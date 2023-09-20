10.

"A man went to see his doctor and the doctor said to him, 'I have some bad news and some worse news for you.' So the man asks, 'OK, so what’s the bad news?' The doctor says, 'You only have 24 hours to live.' The man, obviously shocked by this, says, 'Oh my god, that’s terrible!' Then he says, 'Wait a minute — what’s the worse news?' Doctor: 'I should have told you yesterday.'"