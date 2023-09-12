Hollywood has several problems, much like every other industry in the US. Aside from general corporate greed — like how streaming services pay actors and writers on hit shows mere pennies in residuals, forcing many of them to get second and third day jobs — studios also want to use AI technology to replace actors and imitate their likeness on screen.
Now, as production has stopped altogether, studios are delaying (and straight-up canceling) upcoming shows and movies. Below are a bunch of new releases that have been affected.
1.Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, aka the WandaVision spinoff centered around Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, has been delayed an entire year. The new release date is set for early fall of 2024.
2.Season 5 of Stranger Things has been delayed until 2025, but that date is expected to be pushed back even more. By that point, all of the “child” actors will be in their 20s.
3.A League of Their Own has been canceled altogether, which came as a huge shock to its stars and creators, because the show had already been renewed for a shortened second season.
4.Euphoria has been delayed all the way until 2025. Creator Sam Levinson said he sees the third season as a “film noir" and he intends on exploring "what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world" through Zendaya's character, Rue.
5.IronHeart, the six-episode spinoff of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was removed from Disney’s schedule entirely. It was originally going to be released this fall, but there's no word on if the miniseries will premiere in 2024 or 2025.
6.Season 49 of Saturday Night Live would have begun this month, but that’s obviously been postponed until an agreement with the studios is made. They actually ended the last season three episodes early because of the writers strike, and those three hosts would have been Pete Davidson, Kieran Culkin, and Jennifer Coolidge.
7.There’s no release date for Season 2 of Severance yet because production paused early in the writers strike. They’re expecting an early 2024 release, but that’ll probably be delayed again.
8.Season 3 of Yellowjackets has been delayed as well. It was renewed in December of 2022, but the writers only had one day in the writers room before the WGA strike began, so production was immediately put on hold.
9.The Daredevil: Born Again series will be a continuation of the 2015 series. It was originally going to be released this coming spring, but production had to stop because of the strikes, and there’s no new release date in sight.
10.Jodie Foster will be leading Season 4 of True Detective, which was intended to release this year. The season has now been pushed back to January 2024.
11.Metropolis, a TV series based on the 1927 silent movie with the same name, was canceled entirely due to the writers strike and "ongoing costs."
12.Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is set to star in Marvel's new Wonder Man miniseries, but production stopped in May, and we still haven’t been given a release date. Oscar winner Ben Kingsley also joins the cast, and there will be 10 episodes total, which will resume production when the strikes are over.
13.Marvel's Echo series was delayed from November of this year until January 2024. The first season will have only five episodes, follow the events of Hawkeye, and include a bunch of the Daredevil cast (after all, Echo is Kingpin's adoptive daughter in the comics).
14.X-Men ‘97 was originally meant to be released this fall, but it's now been pushed back to January 3, 2024. This will be a continuation of the original 1990s animated series.
15.Season 2 of Loot would have been released back in June, but production stopped because star and co-producer Maya Rudolph refused to return to set when the writers strike began, in solidarity. There’s no new release date yet.
16.Season 3 of Abbott Elementary was originally going to be released during the fall lineup this month, but production stopped during the writers strike. There’s still no word on a new release date, but it's extremely doubtful that we'll get any new episodes until 2024 at the earliest.
17.The Peripheral was originally renewed for a second season, but the ongoing strikes "heavily influenced" Amazon's decision to cancel it.
18.The Boys finished filming Season 4 back in April, but the premiere has been delayed indefinitely. Some are speculating that it'll return in mid-2024, but the studio has yet to release an actual date.
19.And, of course, every late-night talk show has been suspended until the strikes are over. In late August, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel teamed up to create the Strike Force Five podcast, in which proceeds will go to their late-night staffers and writers. Their respective shows will return when an agreement occurs between the guilds and studios.