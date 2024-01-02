Employees Who Report To IRL Michael Scotts Are Sharing The Most Outrageous Thing Their Boss Has Done, And It's Low-Key Hilarious

19.

"My boss is certainly Michael Scott-esque. During my interview, he tried telling me about the company's four pillars but forgot one. (He told me later it was knowledge.) However, my favorite story is when we were prepping for a conference on a group call. He kept talking about getting a 'golden hamster ball' for giveaways (English was not his first language, so he always mangled his phrases). Everyone on the call just sat in confused silence. By then, I had become good at decoding what he meant and knew he was referring to a raffle cage. While he was raving about it, I privately sent him an image and asked if it was what he was thinking about. To this day, he talks about the fact I can read his mind and must be psychic — and he still refers to it as a hamster ball."