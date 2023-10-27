41 Photos That Will Simply Restore Your Faith In Humanity

1.
Meet Aki! Aki loves watermelons.
2.
And meet this handsome boy.
3.
This excitement is truly palpable.
5.
That third kid has to be the coolest.
6.
I mean, just look at those eyes!
7.
Meet Charlie, aka the best dog ever!
9.
Here's why grandparents are the absolute best.
10.
Some heroes have a cape, others have a tail.
11.
Just look at these adorable squirrels!
12.
Here's a reminder that there's a lot that we take for granted.
15.
I only hope he got that recipe.
16.
Meet the boyfriend of the year!
17.
It certainly pays to be prepared.
18.
This note made me tear up.
19.
This amazing gift of nature and mankind.
20.
Meet the most patient human being on this planet.
21.
There's nothing quite like the imagination of a kid.
22.
Reading this hilarious interaction is making me feel light-headed.
23.
I wish I had this parrot in my life.
24.
He is certainly the main character but how amazing are the people who were at this particular Starbucks?
25.
Grandparents are the best, exhibit 1000:
26.
Grandparents are the best, exhibit 1001:
27.
This endearing couple will restore your faith in love.
28.
And this reunion will restore your faith in true friendship.
29.
I can't decide who is more adorable here — the baby penguin or Hugh Jackman.
30.
Just Weird Al being the MVP.
31.
Spoiler alert, but the mouse will thankfully be okay.
32.
Those are some epic first words.
33.
I love the bond that they share.
34.
Why being married is pretty great.
36.
This was so heartwarming.
37.
I mean, his identity must be protected at all costs!
38.
Meet Barney! He's nine years old and the happiest looking cat you'll see today.
39.
These babies are only one-month-old!
40.
Whisper the word "treat" and they assemble from all corners of the house.
41.
This is sheer purrrfection.