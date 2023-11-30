Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    13 "Life Hacks" I Learned In November That Are So Simple, Yet So Effective

    "I punched some holes in a plastic pill box and put it over my vacuum nozzle so I can vacuum dust out of kids toy storage boxes."

    Sarah Aspler
    by Sarah Aspler

    BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

    I'm a sucker for a good "life hack," but most of the ones I see online are super complicated and require a ton of random objects. I really just want simple tips and tricks. I've written a handful of life hacks posts already, and y'all seem to enjoy them, so let's keep them coming!

    comment
    BuzzFeed

    If you missed it, click here to check out the best life hacks from September and October!

    1. "I use a 3M hanger upside down to keep trash bag in place."

    closeup of the hook placed upside down on the side of a trash can
    u/Knoppixx / Via reddit.com

    u/Knoppixx

    2. "This house has color-coded switches: gray for fans, black for the garbage disposal."

    the different switches
    u/RegulusMagnus / Via reddit.com

    u/RegulusMagnus

    3. "I punched some holes in a plastic pill box and put it over my vacuum nozzle so I can vacuum dust out of kids toy storage boxes."

    closeup of the holes made in the pill bottle
    u/decadecency / Via reddit.com

    Pantyhose or a thin socks works, too!

    u/decadecency

    4. "These loops on the edge of a wire dish drying rack can hold tall glasses from tipping over."

    water bottles in the dishwasher
    u/markusbrainus / Via reddit.com

    u/markusbrainus

    5. "It's not the sexiest life hack in the world, but some masking tape and a sharpie can make rifling through medicine drawers a lot easier."

    labeled tape on pill bottles
    u/VagabondVivant / Via reddit.com

    u/VagabondVivant

    6. "This juice package explains the life hack to smoothly pour your drink. It also works for similar containers and quarts of oil and transmission fluid if you don't have a funnel handy."

    closeup of the label
    u/Carreb / Via reddit.com

    u/Carreb

    I've personally tried this for pouring window washer fluid in my car and it works perfectly!

    7. "Tied a hoodie for a temp laundry hamper when I was staying at a hotel."

    hoodie made into a laundry bag
    u/jeffjdg / Via reddit.com

    u/jeffjdg

    8. "Used my paper towel holder to dry my wonky-ass decanter!"

    upside down decanter over a paper towel holder
    u/tastemymysticshot / Via reddit.com

    u/tastemymysticshot

    9. "Simple solutions. Use a piece of cardboard to keep all your bolts, screws, etc. organized."

    bolts and screws in cardboard
    u/normalgonzales / Via reddit.com

    u/normalgonzales

    10. "Cleaning shower chain hack. Pour distilled white vinegar into a small Ziploc, submerge the affected area, and tie it with a rubber band overnight. Then I used a Scrub Daddy and wiped off excess stuff in the morning and voila, nearly brand new shower head chain! I used it on faucets around the house too, beautiful results."

    before and after of the hose
    u/blue-lilacs / Via reddit.com

    u/blue-lilacs

    11. "Big propane cylinders can fit tightly inside a four-gallon milk crate. It's so much easier AND safer to carry."

    propane inside a milk crate
    u/UPdrafter906 / Via reddit.com

    u/UPdrafter906

    12. "Make mac 'n' cheese with leftover butternut squash soup."

    pan of mac n cheese
    u/Waterbear_H2O / Via reddit.com

    u/Waterbear_H2O

    And finally...

    13. "Cover the sensor on a public bathroom to stop it from flushing too soon."

    toilet paper over the sensor
    u/shamgar_bn / Via reddit.com

    u/shamgar_bn

    Now, it's your turn! What's a life hack you tried recently? Comment below!

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.