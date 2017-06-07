"It may seem like a small gesture but it's a step towards getting more youngers engaged in politics and that's a massive deal. One sticker at a time," one 20-year-old told BuzzFeed News.

Group member Milly Rigby, from London, told BuzzFeed News the result of the EU Referendum had been a "massive wake-up call" for them and had motivated them to get involved in politics. "The people in my community really couldn't believe it," she said, referring to the referendum result. When Theresa May called for a snap election, she and her friends knew they wanted to do something to encourage young people to engage as voters. Their Bun The Tories Instagram account is full of political memes using cultural figures like DJ Khaled. Polling firm Ipsos estimated that the turnout of people aged 18–24 in the 2015 general election was just 43%. In contrast, for those over the age of 65 the figure was 78%. Rigby said the group bought thousands of items from a Manchester-based Etsy seller called Jermyn using money from their own pockets. All proceeds will go to a homeless shelter in Manchester, Rigby said.

Rigby said the aim of the Bun The Tories sticker campaign was to capture the imaginations of "hard to reach" young people outside of London, including marginalised and underrepresented minorities. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @thatmagna

Rigby said the group was united by "Jeremy Corbyn's offering of Labour". "Most of us had become disenchanted with new Labour and center-right offerings," she added. The team are also fans of Labour left-wingers like Diane Abbott and Dennis Skinner. Rigby described Abbot as "a phenomenal woman who has been around with Jez [and is as] ride or die as they come". Polls show the Labour party is popular with younger voters, and while they could have an impact on the vote share, it is unlikely they can swing the election result in Corbyn's favour. Rigby said she was oppposed to the Conservative party because they "fuel and protect a system of corruption that's engineered so that a small group of elite power remains in control". "We want a totally new way of managing the governing of our country," Rigby said, adding that she believes Corbyn is the only man for the job. "Corbyn is more human than any of these politicians."

One of the highlights of their campaign Rigby said was when Jermyn's goddaughter was pictured wearing a "Bun The Tories" babygrow alongside Jeremy Corbyn. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bunthetories

“Having read most manifestos I couldn’t scream ‘Bun The Tories’ even louder. I have supported Labour for some time now minus my wild support for the Lib Dems whilst at university but we can blame Nick Clegg’s epic betrayal for my return to supporting the Labour party." Big love to @bunthetories arrived just in time to put around my ends! Thank you 💫💫 Don't forget to REGISTER to vot… https://t.co/N8wwgEJPXC

Crentsil added: “As a 25 year old employed, mortgage-less, student debt-ridden young adult professional. I fully support and trust Jeremy Corbyn. "I think a lot of young people need to fully read all manifestos to understand if it stands by their current lived experience. It’s easy to follow trends and opinions and I really like how campaigns are employing us to read and research."

"I think before this election I was more 'anti-establishment' than 'pro-Labour', simply because I didn't feel that any political party reflected my views wholeheartedly," Joannides said. "But with Corbyn now fronting the party I have no qualms about promoting Labour because I genuinely don't think we'll see another politician like him anytime soon, if at all."

