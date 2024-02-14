31 Great Travel Products Perfect For Long Or Short Trips Alike

1. An ultra-supportive Trtl neck pillow to make the whole falling asleep while sitting upright position thing possible (and comfy). Is there any better way to pass the time on a plane than with a nice, long nap? I don't think so.
Promising review: "I am a terrible flyer who recently took the red-eye from Dubai to Chicago (15 hours). The Trtl Pillow was a mini lifesaver! I was able to comfortably rest my head on the support and felt warm enough to actually doze off...a rare accomplishment for this skittish flyer. The Velcro works wonderfully with regard to adjustment, and I liked wrapping the fabric around my mouth and nose. Sort of felt cozy...even if I did look like a ninja in a neck brace! Overall, this product has changed the way that I fly, and I am so thankful for this invention and the opportunity to support a small company with big ideas." —S.Viruly
Get it from Amazon for $60.99+ (available in four colors and in a breathable style).
2. An airplane phone mount so you can watch your favorite downloaded shows/movies on your flight — because sometimes the airline doesn't offer your comfort characters on their entertainment menu or worse...there's no television at all.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip, and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel, too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far, it still feels solid, and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $12.97 (available in three colors).
3. A collapsible water bottle because as much as you may love your stainless-steel one at home, leave it there during your trip. It'll be much easier to carry around this lightweight option when you're out and about on excursions and city tours, trust.
Promising review: "These were perfect for three days of trekking around the Universal theme parks. Very handy that they collapse to pocket size, but hold a very generous amount of water. Probably saved us $100 in bottled water costs (at $6 per bottle). Really like this product!" —Clay Weisenberger
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors, and other sizes/pack sizes).
4. A reviewer-favorite Dagne Dover duffel bag small enough to fit under an airplane seat but large enough to hold your essentials for quick weekend trips or long airplane journeys alike.
BuzzFeed's Emma McAnaw says: "My Dagne Dover duffle fits soooooo much more than it seems (especially when you fight to the death to fit everything like I do), and it's a super easy carry-on! I just put it under the seat so I don't have to fight people to get the overhead bin space. Also, I've gotten away with bringing it for free on airlines that try to charge for carry-ons because it looks so small."
Get it from Dagne Dover for $125+ (available in five sizes and six colors).
5. A shampoo bar so you can wave goodbye to the days of having to pour your shampoo into tiny bottles you could get through TSA. Not only are these so easy to toss into your carry-on or suitcase for your next trip, but they're also a good choice for those looking to cut down on their plastic use.
Promising review: "I was definitely skeptical about a bar shampoo and conditioner, but I travel a lot and really wanted to cut down the use of plastic products as much as possible. I honestly am in love! I got the Heali Kiwi shampoo bar and the Wonderbar conditioner, as well as one of their eco-friendly bamboo and sugar cane storage containers, and my very long, fine oily hair, which I do have to wash daily, looks and feels great. I recommend anyone on the fence to definitely give it a try! It works! So wonderful for travel too!" —M.A.
Get it from Amazon for $15+ (available in eight varieties).
6. A portable door lock that'll provide some extra security and peace of mind in hotel rooms, hostels, and Airbnbs.
Just be aware that this may get flagged if you bring it through security, so it's best to bring this in a checked bag!
Promising review: "My apartment door has a deadbolt but no lock on the door handle. The latch is also misplaced, so if it’s not dead-bolted, anyone can just push my door open. Took a few tries to get this right but makes me feel much more secure, and it’s easy to use when you get the hang of it! I also take this when traveling as it fits almost all doors. Definitely recommend, thanks TikTok for showing this to me." —Anna
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
7. A travel belt to help free up a hand or some weight on your shoulder by allowing you to clip your personal bag to your suitcase and/or carry-on. Where has this been all my travel life?!
The travel belt is adjustable to 38 inches to fit most bags. The belt itself is vegan leather with elastic accents and a quick-release buckle.
Cincha Travel is a small business in California that develops adjustable travel belts made out of vegan leather. The brand donates 100 airline miles for each purchase, which are used to reconnect separated migrant families. Plus, they were featured on Shark Tank where they made a deal with Barbara!
Promising review: "Love this! I am constantly struggling between holding my jacket and two carry-ons. This is the perfect solution! I can’t wait to start using it when I’m back to regular business travel." —Allison
Get it from Amazon (available in 17 styles) and Cincha Travel (available in 23 styles) for $39.99.
8. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter that'll allow you to connect your wireless Bluetooth headphones to the airplane entertainment system. It's a heck of a lot better than dealing with the junk headphones the airline tries to sell you.
Promising review: "Ever since I purchased my wireless Bose earbuds, I always hated having to use another set when I was on an airplane with the seat-back entertainment system. I tried many different models to connect the system to my Bluetooth headsets until I came across this one, and it is amazing! It seamlessly connects to my headset, has very clear and reliable audio, and takes the stress away from having to carry multiple headsets! Thank you!!!" —Ryan Malloy
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in two colors and three styles).
9. And a pair of AirPods Pro to make listening to your music, audiobooks, shows, and movies nice and crisp.
Promising review: "I wish I could give more than 5 stars. I’m a very picky person when it comes to what sounds are flooding my ears and I tell you, I’ve owned Bose and thought those were the game changers. I was more than pleasantly surprised at how these sound and fit. I’ve never used any Apple products in my ears, especially with the price of Apple nowadays. These are hands down the best ear buds I’ve ever owned! They stay perfectly in place through some rigorous working out as well!" —Renee N. Raymond
Get it from Amazon for $238.74.
10. A Kindle Paperwhite because when you think about the fact that you can download numerous books before your trip onto this lightweight e-reader that takes up less space than ONE book...well...it's kinda a no-brainer that you'd need to bring it on your vacay.
I did it. I caved on October Prime Day and bought myself this Kindle Paperwhite, and boy am I glad I did. For starters, I always thought of myself as someone who preferred physical books over e-books. There's just something SO exciting to me about unboxing a book order or walking into a book store and spending way too much money. I even spent two years creating a rainbow library on my bookshelf in my apartment. BUT! After taking two vacations this year and realizing how annoying it is to pack physical books and moving somewhere that requires a long train ride to get to the city (aka increased boredom), I decided to just get myself a Kindle. For starters, I'm reading more on this Kindle in the past month than I have all year. It is incredibly lightweight (it fits into my small little BELT BAG WITH ROOM TO SPARE!!!), easy to use, and not to mention, a really great investment! I have three free months of Kinde Unlimited which means access to tons of great books for free, but the best is Libby! I just go on the Libby app from my phone, choose a Kindle book to check out through my local library, and boom, it's instantly delivered to my Amazon account to add to my Kindle library. It's safe to say I'm obsessed.
Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available with or without three months of Kindle Unlimited and ads, in 8 GB or 16 GB versions, as well as a kids version).
11. A fanny pack for an easy way to carry around any essentials you may need at your destination. Plus, it features a hidden pocket perfect for discreetly storing your most important belonging!
Promising review: "Very happy with my purchase. Got this for my trip to Colombia. I was looking at more expensive fanny packs but settled on this for the reviews. It’s very well-made for the price. It withstood many hikes to waterfalls, horseback riding, and city tours among others. I wore it as shown in the picture and love the fact that there’s a pocket that’s hidden that sits on my chest at all times where I kept my passport, extra cash, and travel documents. I was able to fit my camera, iPhone, earbuds, shades, charger, and a couple of other knickknacks without a problem. Wasn’t a fanny pack guy before now but I’m a believer LOL." —IWG MD
Get it from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in two sizes and 31 colors).
12. A zipper puller to make the near-impossible task of zipping up your dress by yourself during solo travel SO EASY! FINALLY!
Promising review: "For decades, I've been going through contortions to zip up zippers at the back of my dresses or tops when my husband is not on hand to help me. But recently, I bought a really cute, REALLY snug (at the rib cage) jacquard dress for an upcoming event that I will dress for alone at a hotel. When I first tried it on at the store, I had to ask another customer in the dressing room to zip me up and down...there was just no way I could contort enough to do it myself. But I wanted the dress. So when I got home, I went on Amazon to see what kind of zipper puller uppers were out there. I was hoping to spend $10–12, but after reading all the reviews, I decided I had to have something that would not fail me. So I ordered the Zipuller because it had the best reviews and looked the sturdiest. It has worked every time I have used it. Even on that really snug dress. The zipper tab didn't come out of the clasp when I was zipping past the hardest part. Yay! I'm sold and won't be without it from here on out when I know I will need help." —Southern Gal
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three colors).