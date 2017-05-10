21 Cheat Sheets For Getting Superhero Abs

So, you want six-pack abs.
As BuzzFeed Health has reported, getting those abs to pop is about way more than doing a zillion crunches, or even lightly keeping an eye on your diet. It's actually a lot more labor intensive, requiring most people to follow a careful diet (aimed at losing or managing body fat) and challenging their core and the rest of their body with exercise. So, that's a lot. To make it a little more do-able, here are some cheat sheets to help you with ab-centric diet and exercise.