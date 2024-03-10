38 Products That’ll Help You Win The Game Of (Real) Life

1. A pancake batter dispenser and mixer made so you can mix and pour pancakes in one fell swoop. Your kitchen will be less messy on Saturday morning, and your stomach will be full. Now, that's the good life.
Promising review: "If you like to eat pancakes for breakfast a lot and want to avoid a lot of dishes, please get this! This is so worth it. I saw this on TikTok and had to get it. Just make sure you’re putting the amount of water that’s right for the amount you’re going to eat." —Buchii
2. An LED neck reading light perfect for anyone who has a later bedtime than their partner and doesn't just want to lie in bed counting sheep. Put this light around your neck and it will illuminate a book in front of you, without disrupting the people asleep around you. Talk about a game-changer!
Promising review: "I couldn't be happier with this light. I use it for reading in bed and when I travel. It's comfortable, has multiple settings, is easy to use, and the battery stays charged for a long time. You can turn on either one or both sides of the light and its flexibility allows the light to be adjusted easily. I highly recommend this light for reading in bed, for outdoor walking at night, and for doing close work that requires good lighting." —Jean G
3. A foot peel reviewers love for helping with calluses and cracked skin. All you have to do is leave the bootie-shaped masks on your feet for an hour and then wash your feet. Over the next 7–14 days, the dead skin will peel off, leaving your feet feeling brand new.
Promising review: "I was more than a little skeptical when I bought these as I have tried similar products in the past. I put them on with socks overtop and slippers over that. I kept them on longer than it said because I lost track of time. About a week later, I noticed the top of my foot peeling. I actually forgot I had used this. As the days progressed, more and more dead skin sluffed off, on the top of my foot, between my toes, and even my cuticles. Before I used it, I had calluses on my big toe area so thick they were numb. Two days later, it stopped peeling and after using a pumice stone for the last bits all dead skin was gone and my thick calluses were back to normal. It really was a miracle. Highly recommend." —Towanda
4. A clear toy blocker if you find yourself on the floor multiple times a day retrieving the toy that your "retriever" seems to lose under your furniture every time you turn around. It comes in two heights, can be cut to fit in the space exactly, and the tape can be removed and washed, so there's no harm to your floor. Score!
Promising review: "This product is GENIUS! My husband and I jokingly said how we wished there was something we could put under our couches to block toys from being lost under there, and with one good old Amazon search, of course it exists! We used to spend literally a half hour each night trying to knock the toys back out from under the couch with a broom, and now we never have to do that again. It was quick and easy to install, and now our toys bounce right off of it and go back to the center of the living room making for the easiest cleanup ever. Dog bones are also no longer accidentally kicked under the couch! I highly recommend this to every single parent and dog owner out there. 5 stars all around!" —Truthful_Reviews
5. Essence's Lash Princess mascara to take your lashes to new ~heights~ and make people think you're wearing falsies, when in fact, all you did was swipe on some mascara.
Promising review: "Love, love, love this mascara. I'm blessed with decent long lashes (they are super light blonde) and so mos' mascaras work fine for me, but OMG this one was by far the best. It almost looks like I have false eyelashes. It's thick makes my lashes much longer and my eyes pop and super easy getting it off. I'm in the public eye from time to time, and it's important that my eyes are expressive, so this is great. I've recommended it to many colleagues of mine." —Lois B.
6. A pumice cleaning stone you swish around the bowl to help remove all the rust, mineral deposits, and stains inside your toilet you thought were stuck there for good.
Promising review: "I have very hard water that leaves hard water buildup and nasty stains. It’s embarrassing to have guests over because the toilets are so gross! I have tried so many products and cleaning solutions — from natural essential oils to harsh chemicals so strong I was lightheaded for the rest of the day. I had many failed experiments and one that was semi-successful. The before picture [above] of the toilet was after five sessions of an hour plus scrubbing with the semi-successful option (you can see where the ring is fainter to the left). Well, I tried out this pumice stone after reading about it in a BuzzFeed article, and honestly, the hype is real! It does take some elbow grease, but the after picture is from only 20 minutes of scrubbing, light enough that I didn’t break a sweat! The stone does get used up, but I think this one should last me a couple of years at least. So if you have embarrassing toilets, try this!" —Stephanie Ray
7. A pack of unscented antiperspirant wipes said to keep sweatiness at bay for up to seven days!! Yes, you read that right. Just apply to any area where you sweat a lot before bed, let it air dry for five minutes, wash the treated area in the morning, and then go on living your best life.
Oh — and just an FYI you should "patch test" this on a small area of your skin to make sure you don't get any type of reaction.
Promising review: "I've had really bad hyperhidrosis since I was 12 (especially my armpits) and could never find anything that helps. After like 4 days of using these my pits are finally dry! I've been using them for about 2 years now. Even if I don't use them for a few days, my pits are still dry. I can finally wear fitted shirts without feeling embarrassed of my pit stains. Love these! I will say they do kind of dry out your skin but it's worth it to me." —Amazon Customer
8. A Kochblume spill stopper you can put on top of your pot and then walk away knowing that the water won't overflow onto the stove whenever it finally decides to boil.
Promising review: "Wow wow wow, I have no words to describe how great this product is. I'm a mom with a large family who cooks and bakes all the time, and there is never a time that something doesn't spill over even when standing and watching the pot. With this, life has just gotten easy. I think I'm throwing out all my pot covers after using this." —Rackel
9. A bag of Greenies Pill Pockets designed with holes in the middle to fit multiple pills (some reviewers fit up to three), so you can get your pup to take their medicine without the hassle of trying to disguise it in peanut butter or cheese, only for them to spit the pills out instantly (keeping the treat, of course).
Promising review: "What a genius invention! I wish I thought of it! These make giving pills to our 13-year-old fur baby a treat instead of a showdown." —Debby Mitchell
10. Elizavecca's CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein treatment made with soy protein, allantoin, and ceramide 3. It works like a mask to revive your dry hair and give your strands the boost they need after you've used too much heat on them.
It's recommended for use on damaged, over-processed hair of all textures.
Promising review: "Love, love, love! My hair is so dry, and I've tried tons of products. After reading the reviews, I tried leaving it on overnight. It's amazing. I use this product once a week and leave it in at least a couple of hours. I've noticed over the last two months, my hair continues to improve. It looks so much more healthier with less frizz and is smoother than ever before." —Brandy Penn
11. A Chom Chom pet hair remover for anyone who can't seem to escape the loads of pet hair that end up covering their furniture. Seriously, sometimes it feels like they lose every single hair on their body every day. Simply roll it on the upholstery, and it will grab every last strand.
Chom Chom is a small business that created this 100% reusable hair remover to effectively remove pet hair from clothes, furniture, and more.
Promising review: "This is a genius invention. We have two little white cats who shed all over everything, and with this tool, I can quickly wipe our ottomans and barrel chairs clean of cat hair and keep reusing it. Lint rollers are great for my own clothes, but not so great for upholstered furniture. Highly effective and definitely recommend." —Literary Mama
12. A veggie chopper, slicer, and spiralizer because chopping takes an absurd amount of time. Like, seriously, when I read a recipe and it says it will take 20 minutes, they're not taking my slow chopping skills into account. This gadget will ~cut~ that chopping time in half.
It comes with a small-dice blade, large-dice blade, spiral blade, and ribbon blade that are interchangeable and gives you the option to chop, slice, and julienne vegetables. Plus, you get a lid with a built-in chop and a storage container to hold the veggies.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Promising review: "I’ve had this for a couple of months now, and it makes my life SOOOOO much easier. Anything I’ve thrown at it, it’s sliced with ease. Tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, onions, celery, carrots...EASY! I even use to chop the eggs when I make potato salad now since it’s so easy and makes perfect slices.
"What used to take me three to four mins chopping up an onion and then a face full of ruined makeup, now takes less than one minute and no makeup ruined. The blades are SHARP, definitely be careful when removing them. But the lock on the tray makes it easy and so far I haven’t hurt myself with it. Typically, I’ll use it and then rinse out the top and put it in the dishwasher. It’s been through on the top rack well over 20 times now and still looks brand new. If something ever happens to this one, I’ll be back to get another one. It saves me so much time when cooking dinner!" —Macygrey09
