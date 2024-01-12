Of course, the Watch6 doesn’t only display information. It also launches apps. While some come pre-installed, others can be downloaded directly onto the Watch6 from the Play Store. However, I found that not all apps (like Map My Run) are supported. To make apps and features easily accessible, the Watch6 includes tiles that function as widgets. You can swipe through them to see controls (like for Spotify) and health dashboards, as well as start the BioActive Sensor for specific health readings like stress levels.