No, A Man Did Not Hold A Sign Saying "She’s Lying To You" Behind Theresa May

Simon [he declined to give his last name], a 43-year-old freelance filmmaker from London confirmed to BuzzFeed News that he was behind the video and it is not real.

The Labour supporter said: “I made it [the video] to make an obvious point really… Theresa May was stating that she didn’t feel the need to do TV debates as she was ‘debating people up and down the country’.”

He added: “I don’t feel that’s true at this point, although today she did at least take questions from some members of the public.”