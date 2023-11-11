41 Products With Before And After Photos That’ll Be More Satisfying To Look At Than The First Snowfall

1. A mascara to give you lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon. No need to spend hours wrestling with falsies to get the long lashes of your dreams. Reviewers also rave that this lasts all day. Thank goodness! You have better things to do than reapply throughout the day.
Promising review: "I've tried lots of mascara. Blown lots of money on different tubes that claim different things (i.e. length, volume, etc.). But my search has ended. I'll forever buy Lash Princess as long as they don't change the recipe. This is a fantastic product. You won't regret the purchase." —S. Anderson
2. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product so good, you'll be tempted to part ways with every other cleaning product you own. Seriously, this amazing stuff can be used on a plethora of household items and surfaces (both indoors and outdoors).
This awesome stuff can be used to clean like a bajillion and one things, but note that it shouldn't be used on plastic or acrylic surfaces, highly polished stainless steel, or hot/warm surfaces, so of course, you can use it on cooktops and grills, just be sure to do so once they've cooled down! Plus, this is vegan!
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
3. Teeth-whitening pens for brightening up those pearly whites with a quick swipe. No yucky gel, bright lights, or dentist trips required!
Promising review: "I have only used the two original pens that I purchased and can already see an improvement. I am older than 60 and drink coffee daily and red wine weekly." —vicki houska
4. A collagen hair protein treatment to help repair damage from things like heat, sun, and dye, just to name a few, because we want you to be able to do all the cool, experimental things with your hair.
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 collagen coating treatment review for more deets!
Promising reviews: "I have wavy 2B hair that is very fine and prone to frizzing. I saw a huge difference in my hair after just one use of this stuff. The protein provides more definition for my waves, adds shine, and eliminates the frizz. Really amazing results and at a great price!" —Lisa LaPlaca
5. A lightweight snail essence (no snails are harmed in the making of this product, promise) that'll deliver seriously good hydration, help brighten your skin, and reduce/prevent acne.
6. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
7. A hydrating eye stick because it may help reduce dark circles and puffiness — but let's be real, you're mostly gonna want to buy this for the satisfying cooling sensation it'll give your skin and the v cute polar bear.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
8. A moisturizing hair treatment to leave your locks looking shiny and silky. Salon-level hair all day, every day, BB.
It's recommended to use this two to three times a week on wet hair after you use shampoo — you can use one dose on fine/medium-textured hair and two to three doses on thick/curly textured hair, plus another dose on long hair. You can also use conditioner after if you'd like. Avoid applying to the scalp, and only apply to lengths!
Promising review: "I have very thin, dry, and damaged hair due constantly dying it blonde. I’ve tried so many hair products and different types of shampoo and conditioners, and nothing seems to really help my hair. BUT this stuff literally is magic. I’ve used it three times and I haven’t seen my hair look this good (shiny, healthy, hydrated)." —Nikki Minnis
9. Or a miracle hair mask that has tons of glowing reviews from folks with Type 3 and 4 hair! Its raw honey and olive oil formula helps to nourish dry, damaged, and color-treated hair, as well as reduce scalp itchiness.
Tgin is a Black woman-owned small business in Chicago!
Promising review: "This product is AMAZING! I'm a hairstylist with curly hair, and I have now incorporated this product into my personal and professional lineup. I have been suggesting it to some of my clients. It's great for all types of hair, but it works especially well for natural hair. Also, it works well for all sorts of hair damage." —dcdaigle
10. A mold and mildew removal gel to help make your bathroom surfaces look brand new. Mold and mildew are bound to happen, there's no need to fret!
Promising review: "Wow! I would give this 10 stars if I could. We've had issues for a few years with the caulking behind the handle of our kitchen faucet turning black from mildew. We've scrubbed with what seems like a million different products, with no luck. We were actually just talking about ripping out the caulking and doing a total replacement. But, my husband saw this online the other day and decided to order it. Almost immediately when he applied it, you could see it was starting to work. We left it on overnight and the black is COMPLETELY GONE! It's incredible. 1,000% worth the (small) investment. Seriously — just buy this. It's amazing!!" —Nicole D.
11. Melamine cleaning sponges — extra thick but gentle sponges that'll tackle all sorts of surfaces in and around your home. They're described as "magic" for a reason.
All you gotta do is wet and swipe!
Promising review: "I own a cleaning business and have spent a small fortune on the name brand. I clean everything from condo rentals to long term lease/residential rentals and I have had to clean unimaginable NASTY, I mean 'pics or it didn't happen' kind of nasty and these cut right through it. They work just as well as the name brand, if not better, and they seem to last a little longer!" —Keisha Marie
12. Dishwasher cleaning tablets so the machine you rely on to clean the things you use to eat isn't gunking them up even more.
These tablets remove odor-causing residue and help get rid of lime and mineral build-up that naturally occurs inside dishwashers. The tablet is designed to last throughout the entire wash cycle, and is recommended for use about once a month. These are safe to use in stainless-steel tub and plastic tub dishwashers.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener no longer was doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in a magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine, and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
13. A curl spray leave-in conditioner great for both kiddos and adults! Simply spray it on damp or dry hair (best recommended for use before bedtime, but it works great anytime!) and bask in the glory of soft, bouncy, defined curls.
This spray is ideal for all hair types and has tons of reviews from folks with 2a–4c curls who absolutely swear by it!
Promising review: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" —Amazon Customer
