamed who knows it! Let's bowl, let's bowl, let's rock 'n roll! —jaimetracks