31 Cool Gadgets And Tools Reviewers Swear By In Their Kitchens

1. A stuffed waffle maker to absolutely transform your weekend by giving you the ability to make restaurant-worthy waffles at home. No more waiting an hour at that "hot" brunch place when you can ~whip~ up your own at home. You can fill this with everything from strawberries to chocolate, to even eggs and bacon.
Promising review: "Pretty cool little gadget! Gets used almost every day by my young teen son — he likes to add chocolate in the middle of the waffle as a dessert, and bacon, egg, and cheese filling for breakfast. Recipes online are good and very forgiving. All non-stick and very easy to clean." —Value Mom
2. A pepper and jalapeño core remover that will make it super easy to get your jalapeños clean and ready to use in seconds — and keep your hands from touching the spicy insides.
Promising reviews: "Very cool little tool. My jalapeño plant has gone nuts this year. This tool helps me scoop out the seeds and slice them up without having to get the juice on my fingers (which I would inevitably try to scratch my eye with). I’ve used it on my jalapeños and sweet peppers. Glad I made the purchase." —Eaglesgirl16
"This pepper corer is high quality, easy to use and clean. I use it mainly to cut out the cores of jalapeño peppers and it works great removing the entire core and most of the seeds. I use an old toothbrush to brush off the seeds left on the corer tool. No more having to cut a jalapeño pepper in half, then cutting out the core and seeds with a paring knife spreading seeds all over the cutting board. The handle and steel cutter are made with good quality materials. Highly recommended!" —David
3. A silicone scooper here to solve the problem of how to actually get the batter into the liners when you're making muffins or cupcakes. Using your fingers or a second spoon kinda works but somehow always still makes a mess. This genius gadget will let you deposit it all super easily.
Promising reviews: "I saw a video of this product on TikTok and knew I had to get it for our kitchen! Makes it a breeze to fill muffin liners!!" —Elisabeth
"I can’t say enough good things about this little tool! It changed my cupcake game forever! No mess and uniform-sized cupcakes every time." —Jillip
4. A mini food processor small enough to not take up a lot of room in your kitchen but powerful enough to help you make your own sauces, dips, butters, and more. You can also use it to chop herbs when you don't feel like doing it yourself.
Promising reviews: "It is a cute little thing. It can fit any small kitchen. The price is right on my budget. COOL!!" —Cecilia Eliano
"Great little food processor! I've made pesto and hummus with it so far, and I love it. I live alone, so the size is perfect for my needs. Makes several servings of whatever I'm making and comes with a few recipes in the instruction manual to get started." —Peter Tracy
5. A "Gracula" garlic crusher because cutting and mincing garlic cloves by hand is THE WORST, but this little guy will make you smile and make prepping food easier.
Promising reviews: "Cool kitchen gadget! I saw this on TikTok. LOVE THIS GADGET! It doesn't hold a lot of garlic, but it does work. The small pieces of minced garlic don't come out of it well, but still a fun kitchen accessory." — a. woodlee
"This is so ridiculous how cute and functional it is! I hated chopping or mincing garlic before getting this! It is fast and efficient and can get a lot done quickly. Did I mention how cute this is? Also, please know this IS dishwasher safe. I pop the hair off before putting the top in the dishwasher, and the bottom is one piece so no issues of water getting in and staying there, as other reviewers have expressed concerns about. BUT! If there is ONE THING that is a bit of a pain, it is getting ALL the bits out — but a small silicone spatula or scraper does the trick just fine for me! I use this garlic tool daily — it is honestly a game-changer for my cooking game! And it is fun and cute, which makes me want to use it more! Will be getting these for stocking stuffers for all my adult kids this year for the holidays — definitely one of those things they didn't know they need!!" —Llamazon Customer
6. A veggie chopper, slicer, and spiralizer because chopping takes an absurd amount of time. Like, seriously, when I read a recipe and it says it will take 20 minutes, they're not taking my slow chopping skills into account. This gadget will ~cut~ that chopping time in half.
It comes with a small-dice blade, large-dice blade, spiral blade, and ribbon blade that are interchangeable and gives you the option to chop, slice, and julienne vegetables. Plus, you get a lid with a built-in chop and a storage container to hold the veggies.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Promising review: "I love salads but I hate prepping them. This thing has been a lifesaver for me. I’ve been eating big salads for lunch at work almost every day and it only takes maybe 10 minutes to prep a workweek’s worth of salads. Very very cool little gadget. I can’t wait to make pico de gallo in it this summer." —michelle s
7. Or a hand-powered chopper enabling you to chop an onion in seconds. Yes, you read that right. I said S-E-C-O-N-D-S. Suddenly, your least favorite cooking activity will be your favorite because you'll be done with it in no time and can move on to actually cooking your dinner.
Promising reviews: "Works really well, and so easy to use even a toddler can do the chopping, without worrying about getting cut or spilling anything. My little grandkids fight over getting to use it when helping prepare meals, and their efforts aren't make work, but genuinely helpful with this cool gadget!" —Jus Sayin'
"This chopper is amazing!! I love cooking, but used to absolutely HATE chopping onions... until someone gave me this chopper! Now I simply have to quarter the onion, throw it in the chopper, pull the handle about 10-15 times, and they're ready to be used! No more teary eyes or spending a long time chopping onions. The cup is big enough to fit a whole onion... I think the capacity is 3 cups. There are tons of other uses to this as well... you can chop pretty much anything from herbs, veggies, and fruits, to making salsa and guacamole." —Valjulia
8. A Guac-Lock, which is an airtight container specifically designed to keep your guacamole fresh for days. Yes, that means there's no browning on days two and three (and beyond). Talk about living in the future!
Promising reviews: "Sooo cool!!! Love how it locks air away from guacamole. Guacamole stays nice and fresh and not brown. Nice for serving!" —Jani K
"So far I love this thing. I can now have homemade guacamole and hopefully keep it for a few days without it turning brown. What I do is every time I take some out, I get the air out by using the "elevator" (included) that pushes the guacamole to the very top, then close it up. The photo (above) is taken the next day, and it's still a nice bright green color guac!" —Randi
9. A clip-on strainer brilliantly made to fit in any size pot or pan, so you can drain water, grease, or any other liquid without using a bulky (and hard to clean) colander.
Promising reviews: "This is a cool little gadget that I picked up on a whim. It is compact and works well. I had a hard time clipping on a smaller pan but was able to work it out. I like it." — Gayle F.
"Love, love, love this pasta strainer!!! My husband and I hate cleaning out the strainer, so I ordered this to make life easier. OMG, does it make life easier!!! If this ever breaks, I’ll be ordering another! It’s very sturdy and easy to use. Absolutely love it!" —ShylohsRedShadow
10. A StirMate automatic pot stirrer that'll basically be your sous-chef when you don't have any help in the kitchen, as it stirs whatever is in your pot while you focus on the next steps in your recipe.
The device self-adjusts to fit pots from 6–12 inches in diameter and 3–9 inches in depth. The motor will stir for up to 13 hours per charge and then only takes 30 minutes to recharge.
Promising review: "I love this device. It will slave over the stove stirring your soups, sauces, and candies all day without a complaint or tiring. Now I cook things that I enjoyed serving and eating but hated all that stirring. No more burnt pots and ruined recipes due to under-stirring. It’s a little costly, but once you use it, you will never be without it. I may even buy another one to handle all of my stirring. This would also make a perfect gift." —Steve Bruss
11. An automatic spice grinder designed to grind herbs and spices with a simple touch of a button. It comes with three spice pods that are interchangeable, meaning you can have different fresh ground spices added to your meals.
This is battery-operated, so you'll need some AA batteries!
Promising review: "This is such a cool gadget! I love freshly ground spices but will avoid them because I do not always have a container to store them in. This solves that issue. I can keep my grindings separated and not have to worry about mixing mixes. It runs on batteries but seems to be really efficient. There are different types of pods for different purposes, I will be buying more!" —dee aih
