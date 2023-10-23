BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    39 Beauty Products That Only Cost A *Little* (But You'll Use Them A *Lot*)

    Yasmine Singh

    1. An adorable polar bear hydrating eye stick that provides a cooling sensation to help reduce dark circles and puffiness. It's also made with Iceland glacial water which may tighten skin for a more refreshed look, even if you pulled an all-nighter. 

    The small polar bear shaped eye stick in a reviewer's hands
    Before and after pic of reviewer with dark under eyes that are gone in the second pic
    Promising review: "I have always had serious dark cirscles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed that for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two formulas and a two-pack). 

    2. A six-piece set of long-lasting matte lipsticks at a steal. Reviewers are raving that they are wayyyy better than more expensive brands. Despite being cheaper, these won't leave your lips feelings dried or cracked. 

    Reviewer wearing red matte lipstick
    Reviewer wearing all six shades of pink and red matte on their hand
    Promising review: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire

    Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in three color combos).

    3. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen for whiter teeth without using annoying strips that move around. This mint-flavored pen is painless and super easy to use and some reviewers say they saw results after the first use.

    reviewer before and after images of yellow and then whiter teeth
    Promising review: "I really didn't realize how well it worked until I took the after picture (above). Then I felt bad that I had not done this before. Let me start by saying I did not even do this every day. I am bad about starting something and not finishing it, but I did use the two tubes that I purchased. I plan on purchasing two more so I can get my teeth whiter. I would recommend this to anyone who wants to get their teeth whiter." —Sherri Blanchard

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95 (also available in a four-pack).

    4. Essence's Lash Princess mascara to get dramatic eyelashes without having to spend a lot on falsies. This mascara works like magic and will make your lashes look longer and thicker. And, um, hello...it's under $5!

    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Here's what BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord had to say about this:

    "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the live long day (I've spent several hot sweaty summers wearing it so I can speak to that), and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."

    Promising review: "I am a 30-year-old who has been wearing mascara since I was probably 15 or 16 and this is by far the best mascara ever. This beats Dior's almost-$40 mascara. A few times I made make up purchases based off of what reviewers and make up influencers hyped up and was disappointed, this surely wasn’t a disappointment." —Mary

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (also available in a two- and three-pack).

    5. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment, which reviewers say is comparable to Olaplex, to repair and restore your hair. This treatment has become so popular, with over 30,000 5-star ratings, because it reduces shedding and reveals more healthy-looking hair. TBH, I think we've discovered Rapunzel's secret.

    Reviewer with curly hair holding a strand of it out
    Reviewer with straight blow dried hair
    This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them! 

    Promising review: "Holy moly. This stuff is AH-mazing. To be free of bad stuff, smell amazing, leave my hair SMOOTH and SOFT (did I emphasize that enough), and leave my hair drying quicker with it looking near perfect. Well folks, what else is there to say? Buy it. Don’t think about it. Just do it. This coming from a super picky hair girl!" —Aubsmommmy

    Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more deets!

    Get a bottle from Amazon for $8.40+ (available in two sizes).

    6. Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer, because it'll cover up dark circles without much effort and it's under $10! All you have to do is dab the included wand around your eyes for an instant pick-me-up.

    BuzzFeed editor applying the concealer under eyes
    BuzzFeed editor showing the under-eye coverage
    Kayla Suazo / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "This is my all-time favorite concealer. It goes on creamy, covers under-eye circles without looking chalky. I hope they never stop making it." —YVonneM

    Check out BuzzFeed's full review of Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer for more deets.

    Get it from Amazon for $7.29+ (available in 18 shades).

    7. A bottle of Witch Piggy Hell Pore Control made with hyaluronic acid to help tighten pores while also delivering a dose of moisture for that dewy look. TBH, it sounds like a potion from Hocus Pocus, and it works like one too, because reviewers say it shrinks pores, leaves their skin feeling soft, and improves texture.

    A bottle of the serum with a pig witch illustration on it
    Before and after image of reviewer with acne that's less inflamed in the after pic
    Promising review: "If I could give this 10 stars I would! Ran out of 'The Ordinary' hyaluronic acid I’ve been using for a year and no stores close sold it so I gave this a try. So glad I did because it’s a thousand times better!! I put it on first, then moisturizer after I put on my primer and makeup and it looks the best it’s ever looked. My pores were smaller in just three days and my skin is so hydrated. I have combo skin on my 'T' zone and it gets awfully oily. The fix is to make sure your skin is hydrated. Also the bottle is twice the size of 'The Ordinary'! This does it all!!! So very impressed." —smnthfinch

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99

    8. A spray bottle of SoCozy Curl Spray Leave-In Conditioner for kids and adults to gently detangle and soften hair for frizz-free bouncy curls. Made with vitamin B5, jojoba oil, and olive oil, it replenishes, strengthens, and moisturizes hair — get gorgeous curls without the fuss.

    Before and after image of a reviewer's hair with curls more defined after use
    www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the SoCozy Curl Spray in action. This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2a–4c curls swearing by it! 

    Promising review: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    9. An adorable octopus-shaped blackhead remover to help clean out your pores if your skin is on the fritz. All you have to do is rub it over damp skin and it will remove excess sebum, gently exfoliate your pores, and pull out blackheads, whiteheads, and other skin impurities.

    A black small octopus shaped remover in a reviewer's hand
    the cap off to show the salt on the top of the remover
    Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." —LuckLocust

    Get it from Amazon for $12.50

    10. A hair thinner and cutter because people swear by these for lots of things like touching up their bangs, giving themselves layers, or trimming their hair in between salon visits.

    The razor has two edges, a fine tooth one for thin hair textures, and a wider one for thicker hair textures. (FWIW, people also use this on their pets as a quick grooming solution!)

    Promising review: "I recently got a pixie haircut, I was hesitant to get one based on the fact that I'd have to get frequent haircuts, the cost of which would add up quickly. I did some research on YouTube and found some videos using the tinkle hair cutter to trim hair in between salon visits. I LOVE this thing! It is easy to give a little trim or a drastic cut, both of which I have done since getting the tinkle cutter. I was very nervous to try it, fearing that I might mess up my hair so I just did a little bit first, but it was easy and only takes off small amounts of hair at a time, remember, I have a pixie cut — if you have long hair it will cut that off! Basically all you have to do is comb your hair in the direction it grows until you're satisfied with the cut. Seven months post pixie haircut and I have only been to the salon once to have a re-shaping done of my hair. I will say that when the cutter feels like it's 'pulling' your hair, it's time to get new razors. I still prefer my pixie cut to be pretty short and assuming I would have to go to the salon once a month for upkeep I have saved $210 since having my hair cut. TOTALLY WORTH IT!" —brandi in louisiana

    Get it from Amazon for $6.98 (also available in a 10-pack).

    11. A firming eye cream made with vitamin C, vitamin E, rose hip seed oil, and hibiscus flower extract to reduce puffiness, dark circles, and wrinkles. And, reviewers say it's even great for sensitive skin.

    Promising review: "Incredible product! Still cannot believe what a difference it has made in the lines and wrinkles around my eyes. I use it twice a day, and actually use it for my entire face and my neck. My skin feels so soft, and lines are disappearing." —Melissa

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four sizes)

    12. CeraVe's Hydrating cleanser to remove makeup without stripping your skin of its natural moisture. It's jam-packed with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin — reviewers with sensitive skin and acne say it's effective and gentle.

    Before and after pic of reviewer with cystic acne
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a product I was skeptical on because I have eczema around my face and anything burns it. But this actually did not foam or burn it. It helped it so much. In the shower I used it for the first time and my face did not come out red like usual. It's a great product. You won't regret this purchase." —Ashley

    Get it from Amazon for $15.49+ (available in two sizes and an unscented version).

    13. A set of deep exfoliating sheets because they'll gently exfoliate your body — all you have to do is use them on damp skin (not under running water) and scrub. Then, apply lotion for baby-soft skin. Warning: you'll be mesmerized and kinda grossed out when you see everything they'll lift away.

    Reviewer showing dead skin removed from mitt
    The red mitt with dead skin on it
    Just make sure to thoroughly read the directions before use! 

    Promising review: "I stumbled upon these from watching a TikTok and I’m so glad I did! Definitely look into how to use them before you start so you do it efficiently and find what works best for you. I use them after being in a hot shower for at least five minutes then I start with long strokes in one direction. The red towels are heavier duty and the greens are lighter. I started with a red for my legs and lower body and green for my upper body and arms. These got lots of gunk off my body and left my skin feeling so soft and smooth!" —Mariah C. 

    Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $6.20+ (available in two color varieties and packs of four and 12). 

    14. A bottle of Mane Club 10-in-1 leave-in spray that's basically magic because it does soooo much — it helps condition, hydrate, smooth, control frizz, boost shine, and strengthen your locks. Oh, and there's more! It also can provide heat protection and soften your hair, while keeping it non-greasy. It's basically like a potion the Sanderson sisters would whip up if someone would just light The Black Flame Candle and conjure them.

    hands holding two of the spray bottles of leave-in conditioner
    BuzzFeeder with blown out voluminous hair
    Mane Club, Elizabeth Lilly/BuzzFeed

    Mane Club is a New York City-based small business established in 2019 that specializes in affordable haircare products. 

    It's also BuzzFeeder-approved — here's what Elizabeth Lilly has to say about it: "This stuff has become my go-to for spraying on my wet hair and then blow-drying. Normally I'd apply a heat protector and an oil treatment or leave-in conditioner before blow-drying. But this 10-in-1 treatment takes the cake! Most of the time when I use it, I don't even need to finish off my hair with hair oil (I've been doing that as an essential hair step for years now). It's really that good! My hair comes out feeling softer, looking shinier and healthier, and stays looking good for days — which is especially great news because I wash my hair about every four days." You can check out Elizabeth Lilly's full review of the Mane Club One Hit Wonder spray for more deets! 

    Promising review: "I’m a hairstylist, so I’ve tried just about every leave-in conditioner out there, and I was amazed at how soft my hair felt after one use. My curls were so happy! The smell is amazing too!! I will definitely be repurchasing." —Allison S.

    Get it from Mane Club for $10 or from Amazon for $9.95

    15. Bio-Oil, to help reduce the appearance of scars or dark spots on your face and body — new and old. Plus, it's made with vitamins A and E, chamomile, and lavender that can also help with dry, cracked, and painful skin from hand washing and sanitizing.

    A reviewer with a noticeable scar
    The same scar now faded and less noticeable
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I noticed my skin started to get dry and tight after I took a shower, especially in the winter time. I used to use expensive creams like Clinique but it didn't seem like it was enough. I saw this at Costco at a very reasonable price compared to what I was paying at Macy's so I thought I'd try it out. Just a couple of drops and my face immediately felt soft and supple! This lasted throughout the day and two little drops covered my face and neck area. Gradually after a few months, friends and acquaintances would comment how pretty my skin was (I'm in my late forties and Native American). If you use more than two or three drops on your face and neck, you're using too much. One bottle lasted me six months or more. Costco no longer carries this and after making do with Aveeno facial moisturizer, it is no substitute to what Bio-Oil does for me." —Lynn La Pointe

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes).