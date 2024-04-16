49 Lavish Mother's Day Gifts That Are Totally Worth Their Price Tag

My mom and I have both been using Bandolier phone cases for more than four years now, and we both wholeheartedly swear by them. The phone case itself is super nice and has a convenient sleeve on the back where you can keep credit cards, ID, etc. It's super easy to get the strap on and off, and I've basically been using it as my purse over the past six months because I don't need much else when I leave the house. I got the first one as a sample, but I have gone back to purchase a new one whenever I upgrade my phone. Then my mom and I both decided to upgrade to this style and got them as Christmas gifts. My favorite part about this specific style is that I'm able to charge my phone wirelessly while still having the case on. I use the Apple MagSafe duo charger (another gift I swear by) every night with my phone in this case, and it works great. I get compliments on this case ALL the time. It looks super chic and is so very useful, which is precisely why it makes a great gift.



Promising review: "I’ve held off buying this case because of the price point, but I am glad I finally invested! The case fits great, and I love that it has the magnetic charging capability. If you have been debating a Bandolier don’t wait, they’re worth every penny!" —Kerri G.

Get it from Bandolier for $118 (available in eight iPhone sizes and three colors). And check out all the other style options that fit 20 different iPhone sizes.

