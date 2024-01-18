If You’re Trying To Start The New Year On A Budget, These 36 Products Are Cheap But So Effective

1. A K-beauty snail mucin essence here to help repair and rejuvenate your skin. This cult-favorite products has more than 24,000 5-star ratings with reviewers raving about how it helps reduce dullness and soothe dehydrated skin, even for people with oily skin.
Promising review: "This stuff is incredible. I have suffered from minor acne for almost two years and I finally realized the products I was using were far too harsh for my dry, sensitive skin. After using gentle products and eventually moving on to K beauty, I found this to lighten all the scarring from the years of picking at my breakouts. My scarring is still a bit noticeable but it has gotten tremendously better thanks to this product and this product alone." —Marc
Get it from Amazon for $13.88.
2. The Pink Stuff, which is an all-purpose paste that works to clean basically everything in your house. This means you can go from scrubbing a pan to cleaning your bathtub — no changing of cleaning products required.
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. A "Gracula" garlic crusher because cutting and mincing garlic cloves by hand is THE WORST, but this little guy will make you smile and make prepping food easier.
Promising review: "This is so ridiculous how cute and functional it is! I hated chopping or mincing garlic before getting this! It is fast and efficient and can get a lot done quickly. Did I mention how cute this is? Also, please know this IS dishwasher safe. I pop the hair off before putting the top in the dishwasher, and the bottom is one piece so no issues of water getting in and staying there, as other reviewers have expressed concerns about. BUT! If there is ONE THING that is a bit of a pain, it is getting ALL the bits out — but a small silicone spatula or scraper does the trick just fine for me! I use this garlic tool daily — it is honestly a game-changer for my cooking game! And it is fun and cute, which makes me want to use it more! Will be getting these for stocking stuffers for all my adult kids this year for the holidays — definitely one of those things they didn't know they need!!" —Llamazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.95.
4. Elizavecca's CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein treatment made with soy protein, allantoin, and ceramide 3. It works like a mask to revive your dry hair and give your strands the boost they need after you've used too much heat on them.
It's recommended for use on damaged, over-processed hair of all textures.
Promising review: "This is a miracle product. It works better than Olaplex. My hair is soft and shiny, and my curls are bouncy with no frizz. I just add some of this to my conditioner when I wash my hair, and it always comes out looking great! The smell is really nice, too, and what a lovely price!" —Amy W.
Get it from Amazon for $6.90.
And read our full review of Elizavecca's Hair Protein Treatment.
5. Reusable microfiber pads specifically designed to fit your Swiffer WetJet, so you can just throw them in the wash (instead of the trash) when you're done wet or dry-mopping the floor. Reviewers confirm that these pads actually work better than the disposable ones and pick up wayyy more dirt and dust from the floor.
Turbo Microfiber Store is a small business creating microfiber reusable mop pads and other cleaning products.
Promising review: "These reusable pads are AMAZING!! The quality is so good and sturdy. I’ve washed and dried them a number of times, and they hold their shape, and they don’t shed or fall apart on me. I’ve had them for about 2 months now, and they continue to absorb and pick up dirt as if they were new. They stick way better than the off-brand pads you buy at the store. Much better alternative than the store pads that you throw away. BUY THIS, YOU WONT REGRET IT!!!!!" —Fatima
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $13.99.
6. A hydrating eye stick formulated with glacial waters, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, dimethicone, citric acid, and brown algae to help reduce under-eye circles and puffiness. You can even keep this lil' cutie in its natural temperature (aka the fridge) for a dose of cool that will feel extra refreshing.
Promising reviews: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
7. A Chom Chom pet hair remover for any pet parent who can't seem to escape the loads of hair that end up covering their furniture. Seriously, sometimes it feels like they lose every single hair on their body every day. Simply roll it on the upholstery, and it will grab every last strand.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small business creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this, and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this I was going through 4–5 disposable sticky rollers a month and spending 3x longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" —tiff4short
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).
8. A teeth-whitening pen because you can only call them your "pearly whites" if they're actually white... This pen will be a simple way to help remove discoloration. Each pen can be used around 20 times and can lighten your teeth four to eight shades with consecutive use.
Promising review: "Hardly ever do I review but this time...sheesh! This product blew me away after only three times! First off, the ease of use. I've tried a ton a products for teeth whitening and all have been either inconvenient to use, make you wear a mouth guard, etc. This is a pen/brush! Hold it like a writing pen and twist up for the solution. The solution feeds through onto the brush, which is actually the size of a tooth and you just paint brushstroke on dry teeth as you are smiling! It dries on and you rinse off. Magical! I've seen a noticeable difference after only use this for three days!! My husband even said WOW your teeth look amazingly white. I'm a smoker/tea drinker/coffee drinker too! My husband is a firm believer that stuff like this never works...LOL Well boy oh boy this product changed his mind instantly! He already swiped my other pen and has been using it too. We see the difference and are very satisfied. What's even more awesome is the price! Two pens for such an amazing low price. If I could give this 1,000 stars you would have earned 1,001 know what I mean?!" —Lisa Edwards
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.96.
9. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can use weekly to stop any buildup or odors from coming out of your sink. Nobody wants to deal with that grossness!
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica House
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
10. Bio-Oil, which is made with a mix of vitamins A and E, chamomile, and lavender that work together to help fade scars (no matter how old), minimize stretch marks, and also moisturize dry skin. Simply apply the oil to the affected area in the morning, and you'll see a noticeable difference within a few months.
Promising review: "Acne scars? Read this. I found out about this product while scrolling through TikTok last week. It came highly recommended, so I decided to look up the price on Amazon. After reading several reviews, I figured I might as well try it out. Today is the fourth day I used the product on my face. My skin looks dewy and nice. The discoloration on my cheeks from a few years old acne scars is improving. My skin looks younger — it’s hard to describe, but I can see a difference. It looks less rough. I’ve been using it morning and night." —Yasmin Rodriguez
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes and also a bundle).
11. Solaroil, a nail and cuticle oil designed to strengthen your nails with daily use. Just massage it on at night and wake up in the morning to more beautiful nails.
Promising review: "I found this on TikTok, and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all, not chipping. Love it." —sidna saavedra
Get a .25 fl oz bottle from Amazon for $8.90 (also available in two other sizes).
12. A mold and mildew remover to easily remove the gross buildup in your shower and make it look as good as the day you moved in (or maybe even better). All you have to do is apply it, let it sit, and then rinse. Yep, that's it.
Promising review: "You guys. I’m embarrassed to even show you this. The grout around our tub was DISGUSTING. It was never caulked right and it got gross very quickly. I would scrub. The cleaning lady would scrub. It would get worse. Well, I came across this in a BuzzFeed list, and this stuff made me curious. I don’t know why it doesn’t have 10,000 good reviews. Seriously. All I did was squeeze it on and walk away. I let it sit overnight. Check this out. Buy it. Like today." —KarynB
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
13. A detangling leave-in conditioner parents swear by to tame frizz, reduce breakage, and hydrate curls, all while avoiding a meltdown of epic proportions as they try to brush their child's hair.
Promising review: "This stuff is great! It was a game changer for my 4-year-old’s curls. Turned them from a tangled mess to beautiful ringlets. I wish I would have bought sooner." —Jessica Leyendecker
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in a two-pack).
14. Wad-Free, which is about to change your laundry life. Don't believe me? This seemingly boring square thing attaches to the corners of your sheets to help them dry faster, be less wrinkled, and stop them from encompassing everything in the drier so it turns into a tangled mess. You'll spend less time doing laundry because your sheets will be dry the first time you check on them.
Plus, they're BPA-free, reusable, and created by a small business during the pandemic.
Promising review: "These are life-changing!! The sheets don’t get bound up and twisted full of socks and under things. And therefore you KNOW that those socks and underthings are CLEAN. And the sheets are CLEAN. Which means not wasting time, soap, water, and electricity washing all that stuff all over again!!!! They’re good for your mood and good for the wallet and for the environment. Buy them and see what this brilliant woman has wrought. I’m buying a set for my kid going off to college and another set for me so I can do more than two sheets at once." —LHorns 4Ever
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99.
15. A pack of FryAway Waste Cooking Oil Solidifier Powder ideal for anyone who struggles with how to dispose of cooking oil (because you should never pour it down the drain). Just add this to the pan after you're done cooking, and it will solidify up to 8 cups of oil. Then you can easily scoop it out and throw it right in the trash.
FryAway is a small business that created this cooking oil solidifier to make cleaning up after frying easy.
Promising reviews: "I’m speechless. This product is absolutely amazing! No more trying to find a clean way to dispose of used grease." —Melissa B
"Recommended 10 out of 10! Buy this ASAP! Easy to use — followed the directions on the package. Adding this to my must-buy list from now on! So much better than using a funnel and attempting to pour it in a bottle." —TeachinJay86
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three styes).
16. A shoe cleaning kit because you just *can't* part with your favorite shoes, even though they have def seen better days. This cleaning concentrate (that's been around since 1985) will help revive them and make them look almost as good as the day you got them. It also comes with a brush to help in the cleaning process.
It can be used on washable fabrics, including leather, vinyl, nubuck, suede, canvas, cloth, and more. You should follow the instructions on the bottle. Start by getting the brush a little damp, apply two to three drops of the Pink Miracle on the brush. Then scrub your shoes and re-wet the brush as needed. When you're done, you can use a cloth to wipe away any dirt, soap, and water.
Promising reviews: "Awesome stuff!!! Speechless!!!" —Darryl N.
"Buy this now! I bought this in hopes of salvaging my 8-year-old's shoes. After only a few minutes of scrubbing, there was a huge difference! I am very happy with this purchase and will buy again." —Sarah Rhone
Get it from Amazon for $16.97+ (available in two sizes).
17. First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant formulated to gently eliminate any rough or bumpy skin that's giving you trouble. People with keratosis pilaris swear by this for helping them get smoother skin.
Promising review: "Speechless. Wow. I dont know what to say... my whole life I've dreamt of having smooth bump-free legs, but no matter what I did or how much I exfoliated... it was never as clear as I saw on other girls. With just a few uses of this.. voila!!! Just like that!?!! Why did it take me so long to come across this amazing product" —Nancy
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in six sizes).
18. A pack of Swedish dishcloths that are made to be super absorbent, so you can use them to clean your whole kitchen in one swoop and then throw them in the washer when you're done. Say goodbye to using roll after roll of paper towel when you have these!
Promising reviews: "These are durable and somehow they don't stain. I don't get it, but I've had one at the sink for a week now and have wiped up lots of dirty stuff and EVERY TIME it washes off. These have quickly become a staple in my kitchen." —