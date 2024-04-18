62 Mother's Day Gifts You Basically Can't Go Wrong With

I got a Legacybox three years ago for my parents. We went through all the old photos we had and chose our favorites to convert to digital. We had such a fun time going through all the photos and reminiscing on all the good times. Plus, the whole process was super easy. The box came empty and then we just organized the photos and labeled them, put them in the box, and sent the box back. Then a few weeks later, we got our digital files and all the pictures back. I have them all saved on Google Drive, so it's super easy to access them. Recently, I needed a baby picture, and I started going through my phone before I remembered I could easily access all of them. My grandma also used Legacybox last year and also enjoyed the process. After we got the files back, we went through all the photos, and I got to see pictures of family members I'd never met. I highly recommend getting one if you have tons of photos in a basement or storage unit somewhere that you want to give a second life.

Get a two-item kit from Legacybox for $35.98 (also available in three other sizes to convert up to 40 items).