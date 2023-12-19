Skip To Content
    The 50 Best Christmas Movies Ever — In Order — And I'm Not Sorry If Your Favorite Didn't Make The List

    Apparently, all my colleagues think Little Women is a Christmas movie.

    by Sarah Wainschel, Spencer Althouse, Lauren Garafano, Jen Abidor, Joseph Longo, Conshea Brown, Nora Dominick, Larry Fitzmaurice

    There's something about the Christmas season that makes me want to fight with those nearest and dearest to me.

    Maybe it's the fact that the sun sets at 4:28 p.m. Maybe it's the icy cold wind that gives me rosacea. Or maybe it's just me thinking about how much I hate Love Actually (and I'm so valid for that). 

    Regardless of the reason, I felt like arguing, so I rounded up some of my colleagues to help me rank the 50 best Christmas movies of all time. Spencer, Lauren, Conshea, Joe, Larry, Nora, and Jen came armed with some strooooooong opinions, as I had hoped.

    I expected it to get heated, and I was not disappointed. 

    After an hour of fighting and arguing, we settled on a gorgeous, beautiful list that I believe, deep down in my heart, many of you will hate. So, without further ado, here is the OFFICIAL BuzzFeed ranking of the best Christmas movies of all time.

    Enjoy!!! 😘 

    50. Eyes Wide Shut

    nicole kidman dancing with a man at a fancy party
    Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

    What, you’re gonna tell me that a movie that features multiple friggin’ Christmas trees and literally ends with Christmas shopping isn’t a Christmas movie? In all seriousness, Stanley Kubrick’s dizzying erotic Moebius strip of a final masterpiece from 1999 captures more truths about the reason for the season than initially meets the eye; who among us hasn’t dealt with a late-night cab ride to a holiday party where you really don’t know what to expect? Have you not had to look a loved one in the eye in the midst of a merry maelstrom and say, “This pot is making you aggressive”? The events that take place within Eyes Wide Shut itself speak to a deeper truism about the holiday season: No matter how merry you may be, your insecurities will nonetheless consume you the longer they lay dormant and unaddressed. Ho ho ho, indeed.

    —Larry 

    49. Single All the Way

    michael urie and philemon chambers linking arms and looking up at christmas lights
    Philippe Bosse/Netflix

    This rom-com was made for gay people to watch with their accepting families on Christmas Day. It stars Michael Urie (of Ugly Betty fame) as a workaholic who begs his best friend (Philemon Chambers) to come home for the holidays with him and pretend to be his boyfriend. You know where this film is going, but that doesn't make it any less fun. Plus, the supporting cast is an intergenerational who's who of "wait they're in this movie?!": Kathy Najimy, Barry Bostwick, Jennifer Robertson (Jocelyn on Schitt's Creek), Luke Macfarlane, and the legendary Jennifer Coolidge.

    —Joseph

    48. Holiday in Handcuffs

    Melissa Joan Hart in a pink dress as a diner while wearing reindeer ears
    ABC Family

    You may be asking yourself, "What is Holiday in Handcuffs, and why the hell is it on this best-of list?" Well, for those of you without taste, I present this 2007 ABC Family masterpiece where Melissa Joan Hart plays a newly single woman who holds Mario Lopez's character at gunpoint and forces him to spend Christmas with her family as her fake boyfriend. Is this movie problematic? Sure! But does it also have a lot of heart (and Hart)? Absolutely! Sometimes, the world just needs a predictable, cute, and unhinged Christmas rom-com that you can cozy up to, and this is one of them.

    —Spencer

    47. The Knight Before Christmas

    vanessa hudgens and a guy dressed up as a night talking to each other
    Brooke Palmer / © Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

    No one else felt exceptionally passionate about this movie, and I think that's a mistake. It's like Kate & Leopold for people with a few less brain cells (aka me) — what's not to love? It's not every day you get to see Vanessa Hudgens fall in love with a 14th-century knight who has mysteriously time-traveled to 2019 Ohio. Sure, this movie has plot holes, but what time-traveling film doesn't? Just enjoy it, and don't think about it too much. 

    —Sarah 

    46. Happiest Season

    aubrey plaza and kristen stewart sitting in a restaurant booth together
    Hulu

    Personally, this is my favorite new Christmas movie that has come out in the last five years. Directed by Clea DuVall and written by Clea and Mary Holland, this movie reminds me a lot of The Family Stone, where you put a group of dysfunctional family members into one room and see what happens. It's honestly my favorite genre of Christmas movies. Also, Kristen Stewart and Aubrey Plaza's chemistry as Abby and Riley is just top-tier and one of the best parts — sorry, Mackenzie Davis. In fact, Riley, if you're reading this, I'm free on Thursday night and would like to hang out. Please respond to this and then hang out with me on Thursday night when I'm free.

    —Nora

    45. Black Christmas (1974)

    Two sorority sisters covered in blood on the bed in their house
    Warner Bros.

    If you love Halloween ~and~ Christmas, then, boy, do I have a movie for you. This Canadian slasher takes place at a sorority house just before the holiday break, but all the women are in danger after a man terrorizes and murders them one by one. This cult classic was actually super progressive for its time, with the main character deciding to get an abortion despite her boyfriend's disapproval. In fact, all the men in this movie are pretty insufferable, and their misogyny is truly next-level. But this movie — which will actually give you goosebumps — helped to change the slasher genre forever, and that's why it's a must-have on any best-of list.

    —Spencer

    44. Gremlins

    a gremlin sitting against a blue background
    Courtesy Everett Collection

    I haven’t seen this movie in quite some time, but I refer to anything or anyone that’s excessively unruly and destructive as a gremlin because of it. Nothing can beat a holiday movie that can also be watched during my favorite time of year, Halloween. Gremlins is a hilarious mix of horror, comedy, and holiday spirit. While it's been highly debated since its release if it should actually be considered a Christmas movie, we thought it deserved a spot on the list. These adorable little menaces have become a staple during the holiday season, and the film follows the Christmas movie formula in the most hilariously unconventional way.

    —Conshea

    43. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

    hermey the elf holding a tooth extractor
    CBS Films

    To me, Rudolph was one of those movies that was ALWAYS playing on some channel during the Christmas season, which meant I watched it every single year. It wasn’t my favorite movie by any means, but it doesn’t feel like Christmas without it. Also, this guy is easily one of the most recognizable characters in Christmas movie history, and like, why did he have an entire side story about wanting to become a dentist??? I just think that if there’s an entire Christmas song dedicated to telling this story, the movie needs to be on the list.

    —Lauren  

    42. How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966)

    The grinch in a santa outfit shoving a christmas tree into the fireplace and up the chimney
    Courtesy Everett Collection

    The cartoon Grinch was serving [redacted] before we even knew what that meant. This movie is a classic for a reason, and the song "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" is confusingly sexy. It doesn't hold a candle to the live-action version starring Jim Carrey, but it still deserved a spot, nonetheless. Mr. Grinch, you can steal my Who Hash any day of the week! 

    —Sarah 

    41. Four Christmases

    reese witherspoon and vince vaughn wearing sun hats and hawaiian shirts, being interviewed by the news at the airport
    New Line Cinema / Everett Collection

    That genre of 2000s Christmas movies where it’s packed with any actor you can think of, you dial up the comedy to an 11, and just see what happens is always fun, and Four Christmases uses that genre to its advantage. Listen, it’s no Christmas with the Kranks or Deck the Halls, but if you need a little Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn added to your holiday season, this gets the job done. Honestly, I can’t get over how many people are in this cast, and they just seem like they were all there to have a fun time.

    —Nora

    40. Phantom Thread

    Screenshot from &quot;Phantom Thread&quot;
    © Focus Features /Courtesy Everett Collection

    I’ve had several people in my life tell me that Paul Thomas Anderson’s cryptic and highly romantic 2017 dazzler is technically a New Year’s movie — as if we don’t already count the space between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day as one big ol’ holiday zone. Get real! More importantly, as someone who’s had food poisoning during a surprising number of holiday seasons, I can deeply relate to repeatedly being made sick by a loved one under otherwise noble intentions.

    —Larry 

    39. Jingle Jangle

    an inventor and his family looking at one of his inventions
    Gareth Gatrell / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

    This one’s a fairly new entry on the list (released in 2020), and I truly think its spot is deserved. Not to be confused with the Jingle Jangle on Riverdale (IYKYK), this delightful family musical is about a toymaker and his granddaughter. It has an amazing cast, fun music, and all the holiday feels. An instant family classic. 

    —Jen

    38. Die Hard

    bruce willis laying on the ground aiming a gun
    20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Can we actually stop doing the “Die Hard is actually a Christmas movie” thing and just admit that, like many movies on this list, it’s just a good movie that also takes place on Christmas? Let the discourse end here, once and for all.

    —Larry

    37. Serendipity

    kate beckinsale and john cusack drinking hot chocolate out of straws
    Miramax / Courtesy Everett Collection

    This movie is one of my most rewatched movies from the ‘00s, and while it’s not solely a Christmas movie, I’d argue that the inciting incident and wintry vibes qualify it. I love this rom-com but have also never been as violently frustrated with a rom-com as I was with this one. It’s also truly of its time because if it were set in 2023, John Cusack would have found Kate Beckinsale on social media within moments of their meet-cute, and there’d simply be no plot. 

    — Jen

    36. Bad Santa

    billy bob thorton dressed as santa and smoking a cigarette
    Dimension Films / Â©Dimension Films/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Life is full of surprises — and that certainly includes the enduring quality of Bad Santa, a film from one of our most uniquely American misanthropes Terry Zwigoff (perhaps you’ve seen the beloved Ghost World, or the highly contentious Art School Confidential). Sometimes it’s literally hard to watch, with multiple “You definitely cannot say that anymore, and you definitely shouldn’t have been saying it back then” moments throughout. Think of it as a silver-screen replication of that one family member at the holiday gathering who says all the shit you’ll be complaining about on the ride home — only without the generational angst and with a more-than-acceptable amount of comedic distancing.

    — Larry 

    35. Deck the Halls

    a family wearing matching red velvet christmas sweaters with a reindeer on the front of them
    20thcentfox / 20th Century Fox Licensing/Merchandising / Everett Collection

    Listen, my neighbor loves this movie. What else do you need to know?

    — Larry 

    34. While You Were Sleeping

    sandra bullock chatting with the family of a man in a coma in the hospital
    (c)Buena Vista Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

    While You Were Sleeping doesn't necessarily possess the cheer and warmth of a classic Christmas movie, but it's a winter staple, regardless. Sandra Bullock's character is endearing and relatable despite finding herself caught in a lie with her unrequited crush and his entire family after she saves him from being hit by a train. I love love, I love flirting with people's brothers, and I love public transit, so this movie really was made just for me. 

    — Sarah

    33. Mickey’s Christmas Carol

    mickey and minnie holding hands and looking lovingly at scrooge mcduck who&#x27;s sitting in a rocking chair with all their children on his lap
    © Walt Disney / courtesy Everett Collection

    This movie made a classic story very easily digestible for children. And I mean little, little children. Also, the fact that it's only 26 minutes long? I love efficiency.

    — Lauren 

    32. A Christmas Carol (1999)

    patrick stewart in a trench coat and scarf
    Tnt / Â©TNT/Courtesy Everett Collection

    When I think of A Christmas Carol, my mind goes immediately to the 1999 version starring Patrick Stewart. To me, canonically, it makes sense for Scrooge to be bald, so they really nailed the casting. This story is a classic for a reason — it's heartwarming and comforting, and it involves one of my favorite things: teaching men a valuable lesson! 

    — Sarah 

    31. The Year Without A Santa Clause

    mr heat miser standing in a warm desert and mr snow miser standing on a snowy hill
    Rankin/Bass Productions

    I'm not gonna lie — I'm not a huge fan of claymation movies. There's just something so profoundly unsettling about them. However, no one can deny that Mr. Heat Miser and Mr. Snow Miser give the performance of a lifetime in this holiday classic. They're like a Christmas-coded Mary-Kate and Ashley (fraternal twins with an ominous energy). It's camp! 

    — Sarah 

    30. Christmas With the Kranks

    jamie lee curtis being dragged along the snowy sidewalk
    Columbia Pictures / Â©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Admittedly, I have not seen this film in years, but every holiday season, I think about this movie's side-plot in which Jamie Lee Curtis fully commits to the physical comedy bit while in pursuit of the last canned hickory honey ham at the supermarket. Oh, the 2000s!

    — Joseph

    29. Klaus

    Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

    I have to admit, I just turned Klaus on one day because I had watched like 50 holiday movies and needed something new, and I did not expect to come out of the experience feeling so…moved??? And to be crying my eyes out? Klaus is a gorgeous 2D animated film, which was the first animated Netflix film to get nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards — and for good reason. It’s a true delight, extremely heartwarming, and has a sweet and earnest message about kindness that I think we can all get on board with. 

    — Jen

    28. A Christmas Story

    Courtesy Everett Collection

    A Christmas Story is such a classic Christmas film that multiple people involved with making this list (myself included) had completely forgotten that it was made in 1983. That’s how long it feels like this sweet-and-sour holiday jeremiad, which is so ubiquitous in the holiday season that they play it for 24 damn hours straight on TV come Christmas Day, has been around. And, honestly, sometimes you just can’t knock an easy classic, right?

    — Larry 

    27. The Holdovers

    / ©Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection

    As close to a modern real-deal Christmas classic as it gets these days, The Holdovers is so evocative in its portrayal of gorgeously chilly holiday season melancholia that, when I saw it in theaters, it honestly felt like it was snowing inside. As sad as it is funny, The Holdovers is the kind of Christmas movie that doesn’t exactly remind you of what the perfect Christmas season could be; rather, it portrays what this time of year is like for so many people missing the comfort of others, and I’d like to think it brings people a little closer together as a result.

    — Larry

    26. The Santa Clause 2

    molly shannon in a christmas sweater dancing in a restaurant near her table
    Disney

    I'm not kidding when I say Molly Shannon's cameo single-handedly landed this movie a spot on the list. My queen! 

    — Sarah 

    25. Last Holiday

    queen latifah and ll cool j looking at each other
    Paramount / Â©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

    I recently watched this movie, and it was just as fulfilling as it is during the holiday season and has been since 2006. Queen Latifah, LL Cool J, Giancarlo Esposito, Timothy Hutton, AND Alicia Witt. It was such a slew of people who were willing to act their faces off in something slightly unserious that also carried the best message. Fake terminal illnesses, cashing out and blowing through bonds, trips across the world, and a love story for the ages — that's all mixed up with a huge dose of comedic genius. What else could you possibly need for some easy holiday viewing? 

    — Conshea

    24. Carol (2015)

    cate blanchett wrapping a christmas gift
    Weinstein Company / Â©Weinstein Company/Courtesy Everett Coll / Everett Collection

    Carol is not your feel-good holiday comedy, and for good reason. It's a multi-Academy Award-nominated prestige romantic drama rendered perfectly by director Todd Haynes. Based on Patricia Highsmith's novel The Price of Salt, the film follows a 1950s housewife Carol (Cate Blanchett) who begins a torrid love affair with a young woman Therese (Rooney Mara). Their first encounters together are set during the holidays, including when Carol says to Therese (who is working as a shop clerk and wearing a Santa hat), "I like the hat." You'll be glad to have seen this film, should you ever find yourself at a holiday-themed gay bar trivia night.

    — Joseph

    23. Scrooged

    bill murray sitting in the back of a christmas decorated cab
    Paramount / Â©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Scrooged was a welcome addition to the A Christmas Carol cinematic universe™️. A modern retelling that still feels relatable all these years later. How can you go wrong with a movie starring Billy Murray?

    — Sarah

    22. The Nightmare Before Christmas

    Jack Skellington standing in front of a snow covered christmas house with lights and candy cane window trimmings
    Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Is it a Halloween movie? Is it a Christmas movie? I say, why not both? The Nightmare Before Christmas is unique, charming, and full of kooky Christmas cheer. Danny Elfman truly did what he had to do with this soundtrack, and, of course, anything sung by Catherine O'Hara gets a thumbs-up from me. And let's not gloss over the fact that Jack Skellington is basically the Jacob Elordi of Halloween Town (i.e. a tall king with a theater background). We love! 

    — Sarah

    21. The Princess Switch

    vanessa hudgens and vanessa hudgens looking into a mirror with shocked looks on their faces
    Netflix/ Courtesy Everett Collection

    Yep, we added another movie from the NVHCMCU (Netflix Vanessa Hudgens Christmas Movie Cinematic Universe). But this one stars Vanessa Hudgens and Vanessa Hudgens as identical strangers and one of them’s a princess. Set in the fictional Belgravia (not to be confused with Genovia or Aldovia), The Princess Switch is perfect for what it is. It’s everything you want it to be — Vanessa Hudgens attempting a British accent for 102 minutes even though it is, in fact, not set in the UK. Nothing more, nothing less. It also spawned two sequels and yet another Vanessa clone (party girl Fiona), so it truly is the gift that keeps on giving Vanessas. 

    — Jen

    20. Love Actually

    Universal / Â©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

    At this point in millennial history, Love Actually possesses all the comfort and familiarity of your morning commute. That might sound derogatory, but I promise it’s not: Richard Curtis’ persistently discourse-provoking holiday opus possesses a succession of characters and narrative beats that seem tattooed onto our collective conscious, from every aww-inducing high to every cringe-creating problematic low. (Even Curtis himself has recently admitted that some of the film’s attempts at “humor” have become, uh, hopelessly dated.) Love it or hate it, you certainly do know it —and, at the end of the day, you have to appreciate the bravery of a film that culminates in a child bounding through airport security post-9/11 without a single care in the world. All we really want for Christmas, after all, is to skip every TSA line for the rest of our lives.

    — Larry 

    19. A Christmas Prince

    ©Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

    Okay, this one started *such* a cultural phenomenon that it needs to be on this list. Like, when you think about it, this movie was the catalyst for the Netflix Christmas movie cinematic universe. And I think it deserves some recognition for that. 

    — Lauren

    18. A Charlie Brown Christmas

    the peanuts gang ice skating on a frozen pond
    United Features Syndicate / Everett Collection

    A Charlie Brown Christmas is the one movie you should try to squeeze into your yearly holiday binge-watching because it’s just so nostalgic. I mean, nothing quite beats Charlie Brown, Linus, and all of their friends singing as the snow begins to fall, Charlie Brown’s little Christmas tree with one ornament that needs a little love, and just everything Snoopy brings. This one is just so cute and filled with the Christmas spirit.

    — Nora

    17. The Preacher’s Wife

    whitney houston and lionel richie
    Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    This movie was iconic, and watched year-round in my household. It's exciting, when there are so few Black Christmas/holiday movies, to find one that has some of the greatest actors of all time involved. The movie is centered around a preacher in a small Black Baptist church and stars Denzel Washington, Whitney Houston, and Courtney B. Vance! They're joined by an unreal group of talents that includes people like Lionel Richie, Loretta Devine, and Jenifer Lewis. I mean, the movie itself deserved awards for that cast alone. Also, Denzel literally plays an angel; how fitting is that?! Of course, there are plenty of moments for the voice that launched a thousand ships, and Whitney's vocals also bless our ears throughout the film. I highly recommend giving this a watch if you've never seen it.

    — Conshea

    16. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

    Warner Bros / Everett Collection

    This is the quintessential Christmas comedy movie, in my opinion. The Griswolds not only get up to some of the wildest things in this movie — fully driving under a tractor trailer pretty much says it all — but every actor is just at the top of their comedy game. Christmas Vacation also has some of the most quotable (and iconic) moments in any Christmas movie — personally, my family laughs about Cousin Eddie’s arrival and just the comedic magic of Julia Louis-Dreyfus all the time. A must re-watch every holiday season. 

    — Nora

    15. Eloise at Christmastime

    eloise standing with her hands on her hips monitoring the people setting up the plaza christmas tree
    Walt Disney Studios

    I originally put this movie in the top 10 and was vetoed by every single person in the room. Many of them have not seen this movie, which I think is treasonous (not to America, but to Christine Baranski). This movie has EVERYTHING: Gavin Creel falling in love with the Plaza owner's daughter. A rambunctious 6-year-old with a pet turtle. New York City. JULIE ANDREWS. It's full of Christmas fun and wonder. This movie is number one in my heart. 

    — Sarah 

    14. The Family Stone

    rachel mcadams diane keaton and sarah jessica parker sitting on the kitchen floor together laughing
    20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Little peek into the sausage-making of this list: The Family Stone was a contentious one. It’s toxic! It’s negative! Everyone is pretty much awful to each other until, like, the last 15 minutes of the film! Yes, but isn’t that what the holidays are about? The resentment that spills over across the characters in this film is so palpable and overwhelming that you could argue the strada (and, folks, let’s pour one out for the strada) never stood a chance — but, then, there’s that moment of devastating intimacy (you know the one) that takes place two-thirds into The Family Stone, reflecting the fragility of life on this earth as well as the eventual pointlessness of the piled-up grudges and gripes we have with one another. Life is short, and even if we’re fighting with each other during the holidays, well, at least we’re all together.

    — Larry 

    13. Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

    Judy Garland in a blue-and-white striped shirt in &quot;Meet Me in St. Louis&quot;
    Courtesy Everett Collection

    Few films have had as big of a cultural impact on the world than Meet Me in St. Louis. For starters, this is where Judy Garland met director Vincente Minnelli. They got married a year later and then birthed EGOT-winner Liza Minnelli a year after that. So, like, we have this film to thank for Liza Minnelli's existence, which is just so iconic.

    In terms of Christmas movies, Meet Me in St. Louis is a timeless classic, and the music is simply unmatched. "The Trolley Song," for example, was recently revived as a queer meme across Twitter and TikTok nearly 80 years after it was originally released. But more importantly, this movie gave us "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," which is arguably one of the greatest Christmas songs of all time. Judy Garland's voice in that particular scene is just so magical, and it's enough to warm anyone's cold, dead heart and reduce Frosty the Snowman to a puddle of tears. No matter where you are or what day of the year it is, Meet Me in St. Louis just makes the world feel like Christmas, and I find that so special.

    — Spencer

    12. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

    kevin mcallister in front of radio city music hall in new york city
    20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

    It's rare to find the sequel to a hit film on par with the original. But Home Alone 2: Lost in New York manages this feat. The main cast is back (as are director Chris Columbus and writer John Hughes, thankfully), and they're operating at their highest caliber again. The film truly feels like a sequel: the hijinks are amped up, the New York at Christmastime setting gives the film an energetic boost, and Tim Curry as a cynical concierge is a welcome new addition to the cast. The film might be titled Lost in New York but the movie is a joy to find the time to watch this time of year, whether you're in New York or anywhere.

    — Joseph

    11. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

    Maureen O&#x27;Hara holding a young Natalie Wood at their home in &quot;Miracle on 34th Street&quot;
    © 20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

    The original Miracle on 34th Street is, in my opinion, the greatest Christmas movie of all time. Like, there's a reason only one actor in Academy Awards history has ever won an Oscar for portraying Santa Claus, and that's what Edmund Gwenn did with this film. I actually had to fight my coworkers to get the movie ranked this high on our list, which is a complete travesty, but here we are.

    The script itself is timeless and magical and so freaking clever. We've also got Natalie Wood in one of the best acting performances a child has ever given on screen. And let's not forget that this movie introduced the world to Thelma Ritter (my favorite Old Hollywood actor), who had an uncredited role as a disgruntled Macy's customer...and later went on to earn six Oscar nominations for Supporting Actress. It was a star-making performance with only a few short lines. Your faves could never.

    The truth is that this movie will make you want to believe in Santa again. John Payne, who played Fred Gailey, actually loved this movie so much that he even wrote a sequel to it when he was older. He and co-star Maureen O'Hara talked about making the film for years, but unfortunately he died before they could get around to it. We may not have that unmade sequel, but at least we have the original, and it's one I happily rewatch every year because, after all, it's the greatest Christmas movie ever made.

    — Spencer


    10. The Polar Express

    the polar express kids standing on top of a giant sack of presents in their pajamas
    Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

    I know it’s kinda sad, but this movie puts such an emphasis on the magic of Christmas, which is something I loved as a kid. And okay, the soundtrack?! Like, it truly has one of the most magical, wintery scores ever. Plus, Josh Hutcherson and Tinashe did the motion capture for Hero Boy and Hero Girl…so kinda iconic??? 

    — Lauren

    9. The Holiday

    Kate Winslet and Jack Black looking into each other&#x27;s eyes
    Columbia Pictures / Â©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    As a lover of all things Nancy Meyers, I made SURE we included this movie in the top 10 (and no one really objected). This movie touches on all the important things: being sad during the holidays. Thinking about moving to England to escape your problems. Being infatuated with the straight guy from your office. Jack Black as the goofy but charming love interest. And, of course, Mr. Napkinhead. The second I hear the score from The Holiday, I'm instantly put into the Christmas spirit. 

    — Sarah 

    8. Home Alone

    kevin mcallister looking at a christmas catalog
    20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

    It's Home Alone! What else is there to say, really? The movie is the definition of a family holiday film that actually holds up all these years later. This is all thanks to a great script by John Hughes, the incomparable Catherine O'Hara, masterclasses in physical comedy as performed by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, and of course arguably the best performance by a child actor...ever?... with Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister. 

    — Joseph

    7. The Santa Clause

    santa claus and his son riding in santa&#x27;s sleigh
    Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    This movie is one of my personal favorites, and I think it’s one of those movies where you can enjoy it just as much as a child and as an adult. It feels nostalgic in a way that makes me yearn for Christmastime. I also just love the giant chunky sweaters everyone wears. A+ for story but A++ for fashion. 

    — Lauren

    6. Little Women (2019)

    the little women sisters looking out the window together
    Columbia Pictures / Everett Collection

    Greta Gerwig. That’s it. That’s the reasoning. But, in all seriousness, Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation of Little Women  — as well as Gillian Armstrong’s 1994 version — IS a Christmas movie for me. So many important moments from the story happen at Christmas, and I always do a rewatch of both of these versions of the movie around the holidays. In particular, Greta’s Little Women just pumped up the magic of Christmas and the winter season to just make this required viewing for the holidays. I mean, the gorgeous shot of Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy walking through town in the snow is just so perfect.

    — Nora

    5. Elf

    buddy michael and their dad standing in the woods together
    New Line Cinema / Â©New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Listen, the Elf skepticism is real. I’ve been feeling it bubble up in the discourse for years. The beloved Will Ferrell holiday classic — which we will never, ever get a sequel to — is now as much of a Christmas standard as It’s a Wonderful Life and Miracle on 34th Street, so it’s entirely understandable that some (the people who made this list included) would question its actual worth in the holiday canon. Well folks, I’ve watched it again recently, and I can confirm for you that Elf is still a certified heatmaker in the Christmas film department. It’s charming, it’s funny, the ending is sweet and well-earned, and it’s pretty much perfect for anyone of any age. It’s Elf! How could you hate on Elf?

    — Larry 

    4. White Christmas

    Courtesy Everett Collection

    To all of my White Christmas and classic movie fans, I really tried. I believed in my SOUL I could get this to at least the top three and got beat out by a Grinch, a couple of Muppets, and another Christmas classic that I believe in my heart doesn’t hold a candle to Bing and Danny Kaye performing “Sisters.” This movie is one of those that takes me right back home. They quite literally don’t make talent like this anymore, and it KILLS ME. From the gorgeous sounds of Bing, Danny, and Rosemary Clooney, to the unbelievable dancing by Vera-Ellen, to the costumes, to the acting, you literally just can’t beat it. So, as you’re getting into the holiday spirit, remember, “Go to sleep and dream of snow.”

    — Conshea

    3. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

    Jimmy Stewart hugging Zuzu on her bed in &quot;It&#x27;s a Wonderful Life&quot;
    Courtesy Everett Collection

    The endearing story about feeling lost and then finding your way home has never been better-executed than in It's a Wonderful Life. Jimmy Stewart oozes charm throughout the whole picture, and his chemistry with Donna Reed is unbeatable. I'm not sure there's ever been a more romantic scene than when his character offers to throw a lasso around the moon so he can give it to Mary. And Donna Reed's response of "I'll take it" is my favorite line reading in movie history.

    And that ending. I don't know a single person who can sit through the final five minutes without blubbering like a complete fool. I get full-body chills every time the bell rings and Clarence gets his wings, and the entire town coming together to support the Bailey family on Christmas Eve (while singing "Auld Lang Syne," no less!) will always make my eyes water. Perfect movies do exist.

    — Spencer


    2. How the Grinch Stole Christmas

    the grinch the mayor and martha may whovier at the annual christmas party
    Universal / Â©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Jim Carrey changed lives with this performance. Like, this movie had such a strong cultural impact that a guy works at Universal Studios as the Grinch and goes viral every year because of Jim Carrey’s influence. Also, that casting combo of Jim Carrey + Taylor Momsen + Christine Baranski + Molly Shannon??? That’s just pure star power.

    — Lauren

    1. The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

    Kermit and Miss Piggy dressed as Charles Dickens characters in &quot;The Muppet Christmas Carol&quot;
    Walt Disney Co. / Â©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    There are over a dozen film adaptations of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, but none are finer than this version with the Muppets. Michael Caine only agreed to star in the movie if he could play Scrooge as straight as possible, pretending as if the Muppets were real people and that he was acting in the Royal Shakespeare Company. His layered and dramatic interpretation offers a healthy balance to the film's light-hearted songs and endless jokes, which never feel cheap or hokey.

    Each Muppet seamlessly fits into the reinvention of this Christmas story – Gonzo and Rizzo make flawless and hilarious narrators, Kermit stars as his usual sincere self, this time as Bob Cratchit, and so on. It's an endearing family movie that adults will happily watch even without the kids (in fact, only a Muppet movie can have you singing along, laughing out loud, and then questioning your entire existence, all within 30 seconds). This perfect film is proof that every iconic story deserves to be retold with the Muppets, and you'll be hard-pressed to find a better, more well-rounded, or enjoyable Christmas movie.

    — Spencer