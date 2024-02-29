Skip To Content
    This AI Emoji Generator Will Let You Design Your Own Custom Emojis, And It’s So Freaking Cool

    OK, but who's messaging Tim Cook about the "burrito blankie" emoji?

    Sarah Aspler
    by Sarah Aspler

    BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

    Welcome to the Emoji Generator, the new AI-powered engine from BuzzFeed where you get you make your own custom emoji for a chance to win $100!

    Computer screen displaying emoji search with various emojis and text &#x27;Make Your Own Emoji&#x27;

    Sure, we have emojis on our keyboard, but are they really that ground-breaking? Are they really saying what needs to be SAID?

    Using the generator is easy peasy. You simply have to write a quick description like "cute axolotl" and violà!

    Illustration of an adorable, cartoon-style axolotl with a friendly expression

    Created by merenwenn.

    You'll even get to name your emoji and caption it! Here are a couple of my personal favorite submissions so far. Like this "dumpster fire" absolutely sums up my February...

    Green dumpster with burning contents, featuring a flammable hazard sign

    Created by pocketowel.

    And this "burrito blankie" that's honestly me when I crawl into bed and watch TikToks until 2 a.m.

    Smiling emoji wrapped in a swaddling cloth resembling a baby

    Created by jessleeeng6.

    Or maybe you're desperately wanting some representation for your favorite foods like this "Korean bbq." Whatever your idea is, we want to see it!

    Grilled food model in a pan beside chopsticks and plates of veggies, mimicking a cooking scene

    Created by calliehinkle95.

    What's that I hear? You have a perfectly weird idea for an emoji that needs to exist ASAP? Create yours now and share your best creations in the comments of the contest post. We'll announce the winner on March 8, 2024.

    Emoji selection screen displayed with a variety of expressions, highlighted &quot;Make Your Own Emoji&quot; feature

    NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Starts February 27, 2024; ends March 4, 2024. Must be 13+ and legal resident of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Official rules here: https://www.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeedlabs/create-an-emoji-with-ai-contest-official-rules. Sponsor: BuzzFeed, Inc. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.