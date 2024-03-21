The set includes a fry pan, sauce pan and lid, sauté pan and lid, Dutch oven and lid, plus a magnetic pan rack and a canvas lid holder.

I've been using this set for two years now, and I love it so much. These pots and pans are super high quality and cook really well. I also love that they look super nice in my kitchen. One of the best parts is the magnetic rack and lid holder because it keeps everything so organized in my cabinet. These are a splurge, but I think they are so worth it.

Promising review: "I absolutely love my Caraway cookware! They are so easy to clean and the magnetic organizers are great for easy storage in the kitchen cabinets. I love the hanging lid holder as it saves space and is super convenient (and renter-friendly with the adhesive hooks). The only thing I would mention is that they are not super lightweight, so if you’re looking for that I would maybe go with the Caraway minis or look at other sets. Otherwise, they are superb quality, non-toxic, non-stick, and beautiful!" —Rachel

Get it from Amazon for $395+ (available in eight colors).

