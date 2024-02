I Got A Front-Row Seat To A Sold-Out Blackpink Concert Using Virtual Reality. Here’s What The Experience Was Really Like

Once the concert was over, I took off the headset and found myself back in the conference room. If I had watched the concert with my own Quest 3, I’d have been back in the comfort of my own room — a huge step up from the hustle of leaving a stadium after a traditional concert. Overall, the concert was a fun and unique experience, and it highlighted VR’s potential to transform how fans engage with live performances. While the format of Blackpink’s concert felt more like watching a live stream than fully immersing myself in a virtual world, its crystal-clear footage and spatial audio tech made it surprisingly engaging.