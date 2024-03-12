Skip To Content
People On Twitter Are Remembering The Disgusting Way Quvenzhané Wallis Was Treated When She Became An Oscar Nominee At 9

Adults using two c-words to describe a child is revolting!

Morgan Murrell
by Morgan Murrell

BuzzFeed Staff

Something memorable or historic always happens during awards season, and the mistreatment of Quvenzhané Wallis when she was a kid is something that continues to leave a bad taste in people's mouths.

A close-up of Quvenzhané Wallis as a chile
Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Quvenzhané starred as Hushpuppy in the 2012 critically acclaimed film Beasts of the Southern Wild. The film follows 6-year-old Hushpuppy, her stern father Wink, and their day-to-day life, as he prepares her for an apocalypse while living in a remote delta community in Louisiana.

Hushpuppy smiling while standing outdoors and holding a small chicken
Jess Pinkham/TM and ©Copyright Fox Searchlight. All rights reserved./Courtesy Everett Collection

Quvenzhané was just 5 years old when she initially auditioned for the role, despite the casting call looking for girls between the ages of 6 and 9. The casting team was blown away by her and the talent she possessed at such a young age.

Director Benh Zeitlin sitting and talking to Quvenzhané Wallis on set
Jess Pinkham, © Fox Searchlight / courtesy Everett Collection
She was just 8 years old when the movie was officially released in theaters. The following year, 2013, Beasts of the Southern Wild was nominated for four Academy Awards, including a Best Actress nomination for Quvenzhané.

Quvenzhané Wallis in a purple dress holding a plush dog at the Oscars luncheon
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

That's right, at 9 years old, Quvenzhané became the youngest actor in history to be nominated in that category. She's also the first person born in the 21st century to be nominated for an Oscar.

Quvenzhané Wallis sits next to Bradley Cooper during the class photo for the 2013 Oscar nominees
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

But along with the excitement surrounding the significant achievement, came unsuspecting negativity and backlash toward Quvenzhané...seemingly for just existing.

Closeup of Quvenzhané Wallis on the red red carpet
Fred Hayes / Getty Images

Something about Quvenzhané being praised at the 2013 Oscars made Chrissy Teigen write these rude tweets, which have since been deleted.

Tweet by Christine Teigen expressing forced liking for Quvenzhané Wallis due to her being a child, with mixed reactions from users
Chrissy Teigen / Twitter

She then went on to call a child "cocky." People were not amused by her tweets at all, which later prompted Chrissy to issue an apology. This wasn't the first or last time she's apologized for something she's said online.

&quot;is it okay to call a small child cocky?&quot;
Chrissy Teigen / Twitter

But the cruelty didn't stop there. To play off of Chrissy's tweets, the satirical news publication The Onion referred to the adolescent actor as a "cunt." Absolutely disgusting!

A tweet from The Onion with offensive language directed at Quvenzhané Wallis during Oscars 2013
The Onion / Twitter

The fake news outlet was met with immediate backlash for the insensitive tweet. They swiftly deleted the tweet and The Onion's CEO Steve Hannah released an apology on their official Facebook page.

Closeup of Quvenzhané Wallis smiling on the red carpet
Alberto E. Rodriguez / WireImage

"On behalf of The Onion," Steve wrote. "I offer my personal apology to Quvenzhané Wallis and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the tweet that was circulated last night during the Oscars. It was crude and offensive — not to mention inconsistent with The Onion’s commitment to parody and satire, however biting."

But the hate wasn't only happening outside of the Academy Awards bubble. One of the Academy voters did an interview with the Hollywood Reporter where he explained why he did or did not vote for certain nominees. He revealed one of the reasons he didn't vote for Quvenzhané was because he couldn't pronounce her name.

Closeup of Quvenzhané Wallis
Vivien Killilea / WireImage / Getty Images

Names, amongst other things, in Black culture are often ridiculed, mocked, and dissected to make others feel more comfortable. Nicknames are sometimes given to make it more digestible for someone unwilling to put in the effort.


Quvenzhané's name is a combination of the first two syllables of her parents' names and also has a special meaning in Swahili (with different spelling).

"I also don’t vote for anyone whose name I can’t pronounce," said the anonymous voter. "Quvez—? Quzen—? Quyzenay? Her parents really put her in a hole by giving her that name — Alphabet Wallis."

Closeup of Quvenzhané Wallis
Erika Goldring / FilmMagic / Getty Images

He then went on to mention his views on child actors: "The truth is, it’s a very sweet but immature performance from a 9-year-old. I’ve directed children. They probably did a thousand takes and put the best ones together."

Behind the scenes of &quot;Beasts of the Southern Wild&quot;
Jess Pinkham/TM & copyright ©Fox Searchlight. All rights reserved / courtesy Everett Collection

Unfortunately, this doesn't even cover half of the way she was bullied and criticized just for being young, Black, and talented, which is why this incident still weighs heavy on people's minds and hearts over a decade later.

ABC / Twitter: @80suburbia
Tweet discusses mistreatment of Quvenzhané Wallis for asking correct pronunciation of her name
Twitter: @Blkgrlsupremacy

Twitter: @luvsamia

But despite it all, Quvenzhané, who is now 20 years old, continued to keep her head held high. She went on to star in big movies like Annie and 12 Years a Slave, as well as Apple TV+'s popular sports drama series Swagger.

Closeup of Quvenzhané Wallis
Peter Forest / Getty Images

It's beautiful to see her light shining just as bright as it did when she was 9, even when trolls tried to dim it.

