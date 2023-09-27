"The Office" Is Getting A Reboot, So We've Helped With The Recasting

Trending badgeTrendingTV and Movies·Posted 21 hours ago"The Office" Is Getting A Reboot, So We've Helped With The RecastingWho Can Fill The Shoes Of Michael Scott?by Ada EnechiBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink The Office is getting a reboot! NBC Yes, you read that correctly. Even though there is a version of The Office in 13 different countries, they thought that's not enough and are going to reboot the whole series! And with a reboot comes a new cast, so we thought we'd help them out and suggest some options for the already iconic cast: John Turturro as Michael Scott Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images, NBC Recasting Michael Scott was not easy, but after serious deliberation (and a stress-filled nap), it came to me in a dream that the only option was John Turturro. After watching the incredible show Severance, I believe John can deliver the awkwardness and inappropriateness that we all know and love in Michael Scott. Zach Gilford as Jim Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images, NBC Jim Halpert is the definition of a grower, not a shower. You grow to love him more and more with each season because he has a cocky but loveable personality. Zach Gilford is the man for the job. Haley Lu Richardson as Pam John Shearer / WireImage, NBC Without Pam, would we have loved Jim as much? Absolutely not. Therefore Pam has to be instantly loveable, with no debates on her character; Haley Lu Richardson is the perfect woman for the job. Her performance in White Lotus was a classic girl next door with a conflict in identity, and that's Pam Halpert's whole personality. Paul Walter Hauser as Dwight Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images, NBC Michael Scott was tough to recast, but Dwight offered a conundrum. It takes many seasons for you to warm to Dwight. You definitely laugh at him immediately, and you tease him with Jim from the offset, but it takes a while until he becomes someone you see as a heartwarming character. To deliver this kind of skill takes a complicated actor and Paul Walter Hauser is the only person who comes to mind that will be able to do it justice. Ali Wong as Angela Nbc / Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images, NBC I know what you're thinking, Ali Wong is too much of a clear comedian to play Angela... but you're wrong. After Ali's performance in BEEF, I have never been more certain that she is the perfect person for this role. Guillermo Díaz as Oscar Paul Archuleta / Getty Images, NBC Most people know Guillermo Díaz as Huck in Scandal, so I understand your initial apprehension. But one of my favourite performances from him, however small, was as Jaime's boyfriend in Broad City where I saw a rare softer character for him. Guillermo would play an amazing Oscar, one that I believe would actually put hands on Michael when he attempted to kiss him and I would love it. Hannibal Buress as Kevin Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images, NBC Again, if you're a fan of Broad City, you'll understand my thinking for this casting. Hannibal is not new to playing an industry professional who's both hilarious and adorable. Hannibal will definitely bring that classic Kevin charm that the show cannot live without. Creed Bratton as Creed Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images, NBC No one else can play Creed, sorry. Edie Falco as Meredith NBC Meredith is one of the most underrated characters in The Office and my personal favourite. To play a character like Meredith you need to have the courage to push to the edge every single time and the only person I think can do this is Edie Falco. If you watched Nurse Jackie, you know exactly what I mean; Edie would make a fantastic Meredith. Zach Cherry as Stanley Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, NBC You might think I've cast Zach Cherry as Stanley because he looks like he could potentially be his son, but you would be wrong. Stanley isn't the funniest character, but when he does crank up the humour, I crack up for days. It takes a particular set of skills to land a joke so well that it stays with you forever. Zach is the man for the job. Martha Kelly as Phylis Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images, NBC Phylis is such a special character and honestly, I struggled to think of who could deliver the cute grandma-with-a-dark-side energy. Martha Kelly's incredible monotone stature would give an edge to Phylis I think we all would love to see. Sophie Turner as Ryan Robert Smith / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images I know you're shouting, "No! Ryan should be a man!", but you're wrong. Ryan just needs to be obnoxious, which is a gender-neutral trait. Sophie Turner is an underrated comedian who I think could easily play an egotistical drug addict (based on her performance in Do Revenge). Chaneil Kular as Kelly Kapoor Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Annabel's, NBC Chaneil Kular deserves more roles and more recognition, and that's why I think he would be the best Kelly Kapoor we've ever seen. His performance in Sex Education is enough evidence. Alistair Petrie as Toby Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images, NBC Toby should've always been British. No one can play droning patheticness like a Brit can (and I can say this because I'm British). Alistair Petrie could potentially be the best Toby we've ever seen and personally, I would love to see constant face-offs between him and John Turturro. Catherine Reitman as Jan Santiago Felipe / Getty Images, NBC If you're a fan of Workin' Moms you'll know why Catherine Reitman is a perfect option to play Jan. You need the ultimate "girl boss" who has a fascination with the younger man and control issues... enter Catherine, who already has experience in this role. I'm sure there will be a debate on these choices because in the end do we really need a reboot? But if it's happening anyway what do you think about this cast?