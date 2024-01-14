People Are Sharing Their Pettiest Revenge Stories, And They're Sooooo Freaking Messy (But Satisfying)

10.

"When I was in law school, I went to a bar with a bunch of classmates and decided I wanted a cigarette. I went outside, and a whole bunch of women were smoking. I don’t like to bum cigarettes, but I had a free small fry coupon from McDonald’s, so I thought a trade would be fair. I offered it to a woman in return for a cigarette, and she said okay. I handed it to her, and then she wouldn’t give me the cigarette! She said, 'You shouldn’t be so trusting.' Flash-forward a few months, and I’m the head graduate assistant for an IT division in our university, which includes administration. I went up to replace a computer and saw the same women. She was waiting in line for a job interview. I went up to the person who was conducting the interviews and told them the story. She didn’t get the job."