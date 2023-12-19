The 50 Best Christmas Movies Ever — In Order — And I'm Not Sorry If Your Favorite Didn't Make The List

There's something about the Christmas season that makes me want to fight with those nearest and dearest to me.
Maybe it's the fact that the sun sets at 4:28 p.m. Maybe it's the icy cold wind that gives me rosacea. Or maybe it's just me thinking about how much I hate Love Actually (and I'm so valid for that).
Regardless of the reason, I felt like arguing, so I rounded up some of my colleagues to help me rank the 50 best Christmas movies of all time. Spencer, Lauren, Conshea, Joe, Larry, Nora, and Jen came armed with some strooooooong opinions, as I had hoped.
I expected it to get heated, and I was not disappointed.
After an hour of fighting and arguing, we settled on a gorgeous, beautiful list that I believe, deep down in my heart, many of you will hate. So, without further ado, here is the OFFICIAL BuzzFeed ranking of the best Christmas movies of all time.
Enjoy!!! 😘