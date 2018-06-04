 back to top

People Are Furious With This TV Presenter For Making Her Kids Slum It In Coach While She Flies Premium

"If kids get used to it, what do they have to work towards? It seems like an absurd waste of money and very spoiling."

Stephanie McNeal
Kirstie Allsopp is a British TV presenter who hosts shows about buying and selling property. She is the stepmom to two boys and also has two sons of her own.

However, she recently revealed a parenting decision that has made the world GASP IN HORROR. In a bombshell report from the Sun, the host admitted she flies in premium economy, but refuses to pay for her kids to get upgraded service. So they have to slum it...in COACH.

She told the newspaper paying for her sons, who are 12 and 10, to get the special treatment up front is an "absurd waste of money."

“Club Class should be a huge treat you’ve worked hard for," she said, according to the Sun. "If kids get used to it, what do they have to work towards? It seems like an absurd waste of money and very spoiling. I suspect Gordon Ramsay and I can’t be the only ones to think this.”

Allsopp referenced the fact that celebrity chef Gordan Ramsay also reportedly sticks his kids in the back with the plebes when he flies.

Many people were horrified.

They couldn't believe their ears!

Wouldnt let my my beautiful kids unattended on a train /flight . Booked seats together when we fly as a family. Always second row seats A, B, C and D .This what a typical kid betwewn 10 and 12 look like .Not 16 .Still Minors #KirstieAllsopp lost respect. Family stays together https://t.co/jT2MuOsqwl
Save Lucifer ☘☘ @SaveLucifer00

Wouldnt let my my beautiful kids unattended on a train /flight . Booked seats together when we fly as a family. Always second row seats A, B, C and D .This what a typical kid betwewn 10 and 12 look like .Not 16 .Still Minors #KirstieAllsopp lost respect. Family stays together https://t.co/jT2MuOsqwl

THERE IS NO DEFENSE.

Seriously? If you holiday as a family, then you fly as a family. There is no defence! Kirstie Allsopp defends flying business class while leaving her children in economy https://t.co/lbzTQrfHOT via @telegraphnews
Jo Hemmings @TVpsychologist

Seriously? If you holiday as a family, then you fly as a family. There is no defence! Kirstie Allsopp defends flying business class while leaving her children in economy https://t.co/lbzTQrfHOT via @telegraphnews

"You have children, you look after them."

Some wondered, do rich people even like their kids?

Others said the move amounted to expecting the flight crew to be free babysitters.

Sorry Kirstie, Cabin crew (or other passengers) are not there to be your babysitters on a flight. This is arrogant at best. Flying is part of the holiday, why would you not want to sit with your kids and see there smiles? #KirstieAllsopp #AvGeek #Travel https://t.co/Y74lBhUu7N
Aviation Wales ✈️ @Aviation_Wales

Sorry Kirstie, Cabin crew (or other passengers) are not there to be your babysitters on a flight. This is arrogant at best. Flying is part of the holiday, why would you not want to sit with your kids and see there smiles? #KirstieAllsopp #AvGeek #Travel https://t.co/Y74lBhUu7N

"Selfish ass!!!"

Kirstie Allsopp defends flying business while children go economy - Selfish ass!!! I was on a flight, in coach, with kids whose parents were in first. The flight was turbulent, and the kids were losing it! Parents DIDN’T CARE! 😡😡😡 https://t.co/qHSWCGy2OZ
Pacing the cage... @realgonzoid

Kirstie Allsopp defends flying business while children go economy - Selfish ass!!! I was on a flight, in coach, with kids whose parents were in first. The flight was turbulent, and the kids were losing it! Parents DIDN’T CARE! 😡😡😡 https://t.co/qHSWCGy2OZ

"Snob."

How can anyone leave their kids in economy while you fly in first class.... I wouldn't be able to rest if they were apart from me with a bunch of strangers..... Kirstie Allsopp stop being a snob and parent your spawn.
Gwenvie 🤓 ✌️ @Gwenvie_

How can anyone leave their kids in economy while you fly in first class.... I wouldn't be able to rest if they were apart from me with a bunch of strangers..... Kirstie Allsopp stop being a snob and parent your spawn.

Allsopp has been defending herself on Twitter, first posting a lengthy response. She said she rarely treats herself to premium, but when she does, feels like it would be a waste of money to pay for her kids to join her.

I received an email from The Sun, to which I sent a polite reply, as I always try to do. Now every idiotic rag has gone with “she’s in Club kids in the back”. Totally pathetic, the next journalist who calls/emails me is going to get a piece of my mind. https://t.co/kS0J720w0l
Kirstie Mary Allsopp @KirstieMAllsopp

I received an email from The Sun, to which I sent a polite reply, as I always try to do. Now every idiotic rag has gone with “she’s in Club kids in the back”. Totally pathetic, the next journalist who calls/emails me is going to get a piece of my mind. https://t.co/kS0J720w0l

She's also been calling out the media and detractors for the way they have responded to the story.

“Forcing” what the bloody hell is wrong with you all?! They’re being taken on holiday for God’s sake, they’re not being sent to war!!! https://t.co/hiQBpIsyH7
Kirstie Mary Allsopp @KirstieMAllsopp

“Forcing” what the bloody hell is wrong with you all?! They’re being taken on holiday for God’s sake, they’re not being sent to war!!! https://t.co/hiQBpIsyH7

And a lot of people agree with her!

I think Kirstie Allsopp is right tbh. Children do not belong in Business Class or First Class.
Nick of the North @PeripateNic

I think Kirstie Allsopp is right tbh. Children do not belong in Business Class or First Class.

    I hope you don't get paid enough to write this to travel in first class!!!!!
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

