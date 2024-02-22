42 Beauty Products TikTokers Can't Stop Talking About

1. A heatless curling rod headband perfect for anyone who wants to cut down on the amount of heat they use on their hair but not give up those perfect curls. Simply wrap your hair around the headband before you go to bed, and you'll wake up to big curls (sans heat damage!).
The set includes a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip, and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. You can use this on all hair types, but reviewers say it works best when used with damp hair!
Promising review: "Before purchasing, I’d seen a lot of reviews and tutorials on TikTok showing the results. My hair is thick, coarse, and naturally wavy, so I figured this might be a good alternative to rollers that are time-consuming to put in, difficult to sleep in, and ultimately not worth it. And MAN was I right to be hopeful. Wrap pieces of damp hair around it before bed, the tighter the wrap, the tighter the curl. Easy to sleep in since there’s nothing on the back of your head, and my curls are BOUNCY the next morning. My only complaint is that it doesn’t help give any top-volume, but nothing some teasing can’t fix. 10/10. I’ll never go back to a curling iron." —Mariah
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in five colors).
2. Youthforia BYO Blush Oil, which is a TikTok fave because it's designed to react to the pH levels of your skin, giving you the perfect rosy touch that's specific to you. How cool is that?
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.
Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush in action.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says: "I tried this out myself and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real-time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long-lasting, too — I applied in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day."
Get it from Amazon or Youthforia for $36.
3. An adorable octopus-shaped blackhead remover that actually works to pull out whiteheads, blackheads, and any other ~ink~ clogging up your pores. You may be disgusted by what the lil' cutie pulls out of your face, but you'll be so thankful it does.
Promising reviews: "I saw this on TikTok, and it works great so far." —MarMar Manuel
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
4. Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Toner even reviewers with sensitive skin swear by. The mixture of hyaluronic acid and tea tree extract work together to moisturize your skin while also working to help even out your skin texture. And as an added bonus — it leaves your skin with a dewy glow *and* smells wonderful.
5. A Denman Hair Brush specifically designed with evenly spaced bristles to detangle and shape curls at the exact same time, essentially cutting your styling time in half. You can hit snooze in the morning knowing you'll still be out the door with perfect hair in no time.
6. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer I'm pretty sure will be your favorite skincare product to help you combat the elements. Not only is it lightweight and fragrance-free, but it's also formulated to strengthen your skin's barrier to keep it hydrated for longer than just a couple of minutes after you apply it.
Promising review: "I fell for a TikTok star’s recommendation and I’m happy I did. This is the most I’ve ever spent on a moisturizer but I will never go back! This stuff is amazing. Keeps your skin hydrated. It’s thick but doesn’t feel like it once you put it on. Worth it!" —Mekayela
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
7. An exfoliating scrub mitt you can use a couple of times a month to remove all the excess dead skin and particles on your skin. It's also great for removing self-tanner, fighting ingrown hairs, and increasing circulation.
Promising review: "I have very thin and light body hair, so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it — it's amazing! I also have very sensitive skin, and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all. However, absolutely do not use this mitt on your face, neck, or other sensitive areas, it would be way too harsh.
I like to use this mitt first when I get in the shower, then use a body wash (a gentle chemical exfoliant) and follow up with body lotion for dry and sensitive skin. This whole routine is fragrance-free and leaves my skin feeling very soft and moisturized." — Kat
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in a set of two).
8. Brazilian Bum Bum Cream with more than 34,500 5-star ratings, proving that this cult-favorite moisturizing body lotion is, in fact, worth it. It's infused with caffeine, guarana extract, and coconut oil that work together to help tighten *and* smooth skin while leaving a "heavenly" smell behind.
Promising review: "Like so many, I was brainwashed by TikTok into buying this rather expensive lotion...then I bought one for my mom and one for my sister and five more for myself as they became harder to find. My favorite thing about it is the smell. Lightly tropical/coconutty but nothing overwhelming. Every time I wear it people say, 'What are you WEARING?' like I have some amazing perfume on. Besides that, it really is a great moisturizer. I’m not usually a sucker for marketing but this was so worth it." —Kristen
Get it from Amazon for $48.
9. A foot peel reviewers love for helping with calluses and cracked skin. All you have to do is leave the bootie-shaped masks on your feet for an hour and then wash your feet. Over the next 7–14 days, the dead skin will peel off, leaving your feet feeling brand new.
Promising review: "Alrighty. I saw this on TikTok and HAD to try it. This is honest, I wasn't expecting the results or the process. It's definitely a commitment. The first thing I'll say is to follow the directions... All of them. It says to soak feet daily for several days to maximize results. If you shower/bathe daily that counts as long as your feet get good and soft. Second: RESIST THE URGE TO PICK AND PEEL WHEN IT STARTS. Third: expect to have gnarly peeling from day 3-14. It's definitely not the time to be showing off the feet. But seriously, these things are great! My feet have never been softer." —Brandi Castro
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask one reviewer confirms is worth all the hype the app is giving it. Just swipe some on before you go to bed (or even before you finish your makeup), and the vitamin C- and antioxidant-packed formula will leave your lips feeling super soft and moisturized.
And see one TikTok-er talk about how great it is here!
Promising review: "I bought this product after seeing it on TikTok, and I can say that it lives up to the hype. I have used it overnight and before my makeup, and it works great either way. It makes my lips feel so soft and hydrated." —annadova
Get it from Amazon for $24 (available in seven scents) or Sephora for $25 (available in five scents).
11. The Chi Spin N Curl, which is here to make you feel like you're living in the year 3000. You may not be living underwater, but you will have a curling iron that does all the work for you. Simply drop a section of your hair into the barrel, and it will rotate it on its own, leaving you with a perfect coil in just a few seconds. Voilà!
Promising review: "OK. This 👏 thing 👏 is 👏 amazing 👏. I have two sisters that are professional cosmetologists and well that talent surpassed me COMPLETELY. I have straight, stubborn hair. I’ve never been able to get it to do anything. I’ve never been good at using a curling iron, wand, leave-in curlers or had any luck with the 'wavy hair hacks.' So I did my research when I saw this thing on TikTok, of all places, and WOW, I’m super impressed. I’ve used it twice so far and truly LOVE IT! It's very easy to use." —LinLo09
Get it from Amazon for $70.69+ (available in six colors and five configurations).
12. First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant formulated to gently eliminate any rough or bumpy skin that's giving you trouble. People with keratosis pilaris swear by this for helping them get smoother skin.
13. Olaplex No. 3 hair perfector, which is worth the investment (especially for anyone with broken, damaged hair) because it works to strengthen your hair from within by repairing the bonds.
Promising review: "My hair has so much breakage from coloring it so much over the years. I was on the verge of a Britney 2007 moment and completely shaving it. I saw one of God’s favorites on TikTok with the hair of a goddess suggest this stuff. All I can say is wow! This cream must have been dropped from heaven because it has saved my fried hair. Worth every penny so you too can be one of God’s favorites." —Kirstin
Get it from Amazon for $30.
And check out our full review of Olaplex No. 3 here.
14. A tube of primer capable of making sure that your makeup looks the same as it did in the morning at the end of the day. No matter what hoodwinks or shenanigans you get into during the day, you won't have to worry about your spectacular eye look getting ruined.
Promising reviews: "I saw this used by a makeup artist on TikTok giving a tutorial for women over 40. It totally changed how my eyeshadow works. No clu