1. A Caraway ceramic nonstick cookware set to seriously up your kitchen *and* your cooking game. Not only is the set so beautiful, but it also cooks so well that you'll *want* to cook for yourself every night. And it even comes with magnetic holders and a canvas lid holder to instantly organize the setup and keep it looking so nice in your kitchen.
The set includes a fry pan, sauce pan and lid, sauté pan and lid, Dutch oven and lid, plus a magnetic pan rack and a canvas lid holder.
I've been using this set for two years now, and I love it so much. These pots and pans are super high quality and cook really well. I also love that they look super nice in my kitchen. One of the best parts is the magnetic rack and lid holder because it keeps everything so organized in my cabinet. These are a splurge, but I think they are so worth it.
Promising review: "I absolutely love my Caraway cookware! They are so easy to clean and the magnetic organizers are great for easy storage in the kitchen cabinets. I love the hanging lid holder as it saves space and is super convenient (and renter-friendly with the adhesive hooks). The only thing I would mention is that they are not super lightweight, so if you’re looking for that I would maybe go with the Caraway minis or look at other sets. Otherwise, they are superb quality, non-toxic, non-stick, and beautiful!" —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $395+ (available in eight colors).
2. A rapid egg cooker you can use to make hard-, medium-, or soft-boiled eggs in a matter of minutes. So goodbye to not knowing what you're going to eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner this week.
Multiple people on the BuzzFeed shopping team love this little device and so others, as it has more than 95,100 5-star ratings. Plus, it comes with a recipe book to help you come up with a few new ideas to try.
Promising review: "I am not a fan of 'extra gadgets' in the kitchen. They clutter things up as far as I am concerned. But this truly is a game-changer for my hard-boiled eggs. I have tried EVERY method in the book for hard boiling. This cooks them perfectly — no gray rings. They peel with no struggles at all! The only drawback is that you can only do six at a time, but it goes so quickly that I don't even mind that all. Easy to use, easy to clean. You won't be disappointed in this gadget — it does what it is meant to do perfectly! —Michelle Z
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in seven colors).
And read one BuzzFeed writer's full Dash rapid egg cooker review.
3. A Bluapple produce extender that works for three months to keep your produce from wilting when you look away for one second. Now you'll actually be able to enjoy all the fresh produce you bought with your hard-earned money.
OK, I know that's not how it works, but doesn't it feel like that's how it works sometimes??? This absorbs ethylene gas that would otherwise ripen your fruits and vegetables. It's safe to put in the fridge or even in a fruit bowl. Each packet lasts three months.
Promising review: "I’m very happy with this product for a few reasons:
1) They work as advertised — I placed one in my produce shelves in the fridge and my berries have lasted three times as long. A container of blueberries used to go bad within a few days, but my latest purchase lasted 2 weeks.
2) Super easy to use — you just pop the container into the 'apple' and put the top on and you’re ready to go. Took less than a minute for both.
Overall, this product has saved me money and kept produce fresh for so much longer. I wish I had purchased them sooner." —Sammyb07
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
4. A pancake batter dispenser and mixer made so you can mix and pour pancakes in one fell swoop. Your kitchen will be less messy on Saturday morning, and your stomach will be full. Now, that's the good life.
Promising review: "If you like to eat pancakes for breakfast a lot and want to avoid a lot of dishes, please get this! This is so worth it. I saw this on TikTok and had to get it. Just make sure you’re putting the amount of water that’s right for the amount you’re going to eat." —Buchii
Get it from Amazon for $14.83.
5. A "Gracula" garlic crusher because cutting and mincing garlic cloves by hand is THE WORST, but this little guy will make you smile and make prepping food easier.
Promising review: "This is so ridiculous how cute and functional it is! I hated chopping or mincing garlic before getting this! It is fast and efficient and can get a lot done quickly. Did I mention how cute this is? Also, please know this IS dishwasher safe. I pop the hair off before putting the top in the dishwasher, and the bottom is one piece so no issues of water getting in and staying there, as other reviewers have expressed concerns about. BUT! If there is ONE THING that is a bit of a pain, it is getting ALL the bits out — but a small silicone spatula or scraper does the trick just fine for me! I use this garlic tool daily — it is honestly a game-changer for my cooking game! And it is fun and cute, which makes me want to use it more! Will be getting these for stocking stuffers for all my adult kids this year for the holidays — definitely one of those things they didn't know they need!!" —Llamazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
6. A compact 8-in-1 spiralizer made to grate, juice, spiralize, and shred all the ingredients you need for your recipe. This one tool really can do it all and make it so you can actually enjoy a home-cooked meal, even if you don't feel like you have any time for it at all.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord says: "I recently purchased this because it was my cheapest option for making zoodles, and also because my apartment is the size of a shoebox and there was no room for anything bigger. I LOVE how easy it is to swap out the caps to do other things, too — I've started grating my own cheeses and feel very fancy. But mostly I just love that it's very safe to use (it comes with a finger guard!), super easy to figure out, very compact, and even has measurements on the inside of the cup if you're ever portioning things out for a recipe."
Promising review: "LOVE THIS. I absolutely love this. So far I've used the thicker spiralizer, two of the grater things, and then the juicer. I love how easy this makes keeping everything together. And it's sharp so it actually cuts through things without you needing to work super hard to do it. The only thing I don't love is that the spiralizers are a bit hard to clean, but I guess that's with all of them? Not sure, this is the first I've owned. But, overall I'd recommend it :)" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three sizes).
7. A clip-on strainer brilliantly made to fit in any size pot or pan, so you can drain water, grease, or any other liquid without using a bulky (and hard to clean) colander.
I recently picked one of these up, and it is such a game-changer. I have hated using a colander so much. It's so bulky, hard to use, and takes SO much time to clean. This solves all those problems. I've clipped it on various pots and pans, and it fits every single one. It makes it ridiculously easy to strain the water out of the pasta and even the excess fat from ground beef. I'm throwing my old colander away because it will never be used now that I have this genius tool!
Promising review: "Love, love, love this pasta strainer!!! My husband and I hate cleaning out the strainer, so I ordered this to make life easier. OMG, does it make life easier!!! If this ever breaks, I’ll be ordering another! It’s very sturdy and easy to use. Absolutely love it!" —Freyja
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in five colors).
8. A pastry tool useful for dividing dough, chopping veggies, and even stripping herbs while you cook. And as an added bonus — there's a handy conversion chart right on the side!
Promising review: "So I was skeptical, but I bought it because I thought it was cool to have the veggie/herb stripper and its width. What I didn't consider was the angle of it, that it's not just a straight cutter. I love to cook on my cast iron skillets and it has been AMAZING scraping while I cook with my Oxo skillet spatula. It's super easy to hold, and I'm able to scrape up hashbrowns (this morning) with ease with the angle. I've also chopped onions and nuts on the cutting board when I got lazy with the knife. I don't know about you, but I get slippery lizard fingers in the kitchen. I like the feel of the textured wood that doesn't slip out of my hand, not the cold, slick metal." —I Sing to Yahuah
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
9. A veggie chopper, slicer, and spiralizer because chopping takes an absurd amount of time. Like, seriously, when I read a recipe and it says it will take 20 minutes, they're not taking my slow chopping skills into account. This gadget will ~cut~ that chopping time in half.
It comes with a small-dice blade, large-dice blade, spiral blade, and ribbon blade that are interchangeable and gives you the option to chop, slice, and julienne vegetables. Plus, you get a lid with a built-in chop and a storage container to hold the veggies.
This is also from Fullstar!
Promising review: "I’ve had this for a couple of months now, and it makes my life SOOOOO much easier. Anything I’ve thrown at it, it’s sliced with ease. Tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, onions, celery, carrots...EASY! I even use to chop the eggs when I make potato salad now since it’s so easy and makes perfect slices.
"What used to take me three to four mins chopping up an onion and then a face full of ruined makeup, now takes less than one minute and no makeup ruined. The blades are SHARP, definitely be careful when removing them. But the lock on the tray makes it easy and so far I haven’t hurt myself with it. Typically, I’ll use it and then rinse out the top and put it in the dishwasher. It’s been through on the top rack well over 20 times now and still looks brand new. If something ever happens to this one, I’ll be back to get another one. It saves me so much time when cooking dinner!" —Macygrey09
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four sizes and four colors).
10. Or a hand-powered chopper enabling you to chop an onion in seconds. Yes, you read that right. I said S-E-C-O-N-D-S. Suddenly, your least favorite cooking activity will be your favorite because you'll be done with it in no time and can move on to actually cooking your dinner.
Promising review: "This chopper is amazing!! I love cooking, but used to absolutely HATE chopping onions... until someone gave me this chopper! Now I simply have to quarter the onion, throw it in the chopper, pull the handle about 10-15 times, and they're ready to be used! No more teary eyes or spending a long time chopping onions. The cup is big enough to fit a whole onion... I think the capacity is 3 cups. There are tons of other uses to this as well... you can chop pretty much anything from herbs, veggies, and fruits, to making salsa and guacamole." —Valjulia
Get it from Amazon for $18.42+ (available in three colors).
11. A rice cooker and warmer about to make your life so much easier because you won't have to waste any of your time trying to make the grain on the stove, only for it to end up a liiiitle too crunchy. It has two different settings for white and brown rice, as well as a steam and cake setting. Just be warned — you may want to eat rice for every meal once you own this.
12. A microwave pasta maker that just might revolutionize how you make pasta. Just put the pasta and water in, stick it in the microwave, and you'll have al dente pasta in minutes. You'll never have to wait for the water to boil again.
Promising review: "This is a fantastic product. I’ve been cooking for more than 50 years. Pasta has always been a simple, go-to, dinner for me. Tending to the boiling pot of pasta was just part of the process. I’ve been getting 'tired' of cooking as I’ve aged. This simple little microwave pasta cooker has simplified cooking so much more than I could have imagined. It seems silly, but it’s kinda like a little miracle. No more toting a heavy pot to the stove. No more pouring pasta and boiling water into a colander. It’s simple, lightweight, and foolproof. You’ll never regret buying this." —Winkie
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.