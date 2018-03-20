Here Are A Few Facts About The Woman Who's Making The Royal Wedding Cake

American pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of the east London–based bakery Violet Cakes, will be creating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding cake. Ptak said she is "delighted" about it.
1. Although Ptak makes a lot of British food and pastries...
2. ...she's actually from California and even flew back to vote during the 2016 US presidential election.
3. She seems to be quite the royal enthusiast. This is what she created for Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee.
Tasty!
4. Ptak also went to a street party in celebration of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding.
5. She has a podcast called Violet Sessions with broadcaster Danielle Radojcin, during which they interview interesting people doing amazing things.
6. Ptak has several cookbooks.
Including these cool ones that you might have seen in Leon!
7. And she knows Jamie Oliver!
8. But she also seems really, really good at making wedding cakes. Here are just a few. 😍
😍
🌟👑
CORRECTION
Claire Ptak is from California. A previous version of this post misstated where she's from.
