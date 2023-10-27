14 "Life Hacks" I Learned In October That Are 0% Fluff And 100% Functional

I'm a sucker for a good "life hack," but most of the ones I see online are really more like four-day DIY projects that involve buckets of slime, five wooden pallets, and a garden hose. I really just want simple tips and tricks. I've written a handful of life hacks posts already, and y'all seem to enjoy them, so let's keep them coming!
So, here's your fresh batch of actually doable hacks from the a variety of subreddits, as well as the comments from my previous posts:
1. "Hate slicing onions? Stab it with a fork and then use a potato peeler, sliding it back and forth, to make thin slices."
2. "I use a nail brush for scrubbing the corners and small grooves of my air fryer. Regular brushes with big handles can't get into the tiny crannies."
3. "Solar lantern + candy bucket = Glowing pumpkin wearing a hat."
4. This super easy way to quickly calculate a tip:
5. "Yet another use for a pool noodle."
6. "Use a screw and two bolts to create a makeshift wrench."
7. "Trying making your omelettes in a panini maker."
8. "The hack of all hacks."
9. "For those that may not know, you can use dryer lint plus a toilet paper tube as a 'lighter cube' for your charcoal chimneys. Also great for starting almost any kind of fire and it saves you a few bucks on buying starter cubes."
10. "I employed a cheap adhesive cord holder from the dollar store as a bit holder on my impact driver."
11. "Standing desk hack using IKEA dresser."
12. "Never-ending lettuce hack. I cut the lettuce and leave about five to six centimeters of it and add to water. I place it nearby a window, but not with direct sunlight. Once it starts growing, it can be planted in soil and watch it grow and redo as many times as needed."
13. "I lost the screw cap for our air mattress so tried screwing on a random bottle and it worked!"
And finally...
14. "You can use the pot lid to squeeze out every last bit of cheese sauce."
Now, it's your turn! What's a life hack you tried recently? Comment below!
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.