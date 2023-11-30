I'm a sucker for a good "life hack," but most of the ones I see online are super complicated and require a ton of random objects. I really just want simple tips and tricks. I've written a handful of life hacks posts already, and y'all seem to enjoy them, so let's keep them coming!
1. "I use a 3M hanger upside down to keep trash bag in place."
2. "This house has color-coded switches: gray for fans, black for the garbage disposal."
3. "I punched some holes in a plastic pill box and put it over my vacuum nozzle so I can vacuum dust out of kids toy storage boxes."
4. "These loops on the edge of a wire dish drying rack can hold tall glasses from tipping over."
5. "It's not the sexiest life hack in the world, but some masking tape and a sharpie can make rifling through medicine drawers a lot easier."
6. "This juice package explains the life hack to smoothly pour your drink. It also works for similar containers and quarts of oil and transmission fluid if you don't have a funnel handy."
7. "Tied a hoodie for a temp laundry hamper when I was staying at a hotel."
8. "Used my paper towel holder to dry my wonky-ass decanter!"
9. "Simple solutions. Use a piece of cardboard to keep all your bolts, screws, etc. organized."
10. "Cleaning shower chain hack. Pour distilled white vinegar into a small Ziploc, submerge the affected area, and tie it with a rubber band overnight. Then I used a Scrub Daddy and wiped off excess stuff in the morning and voila, nearly brand new shower head chain! I used it on faucets around the house too, beautiful results."
11. "Big propane cylinders can fit tightly inside a four-gallon milk crate. It's so much easier AND safer to carry."
12. "Make mac 'n' cheese with leftover butternut squash soup."
And finally...
13. "Cover the sensor on a public bathroom to stop it from flushing too soon."
Now, it's your turn! What's a life hack you tried recently? Comment below!
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.