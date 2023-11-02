27. "I had been working in sales for almost 10 years and in Saas for five when I applied for a role at a new company that I was more than qualified for. I made it to the final round of interviews: A roundtable with three managers, all men. I was excited because I really wanted this job. Everything was going well until one manager, at the end of the interview, asked me 'if being a woman in sales, especially selling tech, was challenging' and asked me to give examples of how I've overcome this (overcoming being a woman!?) and how I plan to do the same in the role. I was almost too shocked to answer, but somehow, I said something and finished the interview. I left feeling completely worthless, and like no matter how qualified I was, I was 'just another woman' to these men."

"I then emailed my points of contact at the company and let them know what happened. I told them that because of this, I would not consider this position no matter what offer they sent my way.



To the company's credit, both the directors of HR and sales reached out with apologies and were both sincere. I was proud of myself for taking action, and it all worked out, as I have a much better job now. However, I do think about that asshole and hope he learned some kind of lesson."

—jessrwm