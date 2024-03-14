If You Love Your Pet Dearly But Hate How Messy They Are, Try These 34 Products

1. A portable paw cleaner you most definitely need if your pup seems to go out of their way to find mud when you're out on a walk and then won't sit still while you try to towel them off. Just fill this cleaner with water and dunk their paw in, and the silicone bristles will do all the hard work for you and get the mud off.
No more muddy pawprints showing up all over your home!
Promising review: "This product is genius!! So easy to use! Sooo easy to clean. It’s the most simple-looking thing but so effective. We had nothing but mud in our backyard and taking dogs out when rained was a chore, and we would dread seeing rain. This product made it just like any other outside break. If you have any doubts, I myself swear by this product. We have three different-sized dogs, so we went with the bigger one for our boxer, and it works perfectly fine for our little corgi and even our lab mix. I keep a towel near the back door so after we use the cleaner I dry off with the towel and pups are good to go to roam the house." –Beth Torres
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in three sizes and eight colors).
2. A TubShroom designed to catch all the hair that comes off your pet when you give them a bath in your tub. You'll avoid having to call a plumber to unclog your drains. And as a bonus, it'll catch your hair in the shower as well!
Promising review: "I shower my dogs in the tub, and this makes it really easy to clean out the dog hair. It doesn't just stop the dog hair from going down the drain but it also lets the water continue to drain while collecting loads of dog hair. When my dog is shedding, I do have to pull it out to clean twice but that beats having to grab clumps of fur from the top of the drain every few seconds" —EV
Get it from Amazon for $11 (available in six colors).
3. A cleaning magnet here to make one of the more annoying tasks easier because your fish deserve a nice, clean home to live in. You can attach the magnet to the side of the tank and move it around from the outside to help remove algae buildup and keep the tank clean so your fish don't plan their escape back to the ocean a la Finding Nemo. 🐡
Each cleaning magnet comes with one pad for glass aquariums and one pad for acrylic aquariums.
Promising reviews: "This product is genius. I hated scrubbing the inside of my tank. You can never get the proper leverage, not to mention the mess it makes with the water splashing around. This product was easy to use. It is easy to shift around corners, and it did the job. I even dropped it once and was able to teenage the magnet from outside. Amazing product." —LR
"All the time I spent with a long-handled brush scaring my fish while I scrubbed away at the walls of the tank, and never once did I think of making something like this. This is incredible! I used to let my tank get a lot dirtier than it should have been because cleaning it was such a messy, time-consuming chore. I saw this while I was looking for a tank to get my daughter's beta fish, and it looked like such a good idea, I thought there couldn't be any harm in spending a few bucks to try it out. IT. WORKS. In less than five minutes, I had every surface of the tank scrubbed clean, and I didn't have to get my hands in the tank, didn't have to scrub for half an hour with a sponge on a long handle, and didn't spill water all over the counter. The difference in just one pass was like night and day. Now a couple of hours later (giving the filter a chance to get rid of the stuff that ended up in the water) and the tank is crystal clear. It's so easy and quick, I'll end up cleaning more often, and the tank won't end up the way it did before. I 100% recommend this." —Jack H
Get it from Amazon for $7.58+ (available in four sizes).
4. A Chom Chom pet hair remover for anyone who can't seem to escape the loads of pet hair that end up covering their furniture. Seriously, sometimes it feels like they lose every single hair on their body every day. Simply roll it on the upholstery, and it will grab every last strand.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says: "I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside."
Promising review: "This is a genius invention. We have two little white cats who shed all over everything, and with this tool, I can quickly wipe our ottomans and barrel chairs clean of cat hair and keep reusing it. Lint rollers are great for my own clothes, but not so great for upholstered furniture. Highly effective and definitely recommend." —Literary Mama
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in three colors).
5. A stain- and odor-eliminating spray that provides a quick one-two punch to not only remove the spots but also smells that may have ended up in your carpet from your furry friends. It lifts away dirt and grime while releasing enzymes to break down the odors.
Promising review: "I would highly recommend this product! It's a game-changer for pet owners like me. Not only is it safe for our furry friends and kids, but it's also certified gentle and safe. Plus, the enzyme activation is a genius touch. Say goodbye to those stubborn stains and odors! This stain and odor eliminator is like a superhero for your home, rescuing your carpets from the clutches of pet accidents. It's easy to use and incredibly effective. I've tried countless products before stumbling upon this gem, and nothing even comes close. Trust me, you won't regret giving it a try!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.31.
Check out our full Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator review for more!
6. Or an Angry Orange stain remover made to break down all other kinds of stains *and* odor — even if they've been baked into your carpet for a long time. The enzyme-active cleaner can tackle those accidents on most surfaces, including carpets, tile, concrete, fabric, and more. Plus, it leaves a nice citrus smell behind.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I will never look for another pet stain remover again; this is it. My ride or die. I’ve tried a ton of different products to remove stains and odor but none of them worked as well as this stuff. The stain in that photo (above) was here since we moved into our new house so she was pretty baked in. I was sure it wasn’t going anywhere. But this stuff took it right out! My dog has also added a few new stains of his own to the carpet and this has gotten every single one out. 10/10 recommend." —Tara
Get it from Amazon for $19.96.
7. A portable pooper scooper that attaches right to the leash and gives you a super easy way to pick up poop during your walk without *actually* having to pick up poop on your walk. Plus, the back adjusts to fit whatever size you need, and it has a waste bag compartment in it, making it simple to transfer to the bag and into the nearest trashcan.
DogBuddy is a small business creating pooper scoopers, dog bowls, and mats.
Promising review: "Genius item and a must-have! I purchased the larger pink one, and first of all, it’s adorable, and I don’t mind carrying my pup's poop around now. It allows for easy pickup without having to touch the waste. You pick up, tie off the bag, and conceal it in the carrier. I find it also hides the odor as well. The pics show you can latch this to the leash, but it is a bit bulky to attach to the leash and is easier to just carry or attach to a belt loop. Don’t hesitate to purchase this item!" —ed
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).
8. A waterproof backseat cover here to protect your car from all the dirt and hair that comes with traveling with your pooch. It easily slips over the seats and gives them a place to comfortably hang out on your journey.
Promising review: "This works great for my three little dogs while traveling, and saves my seats from having fur and dirt. When not using, I just fold it up and store it in the trunk. Putting it back in the rear seat is super fast and easy." —Heather W.
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in six colors and two sizes).
9. And a portable car vacuum because even with a cover, hair may still end up all over the backseat. This is the quickest and easiest way to clean up any hair, mud, or dirt after you take your pup to the dog park. The vacuum is only 2.4 lbs, comes with three different-sized attachments, and is cordless.
Promising review: "Let's be honest, I was skeptical of how well this car vacuum would work for this cost. The suction power, the attachments, and the length of the cord all were surprising. This worked as well, if not better, than the high-powered vacuums at the do-it-yourself car washing station. I was impressed by the amount of dog hair it removed with the bristle brush attachment. I also love the carrying case that it comes with. It's in the back of my Jeep at all times!" —Linda Thompson
Get it from Amazon for $51.99 (available in four styles).
Read more in our car vacuum cleaner review (#1).
10. And an all-purpose car upholstery cleaner to continue the car cleaning and help you get any set-in stains from mud or other elements that have made their way into your car. This all-purpose cleaner is your ~solution~ to returning your car to the pristine look it had before your dog stepped foot in it.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. It's basically magic. My boyfriend has 2 dogs that he transports all the time to and from the dog park in the back seat (his car is cloth), and even though he has a dog seat protector his seats get nasty. We tried baking soda and vinegar and that just made the seat white and didn't get the stain out. I bought this cleaner because the reviews were good, and it had a great price, and IT WAS AMAZING! We did one round of spraying it and just scrubbing the cloth with a brush and the nasty stains were 90% removed. We could have gone back again and probably gotten it all the way out, but it was still a huge improvement. I used this in my car too on the dash and leather seats, and it also works well! It has a nice scent to it — not super strong but just a clean smell. I'll definitely be buying again." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $16.97+ (available in two sizes).
11. A double-layered litter mat you can place right outside the litter box so the honeycomb design will catch and trap the litter that makes its way out of the box when your cat leaves. Then, you can just press on the side to open the mat and dump the litter back into the box or into the trash. Your whole home will feel and look cleaner.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says: "I've been using this trapper mat for months now, and while it's pretty much impossible to eliminate all litter from your home if you own even one cat, let alone multiple, this mat has made keeping the floor of my litter box room MUCH more manageable. Unlike other mats, where the litter just kind of sits on top and eventually gets kicked elsewhere, this mat is designed so that the litter falls through the holes and stays inside the mat until you're ready to dump it. It's made out of an EVA material that's supposed to be gentle enough for cat paws, and my two kitties don't seem to have a problem walking on it. I *highly* recommend getting the larger 30-by-24-inch mat to extend the coverage area — I initially got the smaller one but went back for the larger size, and it's perfect. Note that the mat will probably have a fold down the middle when it first arrives, but just give it some time and weigh it down with something if needed; it'll lay flat."
Promising review: "This thing sorts the litter, and it drops inside. It opens on one end like a pillowcase, and you can just shake the litter into a can, and it’s almost hands-free. The litter area looks 100 times better! Genius!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.89+ (available in two sizes, three colors, and also two packs).