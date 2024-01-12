According to a recent study, the average American spends about seven hours a day on screen time, and according to my phone’s digital well-being report, I’m not too far behind. Because I’m always with my phone, I’ve never felt the need for a smartwatch. But as I focus on my health and building consistent routines this year (like a proper sleep schedule and workout plan), I’ve wondered if wearable tech’s health insights and tracking could help me (especially with accountability). So when I had the chance to try Samsung’s Galaxy Watch6, I took it.
As someone initially skeptical about smartwatches, what caught my interest in the Watch6 was its focus on health and wellness, making it a practical blend of sportwatch and smartwatch. On top of standard smartwatch functionalities like notifications and basic heart rate monitoring, the Watch6 stands out with features like body composition readings (e.g., body water content, skeletal muscle mass, body fat percentage, and more) and Advanced Sleep Coaching, which Samsung developed in collaboration with the National Sleep Foundation.
Having now worn it for three weeks, I’m here to share my everyday experiences with the Watch6 to help you determine if it aligns with your lifestyle. With that in mind, I’ve focused on the health-centric smartwatch’s practical use and real-life impact rather than specs and technical details. Here’s what I’ll be covering:
01 — Basics Brief
• Design
• Comfortability
• Dust & Water Resistance
• Battery
• Connectivity
• Setup
• Basic Functionalities
• Apps & Tiles
02 — Daily Life
• Advanced Sleep Coaching
• Notifications (And Texts)
• Google Maps
• BioActive Sensor
• Workout Tracking (Personalized Heart Rate Zones)
• Camera Controller
03 — Final Thoughts
• Lifestyle Benefits
• Drawbacks