    33 Practical Things You’ve Probably Never Thought To Buy Before

    Now that you know these exist, it's time to *add to cart*.

    Taylor Steele
    by Taylor Steele

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A pack of washing machine cleaner tablets because no one wants to toss dirty clothes into a dirty machine. These tablets dissolve to remove any residue that may have built up, so you can be sure your favorite blanket comes out smelling fresh!

    reviewer image of the sparklingly clean inside of a washing machine
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never knew how tough it would be to clean my high-efficiency washer. It is a never-ending battle. Life is a little easier now that I can toss in a tab and have it do most of the work for me." —Maggie Dennis

    Get six tablets from Amazon for $11.95.

    2. A pack of delectably cute (and durable) cable protectors so your charger and headphone cords stop becoming frayed messes that end up not working anymore.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: “These are super cute and stay in place. They've held up great these past few months. They're a burst of adorable fun!” —Laura 

    Get 10 from Amazon for $11.99.

    3. The Stuff for dogs — a hypoallergenic conditioner for dematting your pup. It repels dirt, dust, and urine and protects your pet's coat so you can expect fewer tangles in the future.

    before and after images of a reviewer&#x27;s dog&#x27;s fur becoming less matted
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “This is my favorite detangler/leave-in conditioner for my goldendoodle! She has super-tight curls that I have to brush regularly or she becomes matted. This is great for making her coat shiny and smooth! I am sensitive to fragrance and this scent is light and does not bug me at all! I would HIGHLY recommend this product for keeping your dog nicely groomed.” —Jillian Travis 

    Get it from Amazon for $19.74.

    4. A plant-based butt mask to smooth and soften your bottom. In only 10 minutes, you'll have the most beautiful cheeks this side of the Mississippi.

    Model holding up the shake it butt mask
    Amazon

    Promising review: “It's inexpensive and it smoothed my bottom. Good purchase for the price!” —Carey S. 

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    5. A pack of two airplane tray phone mounts so you can watch Ted Lasso on your phone or tablet without having to hold it the entire flight. Because you shouldn't have to rely on JetBlue's movie collection to stay entertained.

    reviewer image of a phone mounted in the SkyClip on a plane
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I ordered a pair of SkyClips. I keep one on my desk at work and one in my computer bag for when I travel. I'm able to keep my phone next to my computer. My colleagues comment on what a great idea this is and ask where I got it. When I travel, the SkyClip attaches easily to the tray table in front of me. You can adjust the placement of your phone in one of two grooves, giving you the perfect angle, whether the seat in front of you is reclined or not. This is a far better option than trying to lean my phone against a cup or can.” —Tom Brady

    Get it from Amazon for $11.98+ (available in seven colors).

    6. A serrated tomato-slicing knife that'll make slicing and dicing so effortless, you might just give Gordon Ramsay a run for his money.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: “I love this knife! I stumbled upon it when I was shopping for a sushi knife. It was so cheap that I decided to take a chance. Wow. It is such a great little knife. Yes, it works perfectly on soft tomatoes. But, to be honest, I use it for many other fruits and vegetables. It is amazingly sharp, the serrated edge is very effective, and it has a great feel in my hand.” —Jane S.

    Get it from Amazon for $15.60.

    7. A blindspot mirror if curbs keep sneaking up on ya when you go to parallel park!

    a fan-shaped blindspot mirror on a car&#x27;s side mirror
    Amazon

    Just clean your side mirror with alcohol (to remove outdoor grime or residue) and attach this round mirror — the 3M adhesive will hold strong. And they attach on a pivoting base, so you can adjust them for the perfect view.

    Promising review: "I bought these for my mom's car and mine a while ago and these little things are great. Since I've gotten my license I've hated merging or switching lanes; I never felt good or safe doing it. Since having these it's been a blessing; I feel less like a scared new driver. I'm currently encouraging my sister and friends to invest in these too! These are also great for backing up, because you can see exactly how close you are to hitting the car behind you. They're helpful when I parallel park in the city, and I like parking backwards, so this great for doing that, too." —Mariam Abass

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $6.99 (available in four shapes and in packs of four).

    8. A wrinkle-release spray because using an iron is so 2005. Got a wrinkly shirt? Spray, tug, and hang it to dry!

    reviewer before and after images of a wrinkled white button down and the same shirt wrinkle-free
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "As a college student with a full course load, I'm in and out of my room all the time. This helps me keep my clothes wrinkle free without having to waste time ironing them. It's also great as it3 leaves a VERY nice smell on my clothes." —Seth

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.94.

    9. A powerful shower door cleaner designed to get rid of soap scum and hard water stains. Because right now your shower door looks like an abstract painting in a horror movie. Get the sparkling shine you deserve!

    before reviewer image of a cloudy and stained shower door
    after image of the same shower door now completely clean and see-through
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Holy cow I've been trying to get my clear glass shower doors clean using other products and to no avail they just weren't getting clean. This product is AMAZING! Worth every penny! You will not be sorry you bought this. After using this product to get the doors sparkling clean I also used the Rain-X Shower Door Repellent to keep water stains from building up again so that it doesn't have to be cleaned as often. Buy them both. You won't be sorry." —MellyB

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    10. A wooden wall-mounted mug organizer with an upper storage shelf so your mug collection can stop taking up much needed space in your cabinets.

    12 mugs hanging from the 12 hooks on the wall mounted mug organizer
    Goodful

    Promising review: "It has a smooth sleek-yet-rustic style that fits my decor perfectly. It allowed me plenty of space to reorganize my coffee mugs from my cabinets to my wall. It is very sturdy and I would recommend it to anyone." —Mike

    Get it from our Goodful shop for $47.99.

    11. A pack of K-Cup cleaners if you haven't cleaned your machine in awhile and your coffee hasn't been tasting quite like coffee lately. Pop one of these nontoxic cups into your Keurig to give it the deep clean it's been needing.

    reviewer image of a cup of dirty water under a keurig machine
    reviewer image of three cups of water that starts dark brown and ends up clear
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I use these every six weeks or so to keep my machine from getting gnarly and disgusting. They do exactly what they promise and are super easy to use. Staple in my household since trying them for the first time." —Azure Look

    “I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use. I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!” —Corey West

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95.

    12. An under-the-cabinet jar opener because no tight lid will get in the way of you enjoying some good ole Ragú.

    image of reviewer holding a jar up to the under cabinet jar opener
    amazon.com

    EZ Off is a small biz working to make life in the kitchen a little bit easier with their jar opener.

    Promising reviews: “I have tried a million different tools and gadgets for help in opening jars of all sizes, and each one had its own issues! Finally, someone has invented the perfect jar opener that is simple and requires no space in your kitchen drawers or counters. It works perfectly and easily. I have already placed an order for another one for a gift or my sister." —cat lover

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

    13. A five-compartment Bento box to help you make sure your kids' meal portions are balanced. The compartment tray in this leak- and drop-proof container is removable and dishwasher-safe!

    reviewer image of the five compartment bento box each full of food
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have two children ages 8 and 5 and they both love their lunch boxes. We have not had any spills and it is very easy to clean. My son receives occupational therapy and he has no problems opening and closing his lunch box. I really like the proportions and that it has five spots for different foods." —Iris Colon

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 30 styles).

    14. A box of Color Catcher sheets so your reds and blues don't turn your whites into tie-dye creations. Just toss one of these into the wash and it'll soak up all loose dyes!

    reviewer image of open color catcher sheet box next to a red color catcher sheet
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: “I’ve used Color Catchers for many years, so I can wash darks and lights together. They save time and money. (I’ve given boxes to each of my children as they headed off to college.) You can tell they work because you see the color they soak up. Recently, a new purple shirt took me by surprise and ran profusely. I had two color catchers in that load, and they both turned deep violet.” —Go Steelers 

    Get 72 sheets from Amazon for $11.53.

    15. A pack of two flexible dryer vent cleaners if you suspect trapped lint is causing your clothes to still come out kinda damp. Use this to get all that gunk out, which will also help to prevent dryer fires!

    reviewer image of the dryer vent cleaner next to a pile of lint and dust
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I clean my dryer vent after every single use. I was shocked to see so much lint and dust come out! It was very simple to use and it really works! I kept one for myself and gave the other to my daughter." —Shari Schmidt

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    16. A book-tracking bookmark you can use to mark your reading progress. Write in all the books you've finished while holding your place in the book you're currently reading. No more dog-earing. Please.

    an open book with the bookmark inside
    British Book Art / Etsy

    British Book Art is a small business creating literary-inspired art, bookmarks, and reading progress trackers.

    Promising review: "This is absolutely perfect and is exactly what is in the photo. I've been wanting a bookmark like this to help keep track of which books I am reading without having an app that gets clogged up. I would highly recommend this!!!" —Georgia Bowen

    Get it from British Book Art on Etsy for $2.70.

    17. An attachable wine aerator that'll transport you to the most luxe of vineyards by infusing air into your wine in order to release its aromas.

    reviewer pours wine through aerator into a wine glass
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These wine aerators are FABULOUS! I do wine demos for different wineries and I don't always have time to let a bottle of wine breathe properly before a demo starts. These greatly enhance the flavor and it makes all the difference in the world. My sales numbers increased greatly. And you can't beat the price!" —AshBash

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.95+ (available in three colors).

    18. An electric fabric shaver to safely save your clothes from pills, fuzz, and matted fibers.

    a before and after of a sweater
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thing is excellent. I just 'repaired' two cashmere sweaters and one modal-blend jersey top to like-new condition. The waste compartment fills up quickly and will start clogging the blades if not emptied frequently. I will share one trick I found for emptying the area around the blades. Remove the waste compartment and hold the unit vertically over a garbage can while turning the defuzzer on. Blades will spin and the rest of the pills will fall out. Enjoy." —Fine Print Reader

    Get it from Amazon for $11.90+ (available in six colors and two styles).

    19. Some Bottle Bright cleaning tablets because regular ole soap and water hasn't gotten rid of the tough stains and odors in your travel mugs and water bottles. The best part is there's no scrubbing involved. So you get super clean gear with minimal effort!

    reviewer before image of the inside of a stainless steel bottle covered in rust and stains
    reviewer after image of the same bottle now clean and stain-free
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My tea mug was horrible: 'stainless' steel that was totally brown from tea. It's now shiny and silver again. I used it on my coffee mug and my gym water bottle as well, and they're all like new! I highly recommend it, and it works super fast. No scent during or after use." —afK2

    Get 12 tablets from Amazon for $8 (also available as a 36-pack).

    To learn more, check out our Bottle Bright tablets deep dive.

    20. An epilator for long-lasting hair removal that gets to ~the root~ of the problem! Easily go several weeks without needing to shave, so breezy dresses, shorts, and skirts stay at the top of your go-to pile.

    amazon.com

    It has massage rollers and two speed settings!

    Promising review: "Since using this, I haven't shaved my legs in months and used to have to every three to four days. I've honestly seen the best results on my armpits, though; I used to shave them every other day but since I epilated two weeks ago I've seen no hair growth and no hair shadow. Way more convenient than waxing, too, because you can target individual shorter hairs as they grow in rather than waiting for everything to grow back a certain length." —k3upikachu

    Get it from Amazon for $39.94.

    21. A doggy travel bag complete with collapsible bowls and storage containers so Barky McBarkerson will have everything he needs on your hikes, plane rides, and road trips.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    This set contains: a large travel bag, two collapsible bowls with carabiners, two leakproof food storage containers, removable shoulder strap, and a removable bag divider.

    Promising review: “I am impressed with the layout and all of the options of different pockets. I don't know why I didn't buy something like this sooner. It's like a diaper bag for my dogs. I was originally looking just for the collapsible bowls, but when I saw this it makes perfect sense to have everything all in one place while traveling. I did purchase a collapsible scoop for the food separately to complete the setup.” —DAKLP

    Get it from Amazon for $39.95+ (available in five colors).

    22. Bamboo charcoal shoe deodorizers if your gym buddy is holding their breath while spotting you on the bench press. They work to absorb odor and moisture that can cause funky smells.

    reviewer image of a pair of loafers with a deodorizer in each shoe
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am not one to write reviews, but this product deserves one! I have the absolute sweatiest, smelliest feet and I have tried every product to help with the smell and sweat; nothing has worked until these! They are AMAZING!! Anyone with sweaty feet needs these!" —TJ

    Get one pair from Amazon for $9.95 (also available in packs of two and three).

    Learn more about them in our Moso Natural air-purifying bags review.

    23. A cute leather Bagnet because your favorite bar has amazing cocktails and dirty floors. You'll never have to put your purse on the ground as long as you have this sturdy bag magnet!

    a purse with a black bagnet on it hanging from a table
    Bagnet

    Bagnet is a woman-owned small business based in Sacramento working to make the lives of women easier.

    Get it from Bagnet for $29.99 (available in other color/styles) or from Amazon for $22.39 (available in 28 colors/styles). 

    24. A cute handmade macramé fruit hammock so you can take your collection of Granny Smiths off the counter because you need that space to make the pie you're gonna take to your Granny Smith.

    The macrame net hung below a cabinet with wood dowels and hooks
    Knapps Knots / Etsy

    Knapps Knots is a San Diego–based macramé and wood craft shop.

    Promising review: “We love this! We have a tiny apartment kitchen and this lets us save on counter space and adds a really cool aesthetic! Great quality and the color was exactly as expected.” —Brittany

    Get it from Knapps Knots on Etsy for $27.90+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors)

