I Got A Front-Row Seat To A Sold-Out Blackpink Concert Using Virtual Reality. Here’s What The Experience Was Really Like

Once I had my headset and controllers ready, I entered Horizon Worlds. As soon as the Quest 3 powered on, the conference room I stood in fell away and was replaced by a vibrant virtual world. Before venturing to Music Valley, one of the worlds on the virtual reality platform, I customized my avatar. Now, I’m not one to spend much time on avatar customization. But in a virtual environment like Horizon Worlds, having a personalized digital self adds to the immersion, especially in social interactions. Fortunately, Horizon Worlds offers a variety of options for avatar customization, allowing you to adjust everything from physical features to clothing.