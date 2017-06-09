Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party has just taken on a crucial and unexpected role in UK politics in a shock turn of events.



Arlene Foster, who's been party leader since 2015 and also served as first minister of Northern Ireland for a year until January, appears to have agreed to help Theresa May form a minority Conservative government.



May called a snap general election in the hopes of gaining a stronger "mandate" to carry out Brexit, but failed to hold on to a majority and lost seats as a result of an unexpected Labour resurgence.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street after visiting the Queen at Buckingham Palace, May said she would form a government by working with "friends and allies" in the DUP, which won 10 seats in yesterday's election. Those 10 MPs, when added to the 318 seats the Tories won, would allow May to govern with a wafer-thin majority.

But where do these "friends and allies" stand on key issues, and what possible concessions will the Tories make in order to govern?



Brexit

In last year's EU referendum, 56% of voters in Northern Ireland voted for Remain, with the DUP the only major party to campaign for Leave. But it does not support a so-called "hard Brexit".

Instead, the party would push for a "soft" exit from the European Union that would take into account "our shared history and geography with the Republic of Ireland", with no hard border.



The party's chief whip, Jeffrey Donaldson, told the BBC the DUP was willing to talk with the Conservatives in the event of a hung parliament and lend his party's support to them on issues such as Brexit.

"This is perfect territory for the DUP because obviously if the Conservatives are just short of an overall majority it puts us in a very strong negotiating position. Certainly that is one we would take up with relish," he said.