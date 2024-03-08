Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
The Oscars are on Sunday, capping off a memorable awards season that's made a border collie a Hollywood star and seen Barbie and Oppenheimer break records at the box office. But you don't need to know all that to watch the ceremony on Sunday. Instead, you just need to know these 12 simple facts to be prepared for the show:
1. The Oscars are held at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, and the red carpet takes place right outside.
2. Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough are hosting the official red carpet show.
3. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the ceremony for his fourth time.
Hot Topic
The Oscars have finally arrived! Keep up with the losers, winners, and best dressed celebs right here.
Check out our Oscars coverage
4. The Oscars are starting an hour earlier this year. The broadcast airs live at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, immediately following the red carpet show.
5. Oppenheimer has the most nominations with 13.
6. Lily Gladstone is the first Native American person to be nominated in one of the four main acting categories.
7. Colman Domingo is the second openly gay man nominated for playing a gay character, according to the New York Times. Additionally, he's the first Afro-Latino man nominated for Best Actor, according to People.
8. Ryan Gosling is performing "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie.
9. Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, and many more celebrities will present at the ceremony.
10. Among the presenters will reportedly be numerous previous Oscar winners, and the producers are believed to be bringing back a popular format from 2009.
11. Film editor Carol Littleton and actors Mel Brooks and Angela Bassett received Honorary Oscars this year. Film executive Michelle Satter, known for her work with the Sundance Film Festival, received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.
12. Finally, following the Oscars, a new episode of Abbott Elementary will air.
Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join an Oscars conversation instead.
See the Discussions