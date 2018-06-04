People Are Furious With This TV Presenter For Making Her Kids Slum It In Coach While She Flies Premium

Kirstie Allsopp is a British TV presenter who hosts shows about buying and selling property. She is the stepmom to two boys and also has two sons of her own.
However, she recently revealed a parenting decision that has made the world GASP IN HORROR. In a bombshell report from the Sun, the host admitted she flies in premium economy, but refuses to pay for her kids to get upgraded service. So they have to slum it...in COACH.
She told the newspaper paying for her sons, who are 12 and 10, to get the special treatment up front is an "absurd waste of money."
“Club Class should be a huge treat you’ve worked hard for," she said, according to the Sun. "If kids get used to it, what do they have to work towards? It seems like an absurd waste of money and very spoiling. I suspect Gordon Ramsay and I can’t be the only ones to think this.”
Allsopp referenced the fact that celebrity chef Gordan Ramsay also reportedly sticks his kids in the back with the plebes when he flies.
Many people were horrified.
They couldn't believe their ears!
THERE IS NO DEFENSE.
"You have children, you look after them."
Some wondered, do rich people even like their kids?
Others said the move amounted to expecting the flight crew to be free babysitters.
"Selfish ass!!!"
"Snob."
Allsopp has been defending herself on Twitter, first posting a lengthy response. She said she rarely treats herself to premium, but when she does, feels like it would be a waste of money to pay for her kids to join her.
She's also been calling out the media and detractors for the way they have responded to the story.
And a lot of people agree with her!
So, do you think she was right or wrong?
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
