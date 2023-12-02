Yes, These 37 Beauty Products Are Very Much Worthy Of Their TikTok Hype

1. A set of matte lipsticks about to put every other lipstick you've ever tried to shame (just read some of the reviews dragging more expensive brands). This lipstick goes on easy and stays on — even through eating a cupcake *and* a whole night out, as one reviewer confirms.
Promising review: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick, and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason, this lipstick is better than even $20 name-brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging, and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $8.48 (available in three color sets).
2. An adorable octopus-shaped blackhead remover that actually works to help pull out whiteheads, blackheads, and any other ~ink~ clogging up your pores. You may be disgusted by what the lil' cutie pulls out of your face, but you'll be so thankful it does.
Promising reviews: "I saw this on TikTok, and it works great so far." —MarMar Manuel
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, and smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $11.88.
3. Rare Beauty liquid blush available in both matte and dewy finish to give your face a little ~glow~. And it doesn't take much to achieve the look. Just put a dot or two on your cheekbones, and then blend it with a brush (or even your finger), and you'll be good to go.
Check out TikToker @rachelldaguanno showing how it works best with only one small dot!
Promising review: "I hope this never gets discontinued because it will take me forever to go through the bottle, but I love it. The color LOVE is so perfect, and I imagine will be great on so many skin tones. So pigmented. Honestly really fun to use. It seems overwhelming and like a lot of pigment, but it blends so well. TikTok make me buy it, and I definitely don’t regret it and will probably end up buying other colors." —AlexaX
Get it from Sephora for $23 (available in nine radiant shades and four matte shades).
4. A set of makeup sponges that cost a fraction of all the other well-known brands on the market. And these sponges hold up and work just as well (or even better) than any other. They work overtime to give you expert-level blending and coverage when applying foundation, BB cream, powder, and even concealer. Pro tip: try using them while wet for even smoother coverage.
Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years, and I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use, and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. I'm very happy with my purchase and the price. I will definitely continue to buy." —chris
Get a set of five from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in seven color combinations).
5. A Denman Hair Brush specifically designed with evenly spaced bristles to detangle and shape curls at the exact same time, essentially cutting your styling time in half. You can hit snooze in the morning knowing you'll still be out the door with perfect hair in no time.
6. An exfoliating scrub mitt you can use a couple of times a month to remove all the excess dead skin and particles on your skin. It's also great for helping to remove self-tanner, fight ingrown hairs, and increase circulation.
Promising review: "I have very thin and light body hair, so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really does a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it — it's amazing! I also have very sensitive skin, and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all. However, absolutely do not use this mitt on your face, neck, or other sensitive areas, it would be way too harsh.
I like to use this mitt first when I get in the shower, then use a body wash (a gentle chemical exfoliant) and follow up with body lotion for dry and sensitive skin. This whole routine is fragrance-free and leaves my skin feeling very soft and moisturized." — Kat
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in a set of two).
7. First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant formulated to help gently eliminate any rough or bumpy skin that's giving you trouble. People with keratosis pilaris swear by this for helping them get smoother skin.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it, and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." —Launa
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in four sizes and also a two-pack).
8. Solaroil, a nail and cuticle oil designed to help strengthen your nails with daily use. Just massage it on at night and wake up in the morning to more beautiful nails.
Promising review: "I found this on TikTok, and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all, not chipping. Love it." —sidna saavedra
Get a .25 fl oz bottle from Amazon for $9.90 (also available in two other sizes).
9. Maybelline's Lash Sensational Sky High mascara because the ~sky's the limit~ when it comes to your lashes, and this mascara will help you get there. The formula is made with a mix of bamboo extract and fibers to help build the length of your lashes without clumping or weighing them down.
Promising review: "I bought this mascara after seeing it go viral on TikTok. This stuff is incredible. I've been using this mascara for two months, and it's still performing very well. I admit that I am not a fan of the packaging (it feels clunky, cheap, and plasticy), but it's the inside that counts, right? The formula builds well. The brush is the perfect length to grip and coat all of my lashes. It lengthens my short eyelashes after just one coat! I tested this against my more expensive mascaras, and it performed better than most!" —Gizelle Cade
Get it from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in seven shades).
10. A hair-finishing stick that looks like mascara but actually works to put all your baby hairs, flyaways, and broken hair into their place (i.e., on your head and not in whatever direction they feel like going). Your hair will look more polished and put together in seconds.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and didn’t believe it was as good as they said, but it is! It looks like a tube of mascara, and I thought it would make my hair hard or greasy looking, nope! Just makes the flyaways stay down. Now if I could just remember to use it more often. 😂" —Sam Ingle
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (also available in a pack of two).
11. Or an edge control gel reviewers swear stays in place all day *and* doesn't flake, so you can keep your edges and baby hairs exactly where you want them.
And just a note that you shouldn't feel pressured to lay your edges! For more on this, check out "Just A Friendly PSA That You Don't HAVE To Lay Your Edges Down If You Don't Wanna."
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "So, I first found out about this product in my Cosmo school I attend and fell in love. It stays on just right for a long time, just as advertised! I had bought a different edge tamer and was disappointed, but this one exceeds my expectations, which is why I also purchased the largest tub size! <3 This is my fave edge tamer out there! A little goes a long way!" —Maria
Get it from Amazon for