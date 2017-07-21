27 Tragically Underrated Movies You Need To Watch Immediately

We asked the BuzzFeed Community what movie they love more than anyone else they know. Here are the obscure and unsung results.
1. The Final Girls (2015)
2. Life After Beth (2014)
3. Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)
4. Detention (2011)
5. Speed Racer (2008)
6. P.S. I Love You (2007)
7. Stardust (2007)
8. Paprika (2006)
9. Perfume: The Story of a Murderer (2006)
10. Brother Bear (2003)
11. Just Friends (2005)
12. Dancer in the Dark (2000)
13. What Dreams May Come (1998)
14. Muppet Treasure Island (1996)
15. Lone Star (1996)
16. Benny & Joon (1993)
17. My Boyfriend's Back (1993)
18. Much Ado About Nothing (1993)
19. Dick Tracy (1990)
20. Quigley Down Under (1990)
21. Willow (1988)
22. The Great Mouse Detective (1986)
23. Labyrinth (1986)
24. Ladyhawke (1985)
25. Voyage of the Rock Aliens (1984)
26. Grease 2 (1982)
27. The Castle of Cagliostro (1979)
