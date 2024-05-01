30 Practical Things You’ve Probably Never Thought To Buy Before

1. A pack of washing machine cleaner tablets because no one wants to toss dirty clothes into a dirty machine. These tablets dissolve to remove any residue that may have built up, so you can be sure your favorite blanket comes out smelling fresh!
Promising review: "I never knew how tough it would be to clean my high-efficiency washer. It is a never-ending battle. Life is a little easier now that I can toss in a tab and have it do most of the work for me." —Maggie Dennis
Get six tablets from Amazon for $10.16.
2. The Stuff for dogs — a hypoallergenic conditioner for dematting your pup. It repels dirt, dust, and urine and protects your pet's coat so you can expect fewer tangles in the future.
3. A plant-based butt mask to smooth and soften your bottom. In only 10 minutes, you'll have the most beautiful cheeks this side of the Mississippi.
4. A pack of two airplane tray phone mounts so you can watch Ted Lasso on your phone or tablet without having to hold it the entire flight. Because you shouldn't have to rely on JetBlue's movie collection to stay entertained.
5. A serrated tomato-slicing knife that'll make slicing and dicing so effortless, you might just give Gordon Ramsay a run for his money.
7. A wrinkle-release spray because using an iron is so 2005. Got a wrinkly shirt? Spray, tug, and hang it to dry!
8. A powerful shower door cleaner designed to get rid of soap scum and hard water stains. Because right now your shower door looks like an abstract painting in a horror movie. Get the sparkling shine you deserve!
Promising review: "Holy cow I've been trying to get my clear glass shower doors clean using other products and to no avail they just weren't getting clean. This product is AMAZING! Worth every penny! You will not be sorry you bought this. After using this product to get the doors sparkling clean I also used the Rain-X Shower Door Repellent to keep water stains from building up again so that it doesn't have to be cleaned as often. Buy them both. You won't be sorry." —MellyB
Get it from Amazon for $11.65.
9. A pack of K-Cup cleaners if you haven't cleaned your machine in awhile and your coffee hasn't been tasting quite like coffee lately. Pop one of these nontoxic cups into your Keurig to give it the deep clean it's been needing.
Promising reviews: "I use these every six weeks or so to keep my machine from getting gnarly and disgusting. They do exactly what they promise and are super easy to use. Staple in my household since trying them for the first time." —Azure Look
“I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use. I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!” —Corey West
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95.
10. An under-the-cabinet jar opener because no tight lid will get in the way of you enjoying some good ole Ragú.
11. A five-compartment Bento box to help you make sure your kids' meal portions are balanced. The compartment tray in this leak- and drop-proof container is removable and dishwasher-safe!
Promising review: "I have two children ages 8 and 5 and they both love their lunch boxes. We have not had any spills and it is very easy to clean. My son receives occupational therapy and he has no problems opening and closing his lunch box. I really like the proportions and that it has five spots for different foods." —Iris Colon
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 30 styles).
12. A box of Color Catcher sheets so your reds and blues don't turn your whites into tie-dye creations. Just toss one of these into the wash and it'll soak up all loose dyes!
Promising review: “I’ve used Color Catchers for many years, so I can wash darks and lights together. They save time and money. (I’ve given boxes to each of my children as they headed off to college.) You can tell they work because you see the color they soak up. Recently, a new purple shirt took me by surprise and ran profusely. I had two color catchers in that load, and they both turned deep violet.” —Go Steelers
Get 72 sheets from Amazon for $10.88.
13. A pack of two flexible dryer vent cleaners if you suspect trapped lint is causing your clothes to still come out kinda damp. Use this to get all that gunk out, which will also help to prevent dryer fires!
14. A book-tracking bookmark you can use to mark your reading progress. Write in all the books you've finished while holding your place in the book you're currently reading. No more dog-earing. Please.
15. An attachable wine aerator that'll transport you to the most luxe of vineyards by infusing air into your wine in order to release its aromas.
17. Some Bottle Bright cleaning tablets because regular ole soap and water hasn't gotten rid of the tough stains and odors in your travel mugs and water bottles. The best part is there's no scrubbing involved. So you get super clean gear with minimal effort!
Promising review: "My tea mug was horrible: 'stainless' steel that was totally brown from tea. It's now shiny and silver again. I used it on my coffee mug and my gym water bottle as well, and they're all like new! I highly recommend it, and it works super fast. No scent during or after use." —afK2
Get 12 tablets from Amazon for $7.99 (also available as a 36-pack).
To learn more, check out our Bottle Bright tablets deep dive.
18. An epilator for long-lasting hair removal that gets to ~the root~ of the problem! Easily go several weeks without needing to shave, so breezy dresses, shorts, and skirts stay at the top of your go-to pile.
19. A doggy travel bag complete with collapsible bowls and storage containers so Barky McBarkerson will have everything he needs on your hikes, plane rides, and road trips.
20. Bamboo charcoal shoe deodorizers if your gym buddy is holding their breath while spotting you on the bench press. They work to absorb odor and moisture that can cause funky smells.
21. A cute handmade macramé fruit hammock so you can take your collection of Granny Smiths off the counter because you need that space to make the pie you're gonna take to your Granny Smith.
22. The Pink Stuff for ensuring no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or this versatile cleaner. This can also remove those colorful drawings your kids left on your white walls.
Promising review: "THIS STUFF IS MAGIC. If you’re questioning getting this to clean harder stains or anything, this is your review to read! I was a little skeptical because I’ve tried many things to clean my shower door with the hard-water stains and nothing really ever got it completely clean...this stuff did! I wish I would have taken before pictures. It did take a couple applications and some scrubbing, but honestly I didn’t have to scrub hard. Just used a wet cloth and this and my shower door is now completely clean without any hard water stains! I’m obsessed. Now to see what else I can clean with it." —R. Ford
Get it from Amazon for $5.29+ (available in three sizes and in packs of two).