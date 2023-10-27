    14 "Life Hacks" I Learned In October That Are 0% Fluff And 100% Functional

    "I use a nail brush for scrubbing the corners and small grooves of my air fryer. Regular brushes with big handles can't get into the tiny crannies."

    Sarah Aspler
    by Sarah Aspler

    BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

    I'm a sucker for a good "life hack," but most of the ones I see online are really more like four-day DIY projects that involve buckets of slime, five wooden pallets, and a garden hose. I really just want simple tips and tricks. I've written a handful of life hacks posts already, and y'all seem to enjoy them, so let's keep them coming!

    BuzzFeed

    If you missed it, click here to check out the best life hacks from September!

    So, here's your fresh batch of actually doable hacks from the a variety of subreddits, as well as the comments from my previous posts:

    1. "Hate slicing onions? Stab it with a fork and then use a potato peeler, sliding it back and forth, to make thin slices."

    person peeling an onion
    u/nikamats / Via reddit.com

    u/nikamats

    2. "I use a nail brush for scrubbing the corners and small grooves of my air fryer. Regular brushes with big handles can't get into the tiny crannies."

    nail brush inside the air fryer
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    —u/[deleted]

    3. "Solar lantern + candy bucket = Glowing pumpkin wearing a hat."

    u/LikableWizard / Via reddit.com

    u/LikableWizard

    4. This super easy way to quickly calculate a tip:

    person breaking down a 20% tip
    tumblr.com / Via reddit.com

    TeaBoot

    5. "Yet another use for a pool noodle."

    noodle cut to fit on a window of a car to make a comfy arm rest
    u/Bosuns_Punch / Via reddit.com

    u/Bosuns_Punch

    6. "Use a screw and two bolts to create a makeshift wrench."

    u/Quietation / Via reddit.com

    u/Quietation

    7. "Trying making your omelettes in a panini maker."

    eggs made in the panini maker
    u/fairytale420 / Via reddit.com

    u/fairytale420

    8. "The hack of all hacks."

    mouse working by putting only one battery in diagonally
    u/eran / Via reddit.com

    u/eran

    9. "For those that may not know, you can use dryer lint plus a toilet paper tube as a 'lighter cube' for your charcoal chimneys. Also great for starting almost any kind of fire and it saves you a few bucks on buying starter cubes."

    u/ToofpickVick / Via reddit.com

    u/ToofpickVick

    10. "I employed a cheap adhesive cord holder from the dollar store as a bit holder on my impact driver."

    circle around the cord holder used on the driver tool
    u/celticdude234 / Via reddit.com

    u/celticdude234

    11. "Standing desk hack using IKEA dresser."

    the drawer to the dresser pulled out and a self put on top to create a flat surface for the mouse and keyboard
    u/thelolwai / Via reddit.com

    u/thelolwai

    12. "Never-ending lettuce hack. I cut the lettuce and leave about five to six centimeters of it and add to water. I place it nearby a window, but not with direct sunlight. Once it starts growing, it can be planted in soil and watch it grow and redo as many times as needed."

    u/petiteobsession / Via reddit.com

    u/petiteobsession

    13. "I lost the screw cap for our air mattress so tried screwing on a random bottle and it worked!"

    small bottle covering the air hole in the mattress
    u/Brimstone747 / Via reddit.com

    u/Brimstone747

    And finally...

    14. "You can use the pot lid to squeeze out every last bit of cheese sauce."

    cheese packet pressed against a pot lid to squeeze out all the contents
    u/deathakissaway / Via reddit.com

    u/deathakissaway

    Now, it's your turn! What's a life hack you tried recently? Comment below!

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.