Megyn Kelly Tried To Ask Jane Fonda About Her Plastic Surgery And She Got Shut The F Down

"We really wanna talk about that now?"

Stephen LaConte
Stephen LaConte
OH, BOY. This morning, Jane Fonda and Robert Redford were guests on Megyn Kelly's new show, Megyn Kelly Today. And y'all, things got AWKWARD.

Jane Fonda with a flawless example of how to side-step personal questions during an interview
Jarett Wieselman @JarettSays

Jane Fonda with a flawless example of how to side-step personal questions during an interview

Fonda and Redford were there to talk about their new Netflix movie, Our Souls at Night. But for some reason, Megyn decided to ask Jane about her plastic surgery instead.

NBC

"You admit you've had work done, which I think is to your credit," Megyn said, to which Fonda just blinked.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

And yet, Megyn soldiered on, somewhat nervously: "But you look amazing. Do you — have you — why did you say — I read that you said you felt you're not proud to admit that you've had work done. Why not?"

NBC

To which Jane Fonda made THIS face:

NBC

"We really wanna talk about that now?" she asked.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

She then kinda laughed and turned to Robert Redford, like, "WTF?"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

"Well, one of the things people think about when they look at you is how amazing you look," Megyn said.

NBC

But Ms. Fonda was not having it.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

And quickly brought the conversation back to the topic at hand: her movie.

"Let me tell you why I love this movie that we did, Our Souls at Night," she said. "Rather than plastic surgery."
NBC

SHUT IT DOWN, JANE.

NBC

