Here Are A Few Facts About The Woman Who's Making The Royal Wedding Cake

She's an American in Britain. Sound familiar?

Posted on
Victoria Sanusi
Victoria Sanusi
BuzzFeed News Reporter

American pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of the east London–based bakery Violet Cakes, will be creating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding cake. Ptak said she is "delighted" about it.

For their wedding cake Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of the London-based bakery @violetcakes. https://t.co/Rx36WBt7kC
Kensington Palace @KensingtonRoyal

For their wedding cake Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of the London-based bakery @violetcakes. https://t.co/Rx36WBt7kC

1. Although Ptak makes a lot of British food and pastries...

Instagram: @violetcakeslondon

2. ...she's actually from California and even flew back to vote during the 2016 US presidential election.

Instagram: @violetcakeslondon
Instagram: @violetcakeslondon

3. She seems to be quite the royal enthusiast. This is what she created for Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee.

Instagram: @violetcakeslondon

Tasty!

Ther epitome of cupcake fascism: "Some right Royal treats @violetcakes for the Wilton Way street party today"
gsv seed dril @RooftopJaxx

Ther epitome of cupcake fascism: "Some right Royal treats @violetcakes for the Wilton Way street party today"

4. Ptak also went to a street party in celebration of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding.

Our Wilton Way Royal Wedding street party was so much fun...even the New York Times was there! http://fb.me/Wt4OAP7D
claire ptak @violetcakes

Our Wilton Way Royal Wedding street party was so much fun...even the New York Times was there! http://fb.me/Wt4OAP7D

5. She has a podcast called Violet Sessions with broadcaster Danielle Radojcin, during which they interview interesting people doing amazing things.

Instagram: @violetsessions

6. Ptak has several cookbooks.

Instagram: @violetcakeslondon

Including these cool ones that you might have seen in Leon!

7. And she knows Jamie Oliver!

Instagram: @violetcakeslondon
8. But she also seems really, really good at making wedding cakes. Here are just a few. 😍

Instagram: @violetcakeslondon

😍

Instagram: @violetcakeslondon

🌟👑

Instagram: @violetcakeslondon

CORRECTION

Claire Ptak is from California. A previous version of this post misstated where she's from.

Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

