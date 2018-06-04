People Are Furious With This TV Presenter For Making Her Kids Slum It In Coach While She Flies Premium

Kirstie Allsopp is a British TV presenter who hosts shows about buying and selling property. She is the stepmom to two boys and also has two sons of her own.

She told the newspaper paying for her sons, who are 12 and 10, to get the special treatment up front is an "absurd waste of money."

“Club Class should be a huge treat you’ve worked hard for," she said, according to the Sun. "If kids get used to it, what do they have to work towards? It seems like an absurd waste of money and very spoiling. I suspect Gordon Ramsay and I can’t be the only ones to think this.”

Allsopp referenced the fact that celebrity chef Gordan Ramsay also reportedly sticks his kids in the back with the plebes when he flies.