32 Products For Anyone Who Knows The Word Frugal Is Actually The Best Compliment

1. The Pink Stuff, which is an all-purpose paste that works to clean basically everything in your house. This means you can go from scrubbing a pan to cleaning your bathtub — no changing of cleaning products required. And for just around $5. Score!
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. Elizavecca's CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein treatment made with soy protein, allantoin, and ceramide 3. It works like a mask to revive your dry hair and give your strands the boost they need after you've used too much heat on them. Many reviewers say this is comparable (or even better) than the pricey Olaplex No.3 everyone won't stop talking about.
It's recommended for use on damaged, over-processed hair of all textures.
Promising review: "This is a miracle product. It works better than Olaplex. My hair is soft and shiny, and my curls are bouncy with no frizz. I just add some of this to my conditioner when I wash my hair, and it always comes out looking great! The smell is really nice, too, and what a lovely price!" —Amy W
Get it from Amazon for $6.90.
And read our full review of Elizavecca's Hair Protein Treatment.
3. Reusable microfiber pads specifically designed to fit your Swiffer WetJet, so you can just throw them in the wash (instead of the trash) when you're done wet or dry-mopping the floor. Reviewers confirm that these pads actually work better than the disposable ones and pick up wayyy more dirt and dust from the floor.
Turbo Microfiber Store is a small business creating microfiber reusable mop pads and other cleaning products.
Promising review: "These reusable pads are AMAZING!! The quality is so good and sturdy. I’ve washed and dried them a number of times, and they hold their shape, and they don’t shed or fall apart on me. I’ve had them for about 2 months now, and they continue to absorb and pick up dirt as if they were new. They stick way better than the off-brand pads you buy at the store. Much better alternative than the store pads that you throw away. BUY THIS, YOU WONT REGRET IT!!!!!" —Fatima
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $27.99.
4. Wad-Free, which is about to change your laundry life. Don't believe me? This seemingly boring square thing attaches to the corners of your sheets to help them dry faster, be less wrinkled, and stop them from encompassing everything in the drier so it turns into a tangled mess. You'll spend less time doing laundry because your sheets will be dry the first time you check on them.
Plus, they're BPA-free, reusable, and created by a small business during the pandemic.
Promising review: "These are life changing!! The sheets don’t get bound up and twisted full of socks and under things. And therefore you KNOW that those socks and underthings are CLEAN. And the sheets are CLEAN. Which means not wasting time, soap, water, and electricity washing all that stuff all over again!!!! They’re good for your mood and good for the wallet and for the environment. Buy them and see what this brilliant woman has wrought. I’m buying a set for my kid going off to college and another set for me so I can do more than two sheets at once." —LHorns 4Ever
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99.
5. A shoe cleaning kit because you just *can't* part with your favorite shoes, even though they have def seen better days. This cleaning concentrate (that's been around since 1985) will help revive them so you don't have to buy a new pair. It also comes with a brush to help in the cleaning process.
It can be used on washable fabrics, including leather, vinyl, nubuck, suede, canvas, cloth, and more. You should follow the instructions on the bottle. Start by getting the brush a little damp, apply two to three drops of the Pink Miracle on the brush. Then scrub your shoes and re-wet the brush as needed. When you're done, you can use a cloth to wipe away any dirt, soap, and water.
Promising reviews: "Awesome stuff!!! Speechless!!!" —Darryl N.
"Buy this now! I bought this in hopes of salvaging my 8-year-old's shoes. After only a few minutes of scrubbing, there was a huge difference! I am very happy with this purchase and will buy again." —Sarah Rhone
Get it from Amazon for $16.97+ (available in two sizes).
6. A pack of Swedish dishcloths that are made to be super absorbent, so you can use them to clean your whole kitchen in one swoop and then throw them in the washer when you're done. Say goodbye to using roll after roll of paper towel when you have these!
Promising reviews: "These are durable and somehow they don't stain. I don't get it, but I've had one at the sink for a week now and have wiped up lots of dirty stuff and EVERY TIME it washes off. These have quickly become a staple in my kitchen." —barre l
"These are awesome! I rarely use paper towels anymore. Great for cleanup just about anywhere. They also wash easily in the washing machine. I throw them in with regular dish towels and hang them to dry. They have held up through many washes. Highly recommend! I bought a 10-pack and do not need all of them. They are so easy to rinse and reuse, I gave some to friends. Five is the perfect amount, so grab a pack and give a few to friends." —Freefaller28
Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $17.75+ (available in seven color packs).
7. Essence's Lash Princess mascara with more than 244,000 five-star ratings, proving that this inexpensive product stands up and is even better than all the other pricier versions. You don't need to spend any more than $5 to have great-looking lashes.
Promising review: "Love, love, love this mascara. I'm blessed with decent long lashes (they are super light blonde) and so mos' mascaras work fine for me, but OMG this one was by far the best. It almost looks like I have false eyelashes. It's thick makes my lashes much longer and my eyes pop and super easy getting it off. I'm in the public eye from time to time, and it's important that my eyes are expressive, so this is great. I've recommended it to many colleagues of mine." —Lois B.
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
8. A Bluapple produce extender that works for three months to keep your produce from wilting when you look away for one second. Now you'll actually be able to enjoy all the fresh produce you bought with your hard-earned money.
OK, I know that's not how it works, but doesn't it feel like that's how it works sometimes??? This absorbs ethylene gas that would otherwise ripen your fruits and vegetables. It's safe to put in the fridge or even in a fruit bowl. Each packet lasts three months.
Promising review: "I’m very happy with this product for a few reasons:
1) They work as advertised — I placed one in my produce shelves in the fridge and my berries have lasted three times as long. A container of blueberries used to go bad within a few days, but my latest purchase lasted 2 weeks.
2) Super easy to use — you just pop the container into the 'apple' and put the top on and you’re ready to go. Took less than a minute for both.
Overall, this product has saved me money and kept produce fresh for so much longer. I wish I had purchased them sooner." —Sammyb07
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
9. A flip top you can attach to your bottles to make sure you get EVERY. LAST. DROP. Hey, if you shelled out a little too much money for the "AMAZING" shampoo, you should do whatever you can to use the whole bottle.
Promising review: "I was leery of this new product. We have used it for lotion, shampoo, and dishwashing detergent. It works perfectly! It's one of those products that makes you say, 'Why didn't I think of that?'" —Vegas Granny
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $25.
10. A "flossing toothbrush" that's actually designed with two layers of bristles —regular firm ones that clean the same as a normal toothbrush, and longer ones that are thinner to help clean deeper in your teeth and gums and mimic flossing. Many reviewers love how clean their teeth feel after using it that many have ditched their expensive electric toothbrushes in favor of this genius style.
Mouthwatchers is a small business started by Dr. Ronald Plotka to create antimicrobial toothbrushes to help to get deeper cleans that patients might miss with a traditional brush and floss routine. As always, your dentist will have the best advice on the routine that's best for you!
Promising review: "I love the feel of this toothbrush. More important, I just had my teeth cleaned, and the hygienist said my mouth was in great shape — in spite of the fact that my appointment was delayed for two months AND I was a bit lazy when it came to flossing. It seems to work way better than my expensive electric one, which I am retiring." —Jackie
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
11. A Souper Cubes freezer tray specifically made with four spaces that fit 1 cup of soup or sauce. This way, you can make a whole bunch of soup and then freeze it in single-serving portions so it's easier to defrost and eat for dinner in the future.
Souper Cubes is a family-run small business with a passion for better-frozen meal prep and food waste reduction! Plus, their products are BPA-free, and dishwasher-safe, and have fill lines on the side of the compartments for half and full cups.
Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE. My freezer is so much more organized now. Gone are the days of having to defrost an entire bag of chicken broth for one cup for a recipe. I now have perfectly portioned 1/2-cup and 1-cup blocks ready to go. They fit easily in freezer bags, take up less space, and make me incredibly happy. There was a lot of attention to detail put into the design and I particularly appreciate the wire inside the rim that holds everything steady — no more worrying about spilling all the liquid on the way to the freezer. Just a fantastic product all around. I purchased this and a cheaper version from another manufacturer at the same time but returned the other product. This one is definitely worth the added cost." —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in three colors and also a two-pack).
And check out one BuzzFeeder's full review of the Souper Cupes here.
12. A set of bag sealers here to ensure that you never get excited to eat your favorite Chili & Lime Tortilla Chips from Trader Joe's, only to realize that they've gone stale with the lackluster bag clip you have. This small device uses heat to reseal any bag, leaving whatever's inside fresh and ready for you to enjoy.
Promising review: "I love this little gadget. Believe it or not, I saw this on TikTok as an 'Amazon product you didn’t know you needed'. Since my older sons are on their own at college, they eat a lot of pre-packaged items. So we got one for each boy as a stocking stuffer. They were actually excited to try them out so the boys went in our pantry, opened new bags of chips and crackers just to re-seal them. Lol! It works pretty good for such a small device. The cutter even works so the bags that are mostly empty aren’t as big and don’t take up as much room. My husband wants one for our house now. Guess we’re getting another one." —Can7
Get a set of two from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three colors).
13. Wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers confirm are *great* AirPod substitutes, at a fraction of the cost. Plus, these are completely waterproof, so you can actually take them for a swim without fear you'll ruin them.
The earbuds come in a wireless charging case with up to 14 hours of charge. The earbuds themselves can play for up to four hours on a full charge. You also get different sized silicone tips to make sure these fit your ear perfectly.
Promising review: "I was finally sick of dealing with wires while listening to music at work, so I decided that my goal was to finally purchase wireless earbuds. These had wonderful reviews, so I decided to take the leap. I could not be happier with the earbuds. They are comfortable and stay in place. The connection is perfect, and I just wish I would have bought them sooner." —Dianna V.
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in five colors).
14. A pack of nonstick silicone baking mats designed to fit perfectly into a baking sheet so you don't have to use sheet after sheet of aluminum foil ever again. Plus, you'll love them even more when it's time to do the dishes because you won't have burnt-on food stuck to the sheet.
Plus, these are oven safe up to 480 degrees and fit on half-sheet-size pans.
Promising review: "We love these baking mats and use them almost daily. Pretty easy to clean and no regrets in buying them. A friend told me about them, and I am glad I bought them. Good price, too." —Palmer Products LLC
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $17.04.
15. A battery-powered nail grinder that's a great option if you hate how much it costs to get your pup's nails trimmed at the groomer. This grinds your pup's nails quickly and painlessly, and it's so much easier than using traditional clippers.
Promising review: "Solid product. Genius tool. Easy to use with expedited confidence. The first time sanding my best friend's claws/paws. He normally has them professionally clipped and shaped. I became concerned when I noticed his claws were growing back misshaped. I gave him a blunt sanding, and he laid still and really seemed to enjoy our new bonding time. He even gave a little doggie kiss on my hand and arm as if to say, thanks buddy; to which I replied, you're welcome pal. 😁" —Tikastar71
Get it from Amazon for $34.98.
16. A sandwich cutter and sealer so you can make your own Uncrustables at home. You'll save money *and* keep your kids happy, which is always a win. Plus, you can get more creative with your sandwich creations so your kids don't have to eat PB&J three times a week.
17. A door draft stopper reviewers swear is a great way to stop cold air from getting into your home during the winter months. Not only will you save money on your energy bill, but you'll also stop tiny critters from crawling their way into your home.
Promising review: "The circulation in our house had a constant breeze coming in from below our back door. This product took about 10 minutes to install (cut to size, removal/replacement of our door stopper), and we have no more cold air blowing in from outside! The magic of the product is its rigidity. It is hard enough to block the strong draft we have, but it's soft enough to bend over our rug. If the stopper were very hard, it would push away the rug or force the rug to roll up or buckle. For us, this product is a perfect solution to our draft issue." —Wuzaaap
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in four colors).
18. Some eco-friendly bamboo towels that'll replace six month's worth of paper towels so you can keep your home clean, feel good about the impact you have on the environment, *and* never have to worry about using tissues to clean up a spill because you forgot to pick up paper towels when you were at the store...again.
All you have to do when you're done using one is throw it in the wash!
Promising review: "I clean for a living, so using these on the job as well as my home makes life much easier, and I can feel better about not being so wasteful. I use them for drying my hands, cleaning the countertops, and as a reusable Swiffer pad for floors. What I do is mark each one with a Sharpie. My first initial for hands and face at home, 'C' for cleaning counters and 'F' for floor. What I love about these the most is they dry a lot quicker than regular towels and washing them is super easy. Dirt and grime tend to just rinse right out. Even on the mop pads. It's incredible. Now I don't have to waste money buying the Swiffer refills. These are different to use but it's worth figuring out what works for you!! A must-buy for eco-friendly cleaning!" —