49 Lavish Mother's Day Gifts That Are Totally Worth Their Price Tag

Hey! While we’re doing our best to make sure the products we feature will arrive in time for Mother's Day, shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. Be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for the 12th!
1. The newest version of the Kindle Paperwhite designed with a larger display, adjustable lighting options, a glare-free screen, weeks-long battery life, and (IMHO the best feature) it's waterproof! This may be your mom's most-used item because she can read as many books as her heart desires without venturing out of your home to pick up a new read.
Promising review: "I’ve held onto physical books for a long time, but with a two-week vacation planned, I decided to splurge on the Kindle for my birthday gift. I have read 11 online books since I bought it, and my only regret is that I didn’t purchase it sooner. I love the quick downloads, library organizing, and the ability to have so many options in such a small device. I now carry my Kindle everywhere I go to pass the time in various places. The feature of book suggestions has also helped me find a few new fave authors. The biggest plus for me is how you can change the lighting at night to read in bed without a book light. Total game changer. Buy the Kindle — you will love it." —Erin P.
Get it from Amazon for $149.99 (available in three colors and with or without Kindle Unlimited).
2. A puzzle table with a large surface, six drawers, *and* a rotating cover that's perfect if your mom enjoys puzzles but hates when the pieces take over the whole kitchen (or coffee) table. Reviewers say this is light enough to easily move out of the way and that the drawers are removable as well, making the puzzle-doing experience the best it has ever been.
The board measures 27"x35" and fits most puzzles up to 1,500 pieces.
Promising review: "The only place I had to work a puzzle was on the dining room table which caused a problem when family and friends came for dinner. This puzzle board is the perfect solution! It is so easy to move out of the way when needed. The drawers are so handy to separate the pieces by color, etc. and being able to rotate the board with the lazy Susan is a big plus. Very happy with this purchase and highly recommend." —Lynne C.
Get the 1,500-piece size from Amazon for $79.99.
3. A Fellow Stagg electric pour-over kettle capable of giving her heart eyes because it is not only super chic and will look so nice sitting out on her precious counter space, but it will also help craft the perfect cup of pour-over coffee or tea with its variable temperature control and precision heating.
Promising review: "I was skeptical about purchasing this item because most kettles on the market are priced lower than this, but I do have to say. ***It is worth every freaking penny.*** This kettle heats up lightning fast to the degree chosen, holds temp, is easy to pour, and it did make the best cup of coffee in my life. Another thing that sets this kettle apart from any other electric kettle really is that it is very very easy to clean! It is worth the investment." —Allison J.
Get it from Amazon for $165 (available in three styles and six colors).
4. A pair of thick-rimmed Ray-Bans here to help her step out of her fashion comfort zone without going too far. These glasses mix a classic and trendy style into one great pair she'll feel so cool wearing all the time.
Promising review: "I finally found a pair of sunglasses that fit me so perfectly, and I didn't even need adjustments. They're definitely a different look for me, but I'm not opposed considering how wonderfully they fit me. 10/10 would recommend, especially if you have a hard time finding glasses that fit you well." —bbysunflowerr
Get them from Sunglass Hut for $182 (available in four colors).
5. A Barefoot Dreams throw blanket with a cult following that includes Chrissy Teigen and the Kardashians, so you know it has to be good. Mom will feel like the queen she is when she snuggles up under this ultra-soft and cozy blanket to catch up on her favorite TV show.
The blanket is made from 100% polyester microfiber blend that makes it SUPER soft. It can be washed on cold and tumbled dry on low.
Promising review: "Chrissy Teigen tweeted that she loved this blanket and mentioned that it easily stretches over the shoulders and feet. Let me tell you, it does. I'm only 5' 5" so it does the trick. This blanket makes me look forward to going to sleep. It's not too warm yet you feel wrapped up in a cloud. Totally worth the money. I want another one." —M
Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in four colors).
6. A Ninja Creami that transforms ingredients into ice cream, gelato, smoothie bowls, and more with little-to-no work on your mom's part. All she has to do is freeze the ingredients in the container the night before and then watch as the machine turns it into a tasty creamy treat in a matter of minutes.
Promising review: "I bought this to make sorbets and dairy-free treats. This is the best machine, and you will use it after summer. All you need is a can of fruit, and it whips up the best sorbet! This is better than any sorbet I have found except in Mikonos. The possibilities are endless with this machine. I love that you can add candy or fruits to make your own blizzards. Everyone in the family loves it and requests their own. Recipe book included is easy to follow and no hard to find ingredients. You do have to freeze the base for 24 hours, but it’s worth the wait. Definitely order extra pints because it’s so easy to make you will want to make extra flavors." —Krista
Get it from Amazon for $199.95.
7. A Bandolier phone case designed with a card case on the back *and* a detachable strap, so she can keep her essentials close and not worry about carrying a purse all the time while still looking and feeling sleek.
My mom and I have both been using Bandolier phone cases for more than four years now, and we both wholeheartedly swear by them. The phone case itself is super nice and has a convenient sleeve on the back where you can keep credit cards, ID, etc. It's super easy to get the strap on and off, and I've basically been using it as my purse over the past six months because I don't need much else when I leave the house. I got the first one as a sample, but I have gone back to purchase a new one whenever I upgrade my phone. Then my mom and I both decided to upgrade to this style and got them as Christmas gifts. My favorite part about this specific style is that I'm able to charge my phone wirelessly while still having the case on. I use the Apple MagSafe duo charger (another gift I swear by) every night with my phone in this case, and it works great. I get compliments on this case ALL the time. It looks super chic and is so very useful, which is precisely why it makes a great gift.
Promising review: "I’ve held off buying this case because of the price point, but I am glad I finally invested! The case fits great, and I love that it has the magnetic charging capability. If you have been debating a Bandolier don’t wait, they’re worth every penny!" —Kerri G.
Get it from Bandolier for $118 (available in eight iPhone sizes and three colors). And check out all the other style options that fit 20 different iPhone sizes.
8. A heatable foot massager featuring five adjustable air pressure settings and the option to add heat because your mom deserves some R&R for being on her feet nonstop for as long as you can remember.
Promising review: "I am a professional massage therapist and bought this product for my wife as a gift, and she absolutely loves it. Next to a personal touch, this massager is the next best thing. It comes with a timer for 15 minutes. At the end of the treatment, not only are your feet relaxed, but the body is too. It hits all the meridian trigger points in the feet to work the whole body systematically. I highly recommend this product, especially for the price. It is well put together and a must-have for our house." —winddancer76
Get it from Amazon for $129.99.
9. A Caraway ceramic nonstick cookware set — a must-have for any mom who enjoys testing out new recipes in the kitchen. This super sleek set comes with magnetic pot holders and a canvas lid holder, so she can instantly organize the set and keep it from taking over her whole kitchen.
The set includes a fry pan, sauce pan and lid, sauté pan and lid, Dutch oven and lid, plus a magnetic pan rack and a canvas lid holder.
I've been using this set for two years now, and I love it so much. These pots and pans are super high quality and cook really well. I also love that they look super nice in my kitchen. One of the best parts is the magnetic rack and lid holder because it keeps everything so organized in my cabinet. These are a splurge, but I think they are so worth it.
Promising review: "I absolutely love my Caraway cookware! They are so easy to clean and the magnetic organizers are great for easy storage in the kitchen cabinets. I love the hanging lid holder as it saves space and is super convenient (and renter-friendly with the adhesive hooks). The only thing I would mention is that they are not super lightweight, so if you’re looking for that I would maybe go with the Caraway minis or look at other sets. Otherwise, they are superb quality, non-toxic, non-stick, and beautiful!" —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $395+ (available in eight colors).