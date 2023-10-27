41 Photos That Will Simply Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Because we could all use a little pick-me-up!

Sumedha Bharpilania
by Sumedha Bharpilania

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Meet Aki! Aki loves watermelons.

Reddit / r/aww / Via reddit.com

2. And meet this handsome boy.

Reddit / r/aww / Via reddit.com

3. This excitement is truly palpable.

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

4. Well done, Boston College!

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

5. That third kid has to be the coolest.

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

6. I mean, just look at those eyes!

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

7. Meet Charlie, aka the best dog ever!

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

8. And this has to be the most amazing Halloween costume ever!

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

9. Here's why grandparents are the absolute best.

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

10. Some heroes have a cape, others have a tail.

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

11. Just look at these adorable squirrels!

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

12. Here's a reminder that there's a lot that we take for granted.

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

13. Trust Benedict Cumberbatch to have the most perfect response.

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

14. Just two normal, nice guys named Keanu Reeves and Jason Momoa.

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

15. I only hope he got that recipe.

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

16. Meet the boyfriend of the year!

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

17. It certainly pays to be prepared.

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

18. This note made me tear up.

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

19. This amazing gift of nature and mankind.

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

20. Meet the most patient human being on this planet.

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

21. There's nothing quite like the imagination of a kid.

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

22. Reading this hilarious interaction is making me feel light-headed.

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

23. I wish I had this parrot in my life.

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

24. He is certainly the main character but how amazing are the people who were at this particular Starbucks?

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

25. Grandparents are the best, exhibit 1000:

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

26. Grandparents are the best, exhibit 1001:

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

27. This endearing couple will restore your faith in love.

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

28. And this reunion will restore your faith in true friendship.

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

29. I can't decide who is more adorable here — the baby penguin or Hugh Jackman.

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

30. Just Weird Al being the MVP.

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

31. Spoiler alert, but the mouse will thankfully be okay.

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

32. Those are some epic first words.

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

33. I love the bond that they share.

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

34. Why being married is pretty great.

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

35. That's one good guy.

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

36. This was so heartwarming.

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

37. I mean, his identity must be protected at all costs!

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

38. Meet Barney! He's nine years old and the happiest looking cat you'll see today.

Reddit / r/aww / Via reddit.com

39. These babies are only one-month-old!

Reddit / r/aww / Via reddit.com

40. Whisper the word "treat" and they assemble from all corners of the house.

Reddit / r/aww / Via reddit.com

41. This is sheer purrrfection.

Reddit / r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com