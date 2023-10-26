BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    31 Things You Won’t Be Able To Stop Thinking About Until They Arrive At Your Door

    Patience is a virtue, my friend.

    Taylor Steele
    by Taylor Steele

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An eyeliner stamp so you don't have to trial and error your way to the perfect cat-eye. This smudge-proof and waterproof formula will keep you looking fierce all day long.

    reviewer with a gorgeous cat eye
    reviewer holding up the stamp end of two eyeliners
    Promising review: "It’s so easy to use and fast! I wore this eyeliner in the dead heat of a humid Georgia summer and even though the rest of me was wilted, my eyes looked fantastic! I bought two sets — one for home and one for travel. I wear glasses so I have to get really close to the mirror to make sure I don’t mis-stamp but it’s really hard to mess up. I will be buying again definitely!" —Chloe H.

    Get it from Amazon for $14.97 (available in three sizes).

    2. A Yonanas soft serve maker to turn any frozen fruit into a delicious dessert in a matter of minutes! And every part of this gadget is dishwasher-safe, so cleanup will be a breeze.

    The black device on a table with sorbet in a bowl under it
    A close up of a reviewer's yellow and red sorbet
    Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in six colors). 

    3. A coconut oil-rich leave-in cream you let air dry for perfectly smooth and hydrated curls!

    Reviewer showing results of using OGX air-dry cream
    Reviewer after using OGX air-dry cream
    Promising review: "I'm so grateful that I found this product. My hair is wavy and frizzy. Every once in a great while my waves resemble curls but the frizz is always there. I've only used this product one time so far and I never want to be without it. I put some on after towel drying (no brushing) my hair, and my waves actually resembled curls! It wasn't instant so I was skeptical but after about 15 minutes I caught a glimpse of my hair in the mirror and I was amazed. It looked styled. I slept on it and it still looked great in the morning!!!" —mich0610

    Get it from Amazon for $7.94.

    4. A portable personal blender that's equally lightweight *and* functional. It even comes with an ice cube tray and funnel, so the smoothie of your dreams is one push of a button away (and not 30 bucks at that high-end juicery).

    hand holds bottle filled with frozen fruit
    same bottle now filled with smoothie
    Plus, this is shatter-resistant and dishwasher-safe!

    Promising review: "This blender is amazing! I am a yoga teacher and always on the run, which sometimes makes it hard to eat well. I bought this after reviewing quite a few different options and I am SO glad I did. It fits well into my gym bag, is surprisingly quiet when in use, and holds a charge really well. The blades are very efficient and I’ve had no trouble blending up ice or frozen fruit. Seriously cannot recommend it enough." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in six colors).

    5. A vegan and paraben-free self-tanner if you simply don't have the time to lay in the sun to get the glow you deserve. Get the tan of your dreams in just an hour!

    before and after images of a reviewer's pale skin becoming darker
    Promising review: “If you use St. Tropez tan products or any fake tanner, do yourself a favor and try this. This stuff is AWESOME. Dries quick, lasts longer, does NOT make your skin stinky, applies even, and you get a fair amount of product!! Other tanners I’ve used become VERY noticeable when they start fading. Gross hand lines, patchy white spots, etc., but not this stuff. The best one-hour tan I have ever used!” —Amazon Customer 

    Get it from Amazon for $9.97+ (available in six shades).

    6. A set of decorative hair clips to add some much deserved glitz and glam to your high pony or asymmetrical bob.

    a reviewer&#x27;s hand holding up the pack of fashion hair clips
    Promising review: "These may be the prettiest hair clips I’ve ever seen, and they’re definitely the prettiest I’ve ever owned. And for the price, I would not hesitate at all to buy these again or recommend them to anyone who asks. I especially love the sizes." —Yasmiin

    Get a set of 20 from Amazon for $9.99.

    7. A portable Canon Bluetooth photo printer so you can print your memories as you make them!

    image of reviewer holding up the portable printer as it prints a photo
    Promising review: "I needed some way to print smaller photos for scrapbooking and was so excited when I found this! It prints nice wallet-sized photos with a sticky back! It’s very easy to use!" —Jordan Marvin

    Get it from Amazon for $99+ (available in two colors).

    8. A luxurious kimono satin robe designed to make you feel like a cozy piece of art. It has removable waist-tie closures *and* inner ties so you can feel secure in this lightweight beauty.

    A model wears the KIM+ONO satin kimono robe in the black peacock and blossoms design
    KIM+ONO is an Asian-owned small business run by two sisters who started out in San Fran's Chinatown. They pair contemporary aesthetics with more traditional shapes and materials to create timeless pieces.

    Promising review: "This robe comes all the way down to the top of my feet and clears the ground by 1–2 centimeters. The cut is perfect, it is flowy, comfortable, and the design is beautiful. And it has pockets! This is a very cost effective 100% silk robe alternative." —Amy

    Get it from KIM+ONO on Amazon for $47.99 (available in one size, and plus size, and 27 patterns).

    9. A Star Wars lightsaber chopsticks set so you'll feel like a Jedi master during your next sushi meal. You can easily turn the lights on or off with the push of a button.

    The chopsticks come with new batteries, but if the batteries go out, you can replace them with 3 x LR41 batteries.

    Promising review: "Both my grandkids know how to eat with chopsticks and they loved the bigger size. All kinds of games could be played after eating and even the adults were into a laser fight." —Lynell

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $19.97 (available in two styles).

    10. A luxe sateen bedding set featuring both a 480-thread count that'll upgrade your sleeping experience *and* a luminous finish that'll upgrade your bedroom's aesthetic.

    a bed dressed in the luxury bedding set bundle
    This bundle comes with: a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, four pillowcases, and a duvet cover.

    Promising review: "I contemplated getting Brooklinen for a while, and I am so thrilled I did! The fabric is super lightweight and soft, but extremely cozy. My husband and I are so excited to get into bed each night now! It is the only bedding I plan on buying from now on." —Jenna D.

    Get it from Brooklinen for $247+ (originally $363; available in sizes Twin–California King and 11 colors/patterns).

    11. A one-step carbonated clay mask for exfoliating your pores and stimulating your skin to get a healthy glow. And watch as your face gets covered in foam!

    image of two reviewers&#x27; faces covered in the foaming Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask
    Promising review: "I decided to try this mask based on the high customer rating and affordable price just to see if it would live up to the hype. I just finished washing it off my face and I have to say I do see a difference, albeit not a dramatic one. I have enlarged pores in my T-zone and issues with blackheads around my chin and after one use, my pores appear smaller and tighter and most of the smallest blackheads and bumps are gone from around my chin. I am impressed but I think with regular use it might make an even bigger difference — maybe a couple of times a week. Oh yeah, it's also really fun to watch and feel the bubbles foaming up on your face!" —Elisabeth

    Check out our full Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask review.

    Get it from Amazon for $8.87.

    12. A set of four super cute dinosaur ice pop molds you can use to make your own ice pops out of fruit purée, yogurt, or juice! Because they're made from silicone, they're easy to use and clean.

    reviewer image of the mold
    reviewer image of a dino-shaped popsicle
    Promising review: “These molds worked perfectly! I filled them with puréed berries and they took the shape of the mold excellently. It was very easy to peel off the silicone mold so the ice pop did not lose any shape or detail. I rinsed the mold with hot water and tossed in in the top rack of the dishwasher to wash.” —Finest018

    Get it from Amazon for $14.19 (available in three other shapes).

    13. A carton of popcorn seasoning salt so your at-home movie night snack rivals that of your local movie theater.

    reviewer image of a carton of popcorn salt next to a jug of kernels
    BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord only has good things to say about this:

    "Our family recently unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm." 

    Promising review: “This is what you want. You came here for movie theater salt. This is the real deal. Get it. Your life will be better.” —Clete R. Blackwell 

    Get it from Amazon for $8.10.

    14. A cool ocean wave and starry night projector that'll fill your room with beautiful twinkling lights. You can even pair it with Alexa to control with your voice or use its Bluetooth speaker to create the ultimate ambient vibe with lo-fi beats.

    Promising review: "This is amazing!!! My little girls love it. The colors are SO bright. It was very easy to connect my phone with Bluetooth to it and play all of their favorite music too! I didn’t even realize it had the option when I purchased it. I’m super happy with my purchase." —Erin

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99.

    15. A pair of colorful retro sunglasses sure to brighten up any gray day!

    Promising review: "I love these glasses so much and for so many different reasons that I now own them in four different colors. I first looked into them when I saw 'color therapy' glasses that were all simply hideous. The first one I got was yellow and it's still my favorite to this day, but it's so fun having a choice. Sometimes I carry two with me, and people always want to know about them. Working under fluorescent lights and living in the PNW where it's gray a lot of the time can be straining and depressing. These seriously help me in my day to day, and because they don't have rims I often forget I'm even wearing them. They come with a fabric carrying case to keep them from getting scratched, and I've straight up sat on mine multiple times and haven't had a single problem. They are solid. I love them and am gonna keep buying them. Would 100% recommend them." —Megan Olson

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in nine colors).

    16. A pair of The Golden Girls earrings if you always thought you were a Sophia with a sprinkle of Rose but have spent this past year coming to the realization that you're actually a Dorothy sun with a Blanche rising.

    a pack of golden girls earrings
    Sona Studio is a small business sparking passion and creativity with their pop culture-themed earrings, decals, and mugs!

    Get it from Sona Studio for $18.

    17. A soda maker that'll turn *any* beverage into a carbonated one. Just fill up the bottle, attach it, and press a button. Wine spritzer? I think yes.

    reviewer image of the white soda maker
    Promising review: "EXCELLENT! I always drank Diet Coke at home and understanding that soda is not the best for you, I wanted something carbonated. After reading plenty of reviews for the different brands, I decided to go with this one since you can carbonate any liquid. I have been using it for a few weeks now without any issues. I am still using the original tank I purchased and have been drinking plenty of carbonated water. I have found myself NOT drinking as much Diet Coke. In fact, all I drink now at home is carbonated water. Overall, it's an excellent item. I have carbonated Gatorade and red wine as well." —Eav K Lim

    Get it from Amazon for $109+ (available in four colors).

    18. A compact air fryer because it means you can have fried food without all the fuss — aka no oil needed to make fries. From baked goods to chicken wings, get evenly cooked and perfectly crisp meals every time!

    Promising review: "This air fryer from Dash is awesome. My wife and I have always wanted to try an air fryer, and since we got this one, we have not looked back. We make oven fries very often, but they are not crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. However, with an air fryer and 20 minutes to spare, you can have restaurant-grade fries that have the crispy outside/juicy inside. Easy to clean up and store the fryer. Five stars all the way!" —David M.

    Get it from Amazon for $49.95+ (available in five colors).

    19. A huge ravioli spoon rest so your love of pasta never goes unnoticed. Bonus points for not getting sauce stains all over your oven.

    Promising review: "I have a new love for raviolis. This is the best little invention for a spatula holder. It's the perfect size for any utensil while cooking. Who would have thought this could make cooking so fun?" —Tmoney1522

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

    20. An ice pop lip tint made with minerals and vitamins extracted from fruit that'll create long-lasting color.

    Promising review: "The best lip stain I have used yet. The color, smell, texture, taste, and packaging are all exceptional. It’s not very moisturizing (which I don’t expect in a stain anyway), but it’s definitely NOT drying. It’s water-based, which makes the texture delightful. There is no strong chemical smell or taste. The longevity isn’t great, but the “pros” outweighed that simple “con." The packaging is clever and cute, the applicator is excellent so reapplication is not a hassle. The price was fantastic." —LM

    Get it from Amazon for $7.40+ (available in five shades).

    21. A bourbon-inspired soy candle — aka the perfect compromise for when you need a cocktail during the day but you're WFH. You'll be transported as you breathe in the blended scent of orange blossom, sweet maple, and whiskey.

    reviewer image of their sassy chardonnay candle burning
    WhimseyMe is a small business making indulgent candles!

    Promising review: "Just tried Bourbon Smash for the first time and this may be my new favorite. It has a great scent and like the other candles in the WhimsyMe Candle Therapy line, and the fragrance quickly fills up the room. I absolutely recommend this candle and this candle line!" —Suzanne

    Get it from WhimsyMe on Amazon for $22.50.

    22. A set of rainbow flatware if you're in need of a more exciting reason to eat your vegetables other than the fact that they're good for you.

    a reviewer holding up a rainbow spoon while four other rainbow utensils lay on a countertop
    Promising review: "OMG I’m in love with the color of these!!! They’re so beautiful and shiny!! I thought maybe they would be too much cleaning for me because I don’t want to have to polish my silverware every time I wash them! I just don’t have time for that, but thankfully that isn’t an issue with these; they come out of the dishwasher all bright and pretty looking brand-new!!! They seem to be a good quality all the way around!!! I definitely recommend getting these!!! I had a dinner party and my guests all had to know where I got my unicorn silverware!! LOL I think they should be renamed for sure!! Unicorn silverware is a very fitting name for these!!" —Katie Eagle

    Get a 20-piece set from Amazon for $21.98 (also available in a 10-piece and 40-piece set).

    23. Baggy linen overalls that are so roomy, you might just spend the entire season in them! And you don't even have to ask, *of course* they have pockets.

    reviewer wearing the brown overalls outdoors
    reviewer wearing the brick red overalls outside
    Promising review: "I’m obsessed with these overalls. They are lightweight, but not see-through. The color is gorgeous. Lots of pockets. I’m quite tall and they don’t lay at a weird place on my leg. I wanted to make sure they would be a little baggy so I sized up, but I think they would have fit fine if I hadn’t." —Samantha Clason

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in women's sizes S–3XL and in 23 colors/patterns).

    24. A Paula's Choice BHA liquid exfoliant to gently unclog your pores as it exfoliates and helps brighten your skin. This leave-on formula may even be gentle enough for daily use depending on how sensitive your skin is.

    Promising review: "I have every skin issue you can think of. I’ve spent probably thousands on a multitude of different products, trying to find one that would at least make a dent. I’ve had many procedures, many trips to the dermatologist. Nothing I’ve ever used, nothing I’ve ever done, has made such a profound difference in the appearance of my skin. Having rosacea, my face often felt hot, bumpy, and burned. While my complexion is naturally fair and pink, this has seriously covered all my bases in a gentle and effective way. I’ve been trying to turn my skin around for YEARS! This was the product that did it. If I could give it 100 stars I would. It has seriously changed my life!" —hc

    Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).

    25. A shampoo scalp massager for a deep clean that'll double as a relaxing massage. You'll stimulate blood flow as you release tension because you even like to multitask when you're in the shower.

    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord has been using this for a while and really likes it:

    "I recently started using one of these and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it a few weeks ago. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice."

    Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).

    26. A pack of full-coverage,