26 TikTok Cleaning Products That'll Have You Clicking "Add To Cart" Again And Again

1. A fume-free oven cleaner that'll have your frequently used appliance looking as good as new. This fume-free version removes grease and burnt bits from every crevice of your oven and also works wonders on your stovetop and outdoor grill.
Promising review: "I saw this on a TikTok. I have used Easy Off in the past but hated the smell. This is so much better, and let me tell you, I am super sensitive to smells. Works great in the oven, and also, as I saw on the video, works great in shower stalls and tubs!" —Amy L Viau
2. A bestselling weekly shower cleaner to remove soap scum, mold, and grime from every part of your bathtub and shower. All you need to do is spray your shower with this stuff weekly, let it sit overnight, and rinse it off the following morning. Once you wake up, your bathroom will be *sparkling* clean with no scrubbing required!
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed 'til my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower, I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning, there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue, and the glass looked clearer, too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning, the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile, and the glass looked amazing. Day three, I sprayed the remaining spots, and the next morning, the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
3. A compact Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner you can tote from room to room. This machine is lightweight and works on carpets, upholstery, and car interiors thanks to powerful spray and suction.
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $24.22!
Promising review: "Have you spotted this compact carpet cleaner on TikTok, and wondered how much of its reported results can be chalked up to trick editing? We have too, so we bought one. Where has this been all my life? So, now that we personally own this item. We all can say if you have messy adults, kids, pets, carpet or upholstery in your home or car, then this is fantastic item to own!" —McKee Family Finds
4. A jar of The Pink Stuff, which is a cleaning paste you *need* in your arsenal. Versatile and incredibly handy, this product removes stains, grease, and grime from a multitude of surfaces, including floors, marble countertops, and stainless steel cookware and fixtures.
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "I saw someone using this on TikTok and I was skeptical at first, but for $7 I thought I'd try it anyway. I am SO glad I bought this! I had a hair dye stain on the bottom of my bathtub for about a year from dyeing my hair at home, and I tried EVERYTHING...nail polish remover, Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, Scrubbing Bubbles foam spray, etc., with no avail. I also had calcium stains on the drain of my bathtub and sink that were a pain to get out. This product erased all of these stains with ease and made it look like they were never there! This is your sign to buy this...I am so happy!" —Savannah M.
5. A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller, because no one likes dog or cat hair all over the place. This easy-to-use roller works on furniture, carpets, clothing, and bedding, and can be used over and over again in your home or car.
Promising review: "Heard about this through TikTok and after some time sitting in my cart, I decided to give it a try and I’m glad I did! It works great and it’s small enough to put away in a convenient spot (I keep mine tucked away under in my TV stand). It’s amazing when you’re tidying up the place in a hurry and you want don’t have much time to vacuum! It’s also very easy to clean. Great purchase!." —Becca
6. A bottle of Folex Instant Carpet Stain Remover for those who need to rid their carpets of any stubborn, mysterious stains. Safe to use around kids and pets, this cleaner works almost instantly after you apply it to a stain and rub it in. Use it on red wine, ink, pet-related messes, and more.
Promising review: “There are products that you love and buy again. And then, there are products that you love and can’t live without. And then, above that, there are a few select products that you revere and hold with the highest honor. Folex is that product. I have used Folex for years, and it works wonders on everything from spilt coffee, wine, and dog messes, without any chemical smells or residue. But my love for Folex grew so much deeper when I dropped a 32-ounce jar of salsa down the stairs. My husband took one look and declared that the stairs were ruined and would need to be replaced. I took a look, grabbed the Folex, and said, 'We’ve got this.' If you have children, pets, or are very clumsy with your canned goods, you need this bulk-sized jug in your arsenal of cleaning supplies.” —Carobnty
7. An Angry Mama microwave cleaner that'll remove any caked-on tomato sauce, chicken soup, and who knows what else from the interior of your appliance. To use, simply fill this gal up with water and vinegar, pop her in the microwave, and run it for seven minutes. Once she's done, just wipe it down, and every last inch will be spotless. Really!
Promising reviews: "I'm embarrassed to say I hadn't cleaned my microwave in about six months. It's an awful task. I ran Angry Mama one time, wiped down easily, then ran it one more time to get it really clean. Highly recommend using it more often than once every six months for a super fast, super clean microwave!" —Kelsey
"TikTok made me buy this! Love it!!! It does work! Cleaned my microwave! It’s hilarious to see this angry mama blowing off the steam! Hahaaa." —Leah
8. A shower door cleaner because one’s shower door can never really be clean enough. This item is a must-have if your shower door is constantly dirtied with soap scum and hard water stains, and delivers sparkling results in seconds with no scrubbing required.
Promising review: "This product works beautifully. I tried a lot of products to remove the hard water from my glass shower. I have to admit the first time I used it with a cloth, it was not very effective. The second time, I used a nonabrasive sponge for glass, and it turned out beautiful, just like the first day the glass was installed." —EJP
9. A plant-based stainless steel cleaner kit with a bottle of lavender-scented polish and a microfiber cloth. Use this cleaner to remove fingerprints, grease, and other smudges from a myriad of stainless steel surfaces in your home, such as the refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher.
Promising review: "The stainless steel appliances in our rental were so stained and smudged. Regular cleaners didn't work. I saw this product recommended on TikTok and immediately looked it up on Amazon. The reviews were good, and the price was right, but what won me over was the plant-based ingredient list and lavender scent. I used the product the day it arrived in the mail. Worked like a charm! Easy-to-use spray, microfiber cloth included. So now, my stainless steel appliances look shiny, and my kitchen smells amazing! Highly recommend." —diana
10. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner in case you need to eliminate the sink stink from your kitchen. These cleaners, which use a bleach alternative and go straight into the disposal, scrub away buildup and nasty smells. In addition to cleaning your garbage disposal, they also work in drain pipes and septic systems.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
