OK, We Finally Know What The Turnout For Young Voters Was And It Wasn't 72%

Ipsos released data showing that 64% of 18 to 24-year-olds voted at the general election.

After the surprise general election result was announced in the early hours of 9 June, people quickly started circulating – and celebrating – that the youth turnout was 72%. Here's the thing: At that time, there was no substantial evidence of where that statistic came from. 72% turnout for 18-25 year olds. Big up yourselves 👊👏 #GE2017

On Tuesday polling firm Ipsos released new data that shows the voter turnout from 18 to 24 year olds was 54% – which is the highest it has been for 25 years. Of those who registered to vote, 64% actually did. According to Ipsos, this is how the young people distributed their vote: 62% voted for Labour, 27% voted Conservative, 5% voted Lib Dem, 2% voted for UKIP and 4% voted for other parties.

Youth turnout in #GE2017 - 64%. Lower than 72% touted. But much higher than 43% in 2015.

The group's aim was to encourage young people to get involved with politics especially "hard to reach" young people outside of London, including marginalised and underrepresented minorities. Rigby, a 26-year-old student from London, believes the internet played a significant part of youth engagement during the general election. "Memes are youth currency," she said. "The internet has offered our generation keys to a revolution, we have so much information at our fingertips, none of us involved in Bun The Tories have ever so much as done a PSHE class in politics." As a Labour supporter, she also said that policies promised by the party also played a role in the turnout, she believes the Conservative party and the media "underestimated this". Rigby said: "Black culture and 'Black Twitter' has had a massive impact on how engaged young people are, we think that's been massively underplayed by the media."

She added: "This has actually wedged a bigger disconnect between young people and mainstream because post-election they scrambled to write think pieces based off three tweets from someone from a middle class [background]." I'm so tired.

Bite the Ballot is a youth charity that has been hosting a series of events called DeCafe in coffee shops around the country to get young people thinking critically about politics.

He said the reason he thinks young people are now actively getting involved with politics is that "it is becoming something more normalised and younger people realise just how much of an impact it makes on our everyday lives".

Imafidon added: "This election saw respected figures like JME and Akala weighing in which opened up politics to more young people who would have typically felt marginalised." The Manifestos as promised: Lib Dem🔶 https://t.co/t608SYa9xq Conservative🔷 https://t.co/WrPhT8sECo Labour♦️https://t.co/zjtjNdre37

Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.