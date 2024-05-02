17 Celebrities Who You Probably Didn’t Know Dated, Married, Or Divorced NHL Players

Celebrity·Posted on May 2, 202417 Celebrities Who You Probably Didn’t Know Dated, Married, Or Divorced NHL PlayersWhy did I completely forget about Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie?by Abby ZinmanBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail NHL playoffs are in full swing! And instead of focusing on my team, I thought I'd instead delve into the current and previous relationships between celebs and hockey players — because there are actually more than you think. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NHL / Via giphy.com Of course, I'm here to give you all the tea — including what each couple is doing now. Let me tell you, there are some doozies. 1. Elisha Cuthbert and Dion Phaneuf Errich Petersen / Via Getty Images A Calgary-born actress best known for Popular Mechanics for Kids and The Girl Next Door, Cuthbert met the former Leafs captain in 2008. They got engaged in 2012, and married in 2013 in Prince Edward Island. The pair are still married today, and they have two kids. 2. Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly View this photo on Instagram Tessa Virtue / Via instagram.com Virtue and Rielly have kept their relationship pretty private, but people think they started dating in 2019, after rumours started spiralling on social media. Their relationship was confirmed in 2020, when Virtue was doing an Instagram Live with Max Kerman, lead singer of the Arkells, and Rielly walked in the background on Virtue's screen (and he ended up joining her in the interview). This pair of Canadian legends got married recently, in February 2024.Virtue and Rielly are definitely a fan-favourite couple for all Canadians, but especially Leafs fans — I hope we see more of them in the future, because their soft launches are just adorable! 3. Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Jason Laveris / Via Getty Images The Dancing With The Stars icon met Laich, who played for the Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Washington Capitals, and Los Angeles Kings teams, in 2013. After getting married in 2017, they split up three years later. They did, however, run into one another at Derek Hough’s wedding in 2023, where Laich was a groomsman.As for their current relationship statuses, Laich is dating athlete Katrín Davíðsdóttir, and Hough is reportedly single, but she's since been spotted with Ben Barnes and Charlie Wilson, both in 2021. 4. Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie Michael Buckner / Via Getty Images Lizzie McGuire and Younger actress Hilary Duff met the former Edmonton Oilers player in 2007, and they got married in 2010. Six years later, they called it off, but it does seem like they’re on good terms. They also have a son, who turned twelve in March 2024. Duff is now married to Matthew Koma, who she’s been friends with ever since they collaborated on her music in the mid-2010s. They have three children together, with another on the way. As for Comrie, he’s been laying low, so his relationship status is pretty unknown to the public. 5. Noureen DeWulf and Ryan Miller Michael Kovac / Via Getty Images Anger Management actress Noureen DeWulf is currently married to Buffalo Sabres legend and American Olympian Ryan Miller. They’ve been married for over 13 years, and have two kids together — a match made in heaven! One adorable little Easter egg is that when DeWulf was pregnant with her son in 2020, she told PEOPLE how she thinks he’ll play hockey one day. 6. Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Taylor Hill / Via Getty Images Arguably one of the most iconic NHL couples is country singer Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher, who played for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators. They adorably met backstage at one of Underwood’s shows in 2008, and got married two years later. They have two kids together, and it looks like they’re still very much in love! 7. Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure Jason Kempin / Via Getty Images Candace Cameron Bure met her now-husband in 1994, when her Full House costar Dave Coulier set them up. That same year, Bure started off his NHL career on the Montréal Canadiens. It must have been love at first sight, because they were engaged less than a year after that. As if it couldn’t get any sweeter, it turns out that Full House actually helped Valeri, who is Russian-American, learn English when he came to the States at 17! The couple now has three children together. 8. Janet Jones and Wayne Gretzky Angela Weiss / Via Getty Images Hall-of-fame hockey star Wayne Gretzky met his now-wife only a quarter into his career. He was a judge on the TV series Dance Fever, while Jones was a contestant. The two tied the knot in 1988, and they have five kids together — so, if my math is right, they’ve been together for 36 years! Their daughter, Paulina Gretzky, is also married to PGA golfer Dustin Johnson.After meeting Gretzky, Jones continued acting; notably, she was in A League Of Their Own and, most recently, American Siege in 2021. As for Gretzky, he’s still dubbed as hockey’s GOAT, and holds many records to this day. 9. Maripier Morin and Brandon Prust Ernesto Distefano / Via Getty Images TV presenter, actress, and Quebec native Maripier Morin met Brandon Prust during his three years playing on the Montréal Canadiens, from 2012-2015. They got engaged in 2015, just before he was traded to the Vancouver Canucks, and got married in 2017 before separating in 2019. During their time together, Morin starred on the reality show Hockey Wives. It’s not certain whether or not Prust is dating anyone new, but we do know that Morin is dating actor Jean-Philippe Perras, with whom she is expecting her second child. 10. Rachel Hunter and Jarret Stoll Charley Gallay / Via Getty Images Hunter, a model from New Zealand, started dating two-time Stanley Cup winner Jarret Stoll in 2006 after her longtime marriage to Rod Stewart ended. She and Stoll got engaged in 2008 — but here’s where it gets messy. Stoll called off the wedding less than two months before they were supposed to get married in August 2009, allegedly over email.As for how they’re doing now, Stoll is currently married to Erin Andrews (we’ll get to that in a minute), and it looks like Hunter is single. 11. Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll Jason Laveris / Via Getty Images Speaking of Stoll, he’s currently married to Erin Andrews, former ESPN commentator and Dancing With The Stars co-host (yes, another DWTS alum on this list!). They met in 2012 at the World Series, and got married in 2017. They also had a baby via surrogate in 2023. 12. Gena Lee Nolin and Cale Hulse Tibrina Hobson / Via Getty Images The Price Is Right and Baywatch actress Gena Lee Nolin married NFL defenseman Cale Hulse in 2004, during a one-year break in Hulse’s hockey career. This was Nolin’s third marriage — her first began and ended in 1991, and the second spanned from 1993 until 2004. The happy couple has been together ever since, and they have one child together. 13. Hilary Rhoda and Sean Avery Patrick Mcmullan / Via Getty Images Sean Avery, who primarily played for the New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings, met model Hilary Rhonda at a bar in 2009. They got married in 2015, and had their son Nash in 2020 after struggling to conceive. Unfortunately, they got divorced in 2022, with Rhoda filing a restraining order against Avery. Although we don’t know anything for certain, it looks like the two of them are currently single. 14. Lindsay Vonn and P.K. Subban Jim Spellman / Via Getty Images Alpine ski racer Lindsay Vonn started dating former NHL star P.K. Subban in 2018, during his time on the Nashville Predators. You might also remember that she dated Tiger Woods in the early 2010s. Vonn proposed to Subban in 2019 (a feminist move if I've ever seen one) and, after having to postpone their wedding because of COVID-19, they broke up in 2020. Since then, Vonn started dating Diego Osorio in 2021, who runs a tequila company. P.K. Subban doesn't look to be in a serious relationship right now, although he was spotted with someone at a Knicks game in 2021. 15. Kristi Yamaguchi and Bret Hedican Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Via Getty Images Hedican, a Stanley Cup champion and two-time American Olympian, met Yamaguchi at the 1992 Olympics, where she competed in figure skating. She went on to compete in Dancing With The Stars, making her the third DWTS alum on this list, and she's also a children's book author. The pair got married in 2000, and they now have two kids together. 16. Emily Karlsson (Ferguson) and William Karlsson Bruce Bennett / Via Getty Images After rising to fame on The Bachelor and later Bachelor in Paradise, Emily Karlsson (formerly Ferguson) met her now-husband after DMing him on Instagram — a true modern-day love story. The Swedish hockey player is currently the assistant captain for the Vegas Golden Knights. The Karlssons got married in 2022, and announced their first child in 2023. 17. Haley Ferguson and Oula Palve Haley Ferguson / Via instagram.com Okay, so this one isn’t actually an NHL player, but it’s still worth mentioning. Emily Karlsson’s twin sister Haley, who was also on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, is married to Oula Palve, a Finnish hockey player. Emily actually convinced her sister to DM Palve, which he explained in an Instagram caption. It looks like they got their marriage licence in Las Vegas in 2022, alongside the Karlssons. They also just gave birth to their first child in April 2023.