39 Beauty Products That Only Cost A *Little* (But You'll Use Them A *Lot*)

1. An adorable polar bear hydrating eye stick that provides a cooling sensation to help reduce dark circles and puffiness. It's also made with Iceland glacial water which may tighten skin for a more refreshed look, even if you pulled an all-nighter.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark cirscles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed that for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
2. A six-piece set of long-lasting matte lipsticks at a steal. Reviewers are raving that they are wayyyy better than more expensive brands. Despite being cheaper, these won't leave your lips feelings dried or cracked.
Promising review: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
3. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen for whiter teeth without using annoying strips that move around. This mint-flavored pen is painless and super easy to use and some reviewers say they saw results after the first use.
4. Essence's Lash Princess mascara to get dramatic eyelashes without having to spend a lot on falsies. This mascara works like magic and will make your lashes look longer and thicker. And, um, hello...it's under $5!
5. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment, which reviewers say is comparable to Olaplex, to repair and restore your hair. This treatment has become so popular, with over 30,000 5-star ratings, because it reduces shedding and reveals more healthy-looking hair. TBH, I think we've discovered Rapunzel's secret.
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising review: "Holy moly. This stuff is AH-mazing. To be free of bad stuff, smell amazing, leave my hair SMOOTH and SOFT (did I emphasize that enough), and leave my hair drying quicker with it looking near perfect. Well folks, what else is there to say? Buy it. Don’t think about it. Just do it. This coming from a super picky hair girl!" —Aubsmommmy
6. Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer, because it'll cover up dark circles without much effort and it's under $10! All you have to do is dab the included wand around your eyes for an instant pick-me-up.
Promising review: "This is my all-time favorite concealer. It goes on creamy, covers under-eye circles without looking chalky. I hope they never stop making it." —YVonneM
7. A bottle of Witch Piggy Hell Pore Control made with hyaluronic acid to help tighten pores while also delivering a dose of moisture for that dewy look. TBH, it sounds like a potion from Hocus Pocus, and it works like one too, because reviewers say it shrinks pores, leaves their skin feeling soft, and improves texture.
Promising review: "If I could give this 10 stars I would! Ran out of 'The Ordinary' hyaluronic acid I’ve been using for a year and no stores close sold it so I gave this a try. So glad I did because it’s a thousand times better!! I put it on first, then moisturizer after I put on my primer and makeup and it looks the best it’s ever looked. My pores were smaller in just three days and my skin is so hydrated. I have combo skin on my 'T' zone and it gets awfully oily. The fix is to make sure your skin is hydrated. Also the bottle is twice the size of 'The Ordinary'! This does it all!!! So very impressed." —smnthfinch
8. A spray bottle of SoCozy Curl Spray Leave-In Conditioner for kids and adults to gently detangle and soften hair for frizz-free bouncy curls. Made with vitamin B5, jojoba oil, and olive oil, it replenishes, strengthens, and moisturizes hair — get gorgeous curls without the fuss.
Check out a TikTok of the SoCozy Curl Spray in action. This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2a–4c curls swearing by it!
Promising review: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" —Amazon Customer
9. An adorable octopus-shaped blackhead remover to help clean out your pores if your skin is on the fritz. All you have to do is rub it over damp skin and it will remove excess sebum, gently exfoliate your pores, and pull out blackheads, whiteheads, and other skin impurities.
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." —LuckLocust
10. A hair thinner and cutter because people swear by these for lots of things like touching up their bangs, giving themselves layers, or trimming their hair in between salon visits.
11. A firming eye cream made with vitamin C, vitamin E, rose hip seed oil, and hibiscus flower extract to reduce puffiness, dark circles, and wrinkles. And, reviewers say it's even great for sensitive skin.
12. CeraVe's Hydrating cleanser to remove makeup without stripping your skin of its natural moisture. It's jam-packed with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin — reviewers with sensitive skin and acne say it's effective and gentle.
Promising review: "This is a product I was skeptical on because I have eczema around my face and anything burns it. But this actually did not foam or burn it. It helped it so much. In the shower I used it for the first time and my face did not come out red like usual. It's a great product. You won't regret this purchase." —Ashley
13. A set of deep exfoliating sheets because they'll gently exfoliate your body — all you have to do is use them on damp skin (not under running water) and scrub. Then, apply lotion for baby-soft skin. Warning: you'll be mesmerized and kinda grossed out when you see everything they'll lift away.
Just make sure to thoroughly read the directions before use!
Promising review: "I stumbled upon these from watching a TikTok and I’m so glad I did! Definitely look into how to use them before you start so you do it efficiently and find what works best for you. I use them after being in a hot shower for at least five minutes then I start with long strokes in one direction. The red towels are heavier duty and the greens are lighter. I started with a red for my legs and lower body and green for my upper body and arms. These got lots of gunk off my body and left my skin feeling so soft and smooth!" —Mariah C.
14. A bottle of Mane Club 10-in-1 leave-in spray that's basically magic because it does soooo much — it helps condition, hydrate, smooth, control frizz, boost shine, and strengthen your locks. Oh, and there's more! It also can provide heat protection and soften your hair, while keeping it non-greasy. It's basically like a potion the Sanderson sisters would whip up if someone would just light The Black Flame Candle and conjure them.
Mane Club is a New York City-based small business established in 2019 that specializes in affordable haircare products.
It's also BuzzFeeder-approved — here's what Elizabeth Lilly has to say about it: "This stuff has become my go-to for spraying on my wet hair and then blow-drying. Normally I'd apply a heat protector and an oil treatment or leave-in conditioner before blow-drying. But this 10-in-1 treatment takes the cake! Most of the time when I use it, I don't even need to finish off my hair with hair oil (I've been doing that as an essential hair step for years now). It's really that good! My hair comes out feeling softer, looking shinier and healthier, and stays looking good for days — which is especially great news because I wash my hair about every four days." You can check out Elizabeth Lilly's full review of the Mane Club One Hit Wonder spray for more deets!
Promising review: "I’m a hairstylist, so I’ve tried just about every leave-in conditioner out there, and I was amazed at how soft my hair felt after one use. My curls were so happy! The smell is amazing too!! I will definitely be repurchasing." —Allison S.
15. Bio-Oil, to help reduce the appearance of scars or dark spots on your face and body — new and old. Plus, it's made with vitamins A and E, chamomile, and lavender that can also help with dry, cracked, and painful skin from hand washing and sanitizing.
Promising review: "I noticed my skin started to get dry and tight after I took a shower, especially in the winter time. I used to use expensive creams like Clinique but it didn't seem like it was enough. I saw this at Costco at a very reasonable price compared to what I was paying at Macy's so I thought I'd try it out. Just a couple of drops and my face immediately felt soft and supple! This lasted throughout the day and two little drops covered my face and neck area. Gradually after a few months, friends and acquaintances would comment how pretty my skin was (I'm in my late forties and Native American). If you use more than two or three drops on your face and neck, you're using too much. One bottle lasted me six months or more. Costco no longer carries this and after making do with Aveeno facial moisturizer, it is no substitute to what Bio-Oil does for me." —Lynn La Pointe
