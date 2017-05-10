Sections

Health

21 Cheat Sheets For Getting Superhero Abs

Exercise routines, diet tips, and recipes for people who want a shredded midsection.

Posted on
Shannon Rosenberg
Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

So, you want six-pack abs.

As BuzzFeed Health has reported, getting those abs to pop is about way more than doing a zillion crunches, or even lightly keeping an eye on your diet. It's actually a lot more labor intensive, requiring most people to follow a careful diet (aimed at losing or managing body fat) and challenging their core and the rest of their body with exercise. So, that's a lot. To make it a little more do-able, here are some cheat sheets to help you with ab-centric diet and exercise.

1. For when you're cutting down on carbs to lose body fat:

Getting shredded abs is no joke; it takes a pretty strict regimen, including careful eating to lose or manage body fat. People with six-pack abs spend a lot of time making sure they're eating the amount of carbs, protein, and fat that correspond with their body composition goals, which can entail a lot of shopping, cooking, and portioning out foods for meals and snacks. Why not make it a little easier on yourself?
Tashween Ali / Via buzzfeed.com

2. For when you're trying to squeeze in a quick ab-burning workout during the day:

Make some space in your living room and easily get this workout in right before you take a shower.
Jenny Chang / Via buzzfeed.com

3. For when you're looking for a do-able program that will push you and help you keep long-term goals:

It can be really hard to keep yourself accountable when setting long-term goals, so that's where BuzzFeed's Strong Core Challenge comes in.
Jon Premosch / Chris Ritter / Via buzzfeed.com

4. For a high-intensity, total-body workout that could burn some serious calories:

If you're goal is to burn body fat, it's beneficial to do high-intensity workouts, as opposed to doing longer sessions of low- to moderate-intensity cardio. Here are more high-intensity workouts for you to bookmark. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Photos by Lauren Zaser for BuzzFeed / Design by Chris Ritter for BuzzFeed / Via buzzfeed.com

5. For when you need some useful hacks for lower-carb eating:

Here are a few things you should know before you decide to limit your carb intake.
Under Armour / Via blog.myfitnesspal.com

6. And for visually understanding what carb portion sizes even look like and how they fit into your overall meal:

It can be tough to manage your portion sizes, especially when you're exercising more and your appetite has increased.
bodybuilding.com

7. For a quick Pilates workout that targets your core:

Because basically everything in Pilates targets your core.
greatist.com

8. For a learning how to cook — and actually eat — way more vegetables:

Voluntarily filling your plate with vegetables can be hard. But knowing how to properly cook them will make it a whole lot more enjoyable. Here are some delicious ways you can sneak more vegetables into your meals.
kidspot.com.au

9. For when you're serious about full-body strength training, which, btw, helps with ab definition.

Full-body strength training will increase muscle overall, which will improve your metabolism and help reduce body fat, helping with ab definition. Here's more info on that.Try starting with 10 minutes of each workout above, then progressively add to your time each week. You can find the full 30-day workout plan here.
Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News / Via buzzfeed.com

10. For a meal plan that will help maximize the results of your workouts:

You can work out all you want, but you're not going to see results if your diet isn't also aimed at your goals. You can go here for more info on what to eat before and after specific workouts.
Jenny Chang / Via buzzfeed.com

11. And for not letting added sugars sneak into your diet:

Sugar goes by SO many different names, so bookmark this list for when you're scanning over nutrition labels.
coconutsandkettlebells.com

12. For working on your core stability and learning how the hell to use a Swiss ball:

A Swiss ball is great for taking any basic bodyweight or weightlifting exercise and making it more challenging, working specifically on your core stability.
fitwirr.com

13. For high-protein foods that could help your build more muscle:

Protein is incredibly necessary for getting ripped abs because it's vital to building muscle and keeping you full and satiated throughout the day — here's more on that. Here are some high-protein breakfasts, lunches, and dinners for you to try.
fitwirr.com

14. For a quick core workout you can do in between Netflix episodes.

So much more interesting than bunches of crunches.
infitinhealth.com

15. For an easy way to make bland foods taste delicious:

Trying to get more ab definition can mean limiting delicious stuff like sauces and condiments with added sugar or a lot of fat, which might make your meals sad and plain. Stock up on seasonings so you can make eating healthy flavorful.
cooksmarts.com

16. For a kettlebell routine that will make your entire body feel the burn:

Make sure you use a weight you're confident with and concentrate on pulling off proper form.
womanista.com

17. For putting together a salad that actually tastes good:

Salads are a great, lower-carb way to get all the nutrients you need.
health.clevelandclinic.org

18. For when you need new exercises to keep your ab routine fresh:

Because there are so many more exercises that work your abs than just sit-ups.
Lauren Zaser / Justine Zweibel / Via buzzfeed.com

19. For an easy, healthy make-ahead lunch you can take on the go:

Packing your lunch can help you make healthier decisions throughout the day — as well as save you money. Here are some other healthy lunch ideas for people who can't stand salads.
lexiscleankitchen.com

20. For different ways to make a high-protein meal or snack out of eggs:

One large egg has 72 calories, 6 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat, and less than 1 gram of carbs, making it a great go-to if you're trying to eat low-carb.
Photos by Lauren Zaser/ Graphics by Chris Ritter/ / Via buzzfeed.com

21. For a butt-kicking medicine ball finisher that will make your abs cry:

Choose a weight you feel comfortable with and complete this routine at the end of your workout.
bloglovin.com

