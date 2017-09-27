Megyn Kelly Tried To Ask Jane Fonda About Her Plastic Surgery And She Got Shut The F Down

OH, BOY. This morning, Jane Fonda and Robert Redford were guests on Megyn Kelly's new show, Megyn Kelly Today. And y'all, things got AWKWARD.
Fonda and Redford were there to talk about their new Netflix movie, Our Souls at Night. But for some reason, Megyn decided to ask Jane about her plastic surgery instead.
"You admit you've had work done, which I think is to your credit," Megyn said, to which Fonda just blinked.
And yet, Megyn soldiered on, somewhat nervously: "But you look amazing. Do you — have you — why did you say — I read that you said you felt you're not proud to admit that you've had work done. Why not?"
To which Jane Fonda made THIS face:
"We really wanna talk about that now?" she asked.
She then kinda laughed and turned to Robert Redford, like, "WTF?"
"Well, one of the things people think about when they look at you is how amazing you look," Megyn said.
But Ms. Fonda was not having it.
And quickly brought the conversation back to the topic at hand: her movie.