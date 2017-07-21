Sections

TVAndMovies

27 Tragically Underrated Movies You Need To Watch Immediately

Give 'em a shot!

Posted on
Adam B. Vary
Adam B. Vary
BuzzFeed News Reporter

We asked the BuzzFeed Community what movie they love more than anyone else they know. Here are the obscure and unsung results.

1. The Final Girls (2015)

It's one of the best horror comedies ever. It's so funny, taking the piss out of all the stereotypical slasher film tropes. It's well-written, has a great cast, and the direction is really awesome. —claremunster83
Stage 6 Films

It's one of the best horror comedies ever. It's so funny, taking the piss out of all the stereotypical slasher film tropes. It's well-written, has a great cast, and the direction is really awesome. —claremunster83

2. Life After Beth (2014)

A weird, campy, gross, dark comedy that I can't seem to get anyone else to love. But the cast is incredible, and it's insanely funny, while also having a lot of heart. The dark humor is what most people don't respond to, I think, but I adore it. —zezpinkhat
A24

A weird, campy, gross, dark comedy that I can't seem to get anyone else to love. But the cast is incredible, and it's insanely funny, while also having a lot of heart. The dark humor is what most people don't respond to, I think, but I adore it. —zezpinkhat

3. Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

The cinematography is breathtaking, the acting is incredible, and, in a fairly bold move, it cast Louisiana locals and manages to create a startlingly realistic portrayal of life in some rural parts of that state, as well as convey a message on the importance of accepting change through a beautiful and heartbreaking story. Plus, it's the movie that nearly made Quvenzhané Wallis the youngest Oscar winner! —brookemhoese
Fox Searchlight Pictures

The cinematography is breathtaking, the acting is incredible, and, in a fairly bold move, it cast Louisiana locals and manages to create a startlingly realistic portrayal of life in some rural parts of that state, as well as convey a message on the importance of accepting change through a beautiful and heartbreaking story. Plus, it's the movie that nearly made Quvenzhané Wallis the youngest Oscar winner! —brookemhoese

4. Detention (2011)

It really says a lot about millennials. Unfortunately, because it doesn't conform to just one genre, people constantly overlook it. It blends sci-fi and comedy while maintaining a plot that is very much like a parody of Scream. The movie contains gore, humor, spaceships, and time travel. —supernovagirlpower
Samuel Goldwyn Films

It really says a lot about millennials. Unfortunately, because it doesn't conform to just one genre, people constantly overlook it. It blends sci-fi and comedy while maintaining a plot that is very much like a parody of Scream. The movie contains gore, humor, spaceships, and time travel. —supernovagirlpower

5. Speed Racer (2008)

It's by the directing duo who made the Matrix trilogy, and it's so vibrant and bright and surreal, it's like a live-action anime. I don't know why, but the story moves me every time I watch it to the point where I end up sobbing. —tsotroublesome
Warner Bros. Pictures

It's by the directing duo who made the Matrix trilogy, and it's so vibrant and bright and surreal, it's like a live-action anime. I don't know why, but the story moves me every time I watch it to the point where I end up sobbing. —tsotroublesome

6. P.S. I Love You (2007)

Oh my god, I watch that at least once a week, because of the acting, storytelling, and cinematography. Plus, Lisa Kudrow's monologue about men grabbing her ass was my introduction into feminism. Thanks, Lisa! —ellend49e6fb91e
Warner Bros. Pictures

Oh my god, I watch that at least once a week, because of the acting, storytelling, and cinematography. Plus, Lisa Kudrow's monologue about men grabbing her ass was my introduction into feminism. Thanks, Lisa! —ellend49e6fb91e

7. Stardust (2007)

It's a perfect fairy tale: funny and touching and beautiful, great cast, great script. And yet somehow I'm always begging people to watch it with me and very few people I know get excited about it. Definitely watch it if you haven't! —francesc41735ee85
Paramount Pictures

It's a perfect fairy tale: funny and touching and beautiful, great cast, great script. And yet somehow I'm always begging people to watch it with me and very few people I know get excited about it. Definitely watch it if you haven't! —francesc41735ee85

8. Paprika (2006)

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

A Japanese animated feature about a girl named Paprika who helps people as a psychiatrist by entering their dreams. Well-executed, suspenseful, and slightly tear-jerking, but it takes a few times of watching to finally understand what's going on. —TomiYomiTaro

9. Perfume: The Story of a Murderer (2006)

Not only does it feature an all-star cast of underrated actors, but the cinematography is simply exquisite. Ben Whishaw as Jean-Baptiste Grenouille is quiet, understated, and ambiguously menacing despite his utter innocence. Alan Rickman, Dustin Hoffman, and Rachel Hurd-Wood are also featured, and each of them gives a wonderful performance. I honestly cannot rave enough about how gorgeous this film is, even if it is admittedly weird as hell. —julieg27
DreamWorks Pictures

Not only does it feature an all-star cast of underrated actors, but the cinematography is simply exquisite. Ben Whishaw as Jean-Baptiste Grenouille is quiet, understated, and ambiguously menacing despite his utter innocence. Alan Rickman, Dustin Hoffman, and Rachel Hurd-Wood are also featured, and each of them gives a wonderful performance. I honestly cannot rave enough about how gorgeous this film is, even if it is admittedly weird as hell. —julieg27

10. Brother Bear (2003)

I feel like it is the most underrated Disney movie! It was my favorite movie when I was a kid, and as a young adult, I can even appreciate it more, with its beautiful themes of love and picturesque scenes! There are no villains, which shows that humans and animals are all misunderstood and we should love one another. —HVerre04
Disney

I feel like it is the most underrated Disney movie! It was my favorite movie when I was a kid, and as a young adult, I can even appreciate it more, with its beautiful themes of love and picturesque scenes! There are no villains, which shows that humans and animals are all misunderstood and we should love one another. —HVerre04

11. Just Friends (2005)

I can watch this Ryan Reynolds and Anna Faris gem any time, any day! Quick wit, amazing timing — I find something new to laugh at every time I watch it. —TheRealPennyLane
New Line Cinema

I can watch this Ryan Reynolds and Anna Faris gem any time, any day! Quick wit, amazing timing — I find something new to laugh at every time I watch it. —TheRealPennyLane

12. Dancer in the Dark (2000)

Yes, it is a depressing film that will crush your feelings, but I still love it. My brothers didn't believe me when I told them it is the kind of film most people never want to see again because of how sad it is, so I made them watch it. They quickly realized just how wrong they were. —Decoded
Fine Line Features

Yes, it is a depressing film that will crush your feelings, but I still love it. My brothers didn't believe me when I told them it is the kind of film most people never want to see again because of how sad it is, so I made them watch it. They quickly realized just how wrong they were. —Decoded

13. What Dreams May Come (1998)

It's a love story between a father and son, a father and daughter, and a husband and wife. The cast is dynamic (Robin Williams has so much damn depth, Annabella Sciorra is brilliantly adept at delivering grief, and Cuba Gooding Jr.? Come on now); the imagery is rich and heartbreaking and beautiful; and despite knowing this movie by heart, and knowing exactly what's coming and when, it never fails to break my heart and make me cry the ugliest, realest tears. —Galileo Humpkins-Humpkins, Facebook
Polygram Filmed Entertainment

It's a love story between a father and son, a father and daughter, and a husband and wife. The cast is dynamic (Robin Williams has so much damn depth, Annabella Sciorra is brilliantly adept at delivering grief, and Cuba Gooding Jr.? Come on now); the imagery is rich and heartbreaking and beautiful; and despite knowing this movie by heart, and knowing exactly what's coming and when, it never fails to break my heart and make me cry the ugliest, realest tears. —Galileo Humpkins-Humpkins, Facebook

14. Muppet Treasure Island (1996)

I wholeheartedly believe Muppet Treasure Island is the tour de force of our generation, and the greatest story ever told. However, my first best friend falls asleep every time I put it on, and my second best friend is freaked out by muppets. No one else I know appreciates this magnificent marvel of a movie. —Kimberly Randle, Facebook
Disney

I wholeheartedly believe Muppet Treasure Island is the tour de force of our generation, and the greatest story ever told. However, my first best friend falls asleep every time I put it on, and my second best friend is freaked out by muppets. No one else I know appreciates this magnificent marvel of a movie. —Kimberly Randle, Facebook

15. Lone Star (1996)

It's a story of a conflicted sheriff trying to solve a 40-year-old murder, and, in the course of his investigation, finds more than he bargained for. It's what a movie should be: well-edited, strong plot, intelligent dialogue, and complex characters. This movie has strong performances from Chris Cooper, Elizabeth Peña, Frances McDormand, and Matthew McConaughey (in one of his earliest roles). —mrsandman29
Sony Pictures Classics

It's a story of a conflicted sheriff trying to solve a 40-year-old murder, and, in the course of his investigation, finds more than he bargained for. It's what a movie should be: well-edited, strong plot, intelligent dialogue, and complex characters. This movie has strong performances from Chris Cooper, Elizabeth Peña, Frances McDormand, and Matthew McConaughey (in one of his earliest roles). —mrsandman29

16. Benny & Joon (1993)

MGM, Ehaverstick / Via buzzfeed.com

It's funny, romantic, quirky, and genuinely likeable. Plus the vintage Buster Keaton/Charlie Chaplin vibe is so lovely to a vintage stuff enthusiast. This photo is of my second tattoo with a quote from the movie, and the director retweeted it, too! —Ehaverstick

17. My Boyfriend's Back (1993)

The perfect mix of ridiculous '90s comedy, but it has an actual allegory behind it, i.e. racial discrimination. Matthew Fox and Philip Seymour Hoffman had major roles before they were famous, plus Matthew McConaughey played an unnamed side character. Seriously, watch this movie and you won't be disappointed at all. It is amazing. —brittanir46872c71d
Touchstone Pictures

The perfect mix of ridiculous '90s comedy, but it has an actual allegory behind it, i.e. racial discrimination. Matthew Fox and Philip Seymour Hoffman had major roles before they were famous, plus Matthew McConaughey played an unnamed side character. Seriously, watch this movie and you won't be disappointed at all. It is amazing. —brittanir46872c71d

18. Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

I watched it for the first time when I was 18 and I just fell in love. The banter and the comedy and the relationship between Beatrice (Emma Thompson) and Benedick (Kenneth Branagh) is perfect. I introduced my husband to it and we still quote passages at each other from time to time: "Thou and I are too wise to woo peaceably." —Lisa Werkmeister, Facebook
MGM

I watched it for the first time when I was 18 and I just fell in love. The banter and the comedy and the relationship between Beatrice (Emma Thompson) and Benedick (Kenneth Branagh) is perfect. I introduced my husband to it and we still quote passages at each other from time to time: "Thou and I are too wise to woo peaceably." —Lisa Werkmeister, Facebook

19. Dick Tracy (1990)

Every time it comes on TV, I stop everything and watch it. I quote along with the movie verbatim and the Stephen Sondheim songs and Danny Elfman score stay in my head. —realgenius88
Touchstone Pictures

Every time it comes on TV, I stop everything and watch it. I quote along with the movie verbatim and the Stephen Sondheim songs and Danny Elfman score stay in my head. —realgenius88

20. Quigley Down Under (1990)

Tom Selleck at his Tom Selleck-iest, rockin' the 'stache in cowboy gear; Alan Rickman as the casually evil antagonist; and Laura San Giacomo being crazy. American cowboy Quigley takes a job as a sharpshooter in Australia, only to learn upon arrival that his employer wants him to use his skills not on predators like dingoes that threaten his sheep, but the Aboriginal people who cross his land. Quigley and his rifle take exception to that, and it culminates in a classic showdown with the bad guy and his crew. —Amber Ansley, Facebook
MGM

Tom Selleck at his Tom Selleck-iest, rockin' the 'stache in cowboy gear; Alan Rickman as the casually evil antagonist; and Laura San Giacomo being crazy. American cowboy Quigley takes a job as a sharpshooter in Australia, only to learn upon arrival that his employer wants him to use his skills not on predators like dingoes that threaten his sheep, but the Aboriginal people who cross his land. Quigley and his rifle take exception to that, and it culminates in a classic showdown with the bad guy and his crew. —Amber Ansley, Facebook

21. Willow (1988)

To this day, I still watch it every couple of weeks. My husband doesn't understand my obsession, but typically he will humor me and watch it anyways. Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) and Willow (Warwick Davis) take on giants, trolls, brownies, and an evil queen to save the cutest baby of all time. The special effects are not the greatest and it is pretty corny, but the story is still my favorite. —briannae49a1cd25a
MGM

To this day, I still watch it every couple of weeks. My husband doesn't understand my obsession, but typically he will humor me and watch it anyways. Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) and Willow (Warwick Davis) take on giants, trolls, brownies, and an evil queen to save the cutest baby of all time. The special effects are not the greatest and it is pretty corny, but the story is still my favorite. —briannae49a1cd25a

22. The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

Growing up, I LOVED this movie sooo much. The scene with the bat always freaks me out, but I love the sailor bar scene and when they escape from the mousetrap. I am positive this movie is part of the reason I am studying criminal law and love Sherlock now!! Even just writing this makes me want to go watch it right now even though it's 1 a.m.!! —skailyr
Disney

Growing up, I LOVED this movie sooo much. The scene with the bat always freaks me out, but I love the sailor bar scene and when they escape from the mousetrap. I am positive this movie is part of the reason I am studying criminal law and love Sherlock now!! Even just writing this makes me want to go watch it right now even though it's 1 a.m.!! —skailyr

23. Labyrinth (1986)

My dad used to rent this movie from Blockbuster every time I got sick and had to stay home from school. The entire whimsical nature of the movie just hooked me. Not to mention David Bowie was my first crush as a child. The music, the puppetry, the sets, and Bowie, how could you not love this movie? I honestly dated a guy for three months because he casually quoted Labyrinth at a party. —DarcyisPhoenix
TriStar Pictures

My dad used to rent this movie from Blockbuster every time I got sick and had to stay home from school. The entire whimsical nature of the movie just hooked me. Not to mention David Bowie was my first crush as a child. The music, the puppetry, the sets, and Bowie, how could you not love this movie? I honestly dated a guy for three months because he casually quoted Labyrinth at a party. —DarcyisPhoenix

24. Ladyhawke (1985)

My bride picks on me mercilessly for loving it. I will grant the 1980s electronica soundtrack is a bit out of place with knights and horses, but you gotta love Mathew Broderick's mop top and a young Michelle Pfeiffer's hair being feathered to within an inch of its life. It will always have a place in my movie catalog. —Sgt Detritus
Warner Bros. Pictures

My bride picks on me mercilessly for loving it. I will grant the 1980s electronica soundtrack is a bit out of place with knights and horses, but you gotta love Mathew Broderick's mop top and a young Michelle Pfeiffer's hair being feathered to within an inch of its life. It will always have a place in my movie catalog. —Sgt Detritus

25. Voyage of the Rock Aliens (1984)

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Literally NO ONE I know has seen it or even heard of it. I bought a VHS copy of it at a yard sale and was immediately hooked. Aliens in search of rock music? Serial killers and the Loch Ness monster on the loose? It's the BEST. —chelseasowerss

26. Grease 2 (1982)

I've only known a few other people who even like this film, but I watched Grease 2 so many times when I was a kid, I literally wore out the VHS. I also now realize that Michelle Pfeiffer was my first crush. But as cheesy as that movie is, I still watch it once or twice a year. I know all the words and songs and own the DVD now. I love it and I'm not ashamed who knows it! Let's bowl, let's bowl, let's rock 'n roll! —jaimetracks
Paramount Pictures

I've only known a few other people who even like this film, but I watched Grease 2 so many times when I was a kid, I literally wore out the VHS. I also now realize that Michelle Pfeiffer was my first crush. But as cheesy as that movie is, I still watch it once or twice a year. I know all the words and songs and own the DVD now. I love it and I'm not ashamed who knows it! Let's bowl, let's bowl, let's rock 'n roll! —jaimetracks

27. The Castle of Cagliostro (1979)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki! It's such a fun heist/adventure/comedy movie with unforgettable characters, gorgeous animation, and a lovely soundtrack. It's also very accessible even if you're not a Miyazaki or anime fan, since it's a pretty basic plot and light on the weirdness. —noface46
TMS Entertainment

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki! It's such a fun heist/adventure/comedy movie with unforgettable characters, gorgeous animation, and a lovely soundtrack. It's also very accessible even if you're not a Miyazaki or anime fan, since it's a pretty basic plot and light on the weirdness. —noface46

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

Want to be featured in future BuzzFeed posts? Follow the BuzzFeed Community on Facebook and Twitter!

