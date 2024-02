31 Great Travel Products Perfect For Long Or Short Trips Alike

Promising review: "For decades, I've been going through contortions to zip up zippers at the back of my dresses or tops when my husband is not on hand to help me. But recently, I bought a really cute, REALLY snug (at the rib cage) jacquard dress for an upcoming event that I will dress for alone at a hotel. When I first tried it on at the store, I had to ask another customer in the dressing room to zip me up and down...there was just no way I could contort enough to do it myself. But I wanted the dress. So when I got home, I went on Amazon to see what kind of zipper puller uppers were out there. I was hoping to spend $10–12, but after reading all the reviews, I decided I had to have something that would not fail me. So I ordered the Zipuller because it had the best reviews and looked the sturdiest. It has worked every time I have used it. Even on that really snug dress. The zipper tab didn't come out of the clasp when I was zipping past the hardest part. Yay! I'm sold and won't be without it from here on out when I know I will need help." —Southern Gal

Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three colors).