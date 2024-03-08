Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Oscars badge

12 Facts About The Oscars You Really Should Know If You Want To Be Prepared To Watch On Sunday

A popular presenting format from 2009 is reportedly coming back for this year's ceremony.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024

The Oscars are on Sunday, capping off a memorable awards season that's made a border collie a Hollywood star and seen Barbie and Oppenheimer break records at the box office. But you don't need to know all that to watch the ceremony on Sunday. Instead, you just need to know these 12 simple facts to be prepared for the show:

1. The Oscars are held at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, and the red carpet takes place right outside.

Dolby Theatre entrance with a setup for an event, stage equipment visible
AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

2. Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough are hosting the official red carpet show.

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images, Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

ABC's official red carpet show begins at 6:30 ET / 3:30 PT. This will be Vanessa's third consecutive time hosting and Julianne's first.

3. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the ceremony for his fourth time.

Jimmy Kimmel stands among Oscar statues for an Oscars event poster with event details
ABC / Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences

Jimmy previously hosted the Oscars in 2017, 2018, and last year.

Hot Topic
The Oscars have finally arrived! Keep up with the losers, winners, and best dressed celebs right here.
Check out our Oscars coverage

4. The Oscars are starting an hour earlier this year. The broadcast airs live at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, immediately following the red carpet show.

Jimmy in a tuxedo and bow tie standing on stage
ABC / ABC via Getty Images

5. Oppenheimer has the most nominations with 13.

Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer stands next to Benny Safdie as Edward Teller in an outdoor setting with a &quot;STOP&quot; sign and buildings behind them
Melinda Sue Gordon / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Poor Things is next with 11 nominations, followed by Killers of the Flower Moon with 10, Barbie with 8, and Maestro with 7. 

6. Lily Gladstone is the first Native American person to be nominated in one of the four main acting categories.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Melinda Sue Gordon / © Apple TV+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

"It’s something that I wasn’t sure I would see in my career, in my lifetime,” Lily told the New York Times in January. “I hope that it just means that people start caring more and learning more about these histories.”

7. Colman Domingo is the second openly gay man nominated for playing a gay character, according to the New York Times. Additionally, he's the first Afro-Latino man nominated for Best Actor, according to People.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images, David Lee / © Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

Colman is nominated for playing gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in the film Rustin. The first openly gay man to play a gay character was Ian McKellen who received a Best Actor nomination in 1999 for playing Frankenstein and Bride of Frankenstein director James Whale in the film God and Monsters. "It’s exciting to me, too, because I know that this is history-making, in many ways," Colman told the Hollywood Reporter in January of his nomination. "And I’m glad people could see the craftsmanship and see the work ethic and see the work in it. I’m overwhelmed in so many ways. But the most extraordinary way, for me, is I love that the more people know my name, the more they know Bayard Rustin’s name."

8. Ryan Gosling is performing "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie.

Upper image: A shirtless Ken leaning over while seated. Lower image: Ken makes a heart shape with hands while others dance in the background
Warner Bos. / Courtesy Everett Collection

The song, whose music and lyrics are by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, is up for Best Original Song. The Oscars announced that all nominated songs in the category will be performed during the broadcast, including "The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot as performed by Becky G with music and lyrics by Diane Warren, "It Never Went Away" from American Symphony as performed by Jon Batiste with music and lyrics from Dan Wilson and Jon, "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon as performed by Scott George and the Osage Singers with music and lyrics by Scott, and "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie as performed by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell with music and lyrics by them as well.  

9. Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, and many more celebrities will present at the ceremony.

From left to right: Bad Bunny, Zendaya, and Ariana Grande
Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Read here for the full list of presenters, including Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Lawrence, Dwayne Johnson, Catherine O'Hara, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Jessica Lange, Ke Huy Quan, and so many more.

10. Among the presenters will reportedly be numerous previous Oscar winners, and the producers are believed to be bringing back a popular format from 2009.

Five presenters in various elegant outfits on a stage with spotlight effects
Kevin Winter / Getty Images / GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

In 2009, the Oscars brought out five previous winners of each acting category to announce that year's four acting victors. They haven't used this presenter format since. According to the Hollywood Reporter, they're bringing it back for this year's ceremony. 

11. Film editor Carol Littleton and actors Mel Brooks and Angela Bassett received Honorary Oscars this year. Film executive Michelle Satter, known for her work with the Sundance Film Festival, received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Carol Littleton, Mel Brooks, Angela Bassett and Michelle Satter stand onstage holding their Oscars
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

They all received their honors at the Governors Awards on Jan. 9. You can read more about the honorees here.

12. Finally, following the Oscars, a new episode of Abbott Elementary will air.

The cast of abbott elementary posing around a stoop for a promo photo
Disney / Pamela Littky / ABC via Getty Images
Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
We see you lurking 👀
Join an Oscars conversation instead.
See the Discussions