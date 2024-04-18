62 Mother's Day Gifts You Basically Can't Go Wrong With

Hey! While we’re doing our best to make sure the products we feature will arrive in time for Mother’s Day, shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. Be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for the 12th!
1. A self-stirring mug she'll want to give a ~whirl~ all the dang time because it will mix the sugar and creamer *perfectly* into her cup of coffee. Now, that sweetness will be throughout the cup and not just the last sip.
Promising review: "I'm a huge fan of coffee and I need it in daily life. Absolutely loving this new cup! Easy and quick to mix your coffee and milk, pretty handy! Cleaning the cup couldn't be easier with the self-stirring function, just put a little dab of soap, fill the mug half way with water, turn it on and let it do its own thing." —Lina
Get it from Amazon for $26.09 (available in five colors).
2. A pop-up Mother's Day card sure to impress your mom because just look how cute and extra it is! Plus, there's tons of room to add a personal note that may just cue the waterworks. 😭
Paper Love is a small business!
Promising review: "This was an instant hit. Lovely design, very imaginative. Bright, well constructed. Great quality." —Mark A.
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
3. The newest version of the Kindle Paperwhite designed with a larger display, adjustable lighting options, a glare-free screen, weeks-long battery life, and (IMHO the best feature) it's waterproof! This may be your mom's most-used item because she can read as many books as her heart desires without venturing out of your home to pick up a new read.
Promising review: "I’ve held onto physical books for a long time, but with a two-week vacation planned, I decided to splurge on the Kindle for my birthday gift. I have read 11 online books since I bought it, and my only regret is that I didn’t purchase it sooner. I love the quick downloads, library organizing, and the ability to have so many options in such a small device. I now carry my Kindle everywhere I go to pass the time in various places. The feature of book suggestions has also helped me find a few new fave authors. The biggest plus for me is how you can change the lighting at night to read in bed without a book light. Total game changer. Buy the Kindle — you will love it." —Erin P.
Get it from Amazon for $149.99 (available in three colors, with or without lockscreen ads, and with or without Kindle Unlimited).
4. A Bento-style food storage box perfect if your mom loves to bring her lunch with her to work, but it usually ends up all soggy by lunchtime. This has different sections so she can create a salad worthy of being on the menu at Sweetgreen without having to pay $15 for it.
The container is also dishwasher and microwave safe!
Promising review: "I’m the kind of person who dreads eating salad. This design makes it exciting to make my lunch. The removable trays help me reheat my chicken or steak without warming the entire thing. And once you remove that tray, you have extra room to shake it around. There’s similar things out there but the grabbing handle helped seal the deal. I bought 2 and I absolutely love them. 10/10 recommend." —Kim
Get it from our Goodful shop on Amazon for $15.99+ (available in five colors).
5. A Cup Cozy Pillow if she enjoys lounging on her giant couch but usually ends up too far away from the coffee or side table to grab her drink. She'll be able to place this anywhere on your couch and keep drinks, snacks, and even remotes close to her because when it's relaxation time, nothing should get in her way from being horizontal on the couch.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a family-run small business that created this product after wanting a way to keep a drink close by while working on a laptop while on the couch.
Promising review: "We love this product. It’s sturdy. It holds bottles of soda, Tervis cups, standard-size mugs, remote controls, cell phones, etc. It doesn’t budge. We’ve never had a spill, not even when our dog has unexpectedly jumped up on the couch. I would buy again." —Nicci
Get it in black from Amazon for $34.99.
6. A wine decanter she'll feel extra fancy using as it aerates her wine to make it taste even better.
Promising review: "I was a little nervous to purchase this as a gift for someone because it's glass, and I was worried it would arrive broken. However, it was very well packaged and came in perfect condition. It is a really beautiful decanter and anybody that is a wine drinker would love to have this. I am so glad that I decided to purchase. It is larger than I thought it was going to be as well, which is always a nice surprise." —Kaila Knies
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
7. A Caraway ceramic nonstick cookware set — a must-have for any mom who enjoys testing out new recipes in the kitchen. This super sleek set comes with magnetic pot holders and a canvas lid holder, so she can instantly organize the set and keep it from taking over her whole kitchen.
The set includes a fry pan, sauce pan and lid, sauté pan and lid, Dutch oven and lid, plus a magnetic pan rack and a canvas lid holder.
I've been using this set for two years now, and I love it so much. These pots and pans are super high quality and cook really well. I also love that they look super nice in my kitchen. One of the best parts is the magnetic rack and lid holder because it keeps everything so organized in my cabinet. These are a splurge, but I think they are so worth it.
Promising review: "I absolutely love my Caraway cookware! They are so easy to clean and the magnetic organizers are great for easy storage in the kitchen cabinets. I love the hanging lid holder as it saves space and is super convenient (and renter-friendly with the adhesive hooks). The only thing I would mention is that they are not super lightweight, so if you’re looking for that I would maybe go with the Caraway minis or look at other sets. Otherwise, they are superb quality, non-toxic, non-stick, and beautiful!" —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $395+ (available in eight colors).
8. A Legacybox that'll make it so easy for her to turn all of her old photos and videos of you growing up digitally so you can all treasure them forever.
I got a Legacybox three years ago for my parents. We went through all the old photos we had and chose our favorites to convert to digital. We had such a fun time going through all the photos and reminiscing on all the good times. Plus, the whole process was super easy. The box came empty and then we just organized the photos and labeled them, put them in the box, and sent the box back. Then a few weeks later, we got our digital files and all the pictures back. I have them all saved on Google Drive, so it's super easy to access them. Recently, I needed a baby picture, and I started going through my phone before I remembered I could easily access all of them. My grandma also used Legacybox last year and also enjoyed the process. After we got the files back, we went through all the photos, and I got to see pictures of family members I'd never met. I highly recommend getting one if you have tons of photos in a basement or storage unit somewhere that you want to give a second life.
Get a two-item kit from Legacybox for $35.98 (also available in three other sizes to convert up to 40 items).
9. An ever-popular Instant Pot with so many uses (we're talking 13!!!) that your mom will essentially think she got a sous chef in her kitchen because it's so helpful.
The Duo Plus can be used as a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, roaster, mini oven, broiler, dehydrator, yogurt maker, sous vide, and breadproofing.
Promising review: "Performed great. Instantly replaced my previous Instant Pot. My new favorite appliance. The guided cooking makes using it really easy, especially once you get it set up with the app and Wi-Fi. I am very pleased." —Shamondo Sharpless
Get it from Amazon for $229.95.
10. A Lego flower bouquet kit bound to bring a smile to your mom's face twice — once when she opens the box and then again when she puts it together and realizes it can be a functional piece of decor in her home.
Promising review: "I cannot say enough wonderful things about this Lego set. The build was calming and enjoyable. The directs were step by step and were easy to follow. The end product is a beautiful display piece. People are shocked to see that it is made from Legos. The colors are wonderful and it is amazing how realistic it is. This will be a long-lasting display piece in our household." —Hingle McCringleberry
Get it from Amazon for $47.99.
11. A set of square wineglasses with such a modern and elegant look, it'll make her drink (even if it's just a fancy "soda" or smoothie) feel elevated. Plus, reviewers say these are MORE durable than others. If your mom loves a glass of wine with dinner, she'll truly appreciate these beautiful glasses.
Promising review: "We've had four of these glasses for over six months now and finally just added four more to our collection. These glasses are SO CHIC and are very similar to ones sold at Crate & Barrel but are MUCH more durable. Unlike the C&B glasses, you can cheers without feeling like the glasses will break. In fact, they've tipped over in the sink a few times and are still intact. They dry beautifully, sparkle after the dishwasher and we get so many compliments on them. I love them!" —Katie B
Get a set of four from Amazon for $39.99 (also available in a set of two)
12. And an electric bottle opener useful for helping her get the cork out in three seconds. Yes, that's right. No more struggling to get her wine bottle open. She's entered the good life.
This removes corks in seconds, can open up to 30 bottles on a single charge, and has a built-in rechargeable battery.
Promising review: "I've owned a variety of wine openers and this one, HANDS-DOWN, is THE BEST! I will never buy any other opener, ever again. I bought one for my friend for her birthday, and I'll buy another for the camper. This will now be the go-to gift for all occasions for those I love, and some I just like, and maybe some I just need a really cool gift to give. It's nice looking, too and acts like a night-light! I'm a total believer. :-)" —Stacia
Get it from Amazon for $28.65.