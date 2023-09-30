15 "Life Hacks" I Learned This September That Are Actual Hacks

I'm a sucker for a good "life hack," but most of the ones I see online are really more like four-day DIY projects that involve buckets of slime, five wooden pallets, and a garden hose. I really just want simple things that I can do every day that make my life easier. I've written a handful of life hacks posts already, and ya'll seem to enjoy them, so let's keep them coming!
So, here's your fresh batch of actually doable hacks from the r/lifehacks and r/foodhacks subreddits, as well as the comments from my previous posts:
1. "You can connect two Ziploc bags by flipping one inside out to make a larger one."
2. "Tape a garbage bag to the floor for easy clean up."
3. "Keep your ladder from marking up your walls with an old shirt."
4. "How to fix a curved rug corner. Place cup on corner and surround it with ice cubes..."
"Give it time to melt and remove the cup."
5. "My wife’s technique. She pokes the popsicle stick through a paper towel to catch the drips."
6. "To help keep our pollinators hydrated, add some marbles to a shallow bowl of water. The marbles give the bees a safe place to land while drinking so they don't drown."
7. "Been storing my headphones in this sour candy case for years."
8. "I thought this was well known until my father who has been a mechanic for 30 years had not seen it before. Open your cable tie packets in the middle and you will never spill them all over the floor again. Pull out however many you need from the centre as seen below."
9. "Chair mat alternative."
10. "Cut a leg off of a delivery pizza topper thingy to create a smartphone stand."
11. "Here's what to do if you've been arguing with customer service or just generally having a hard time canceling a service/subscription."
12. "Use pliers to hold small nails when hammering. It lowers the chance of smashing your fingers."
13. "My roommate changed my life tonight. Candle warmer and queso dip."
14. "Sandwich hack: Fold round meats in half twice and place in the corners for no messy overhang."
And finally...
15. "If you're like me and have a broken laptop hinge..."
Now, it's your turn! What's a life hack that you started doing that has improved your daily life? Comment below!
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.