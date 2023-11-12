30 Things From Wayfair That Won't Let Guests ~Sleep~ On Your Updated Bedroom

1. A cotton wall hanging that'll add some much-needed texture to an otherwise blank space. This piece boasts a modern, abstract motif, and thanks to its neutral color scheme it will fit seamlessly into most homes.
2. A modern marble end table with a unique spiral base in case you want to add a luxe accent piece to your living room or bedroom. This table is crafted from authentic white marble to add some opulence but is still easy to clean.
3. A hanging planter able to hold up to three plants so you can flex that green thumb of yours. This planter, which allows you to adjust the location and height of each plant, is great for herbs, succulents, and vine plants.
4. A woven cat-shaped storage basket that’ll add whimsy to your space while also holding extra pillows and blankets.
5. A glam soap or lotion dispenser to add a luxurious touch to your soon-to-be-palatial bathroom. This eye-catching piece has a shiny, glass-like finish, and can hold plenty of soap. You can also use it for moisturizer and display it on your dresser or vanity.
6. A throw blanket with a bold chevron pattern so you can bring a modern touch to your space. This machine-washable piece is soft-to-the-touch and looks just like a designer throw, but costs a fraction of the price.
7. Or, for something a bit more substantial, a chunky knit throw that’s basically a big cozy cocoon. I know it seems like winter is far away but trust me, you'll be glad to have this in a few months.
8. A trio of plastic wall hooks that look like they’re climbing up your wall. These “buddies” can be customized to fit your space, and can be arranged in many different configurations so you can store bags, jackets, hats, and more in a distinctive way.
9. A beach-inspired tic-tac-toe set because every room needs a little bit of fun. Display this game on your coffee table or console, and you and your guests will never be bored again!
10. A colorful upholstered storage ottoman that’s surprisingly versatile. Thanks to its wooden surface, you can use this piece as a footrest, glam TV tray, or extra seating. The hidden compartment is ideal for storing books, remotes, or magazines.
11. An ornate cabinet you can mount on the wall of your kitchen or bedroom to create more storage space in a chic way. With double doors and a cathedral-inspired design, this stylish storage solution will definitely elevate the room.
12. A stoneware decorative bowl with a gold interior because every home needs some eye-catching decor. The quirky bowl also features a dimpled design on the exterior and a scalloped edge.
13. A set of 10–12 authentic books with blue and gold covers so you can transform your bookcase or mantle into a totally Instagrammable space. Each book in this set has a similar height and color palette. Feel free to display them all together, or scatter them throughout your home.
14. A vibrant blue accent rug that’ll instantly breathe some life into your space. This indoor rug is easy to clean and has an intricate pattern with navy, ivory, and periwinkle hues throughout.
15. An ornate crystal candle holder to decorate your coffee table, nightstand, or dining room. This accent piece is shaped like a lotus flower, and easily fits a tealight, votive, or pillar candle. To add even more life to your space, group multiple candle holders together.
16. A modern, acrylic picture frame that makes it look like the photo is floating. Thanks to two metal fasteners that can be moved around to your liking, this frame can display photos vertically or horizontally.
17. A wooden wall clock so you always know what time it is. This piece boasts a face with large Roman numerals and a trim of wooden pearls that’s oh-so elegant. Hang it over a mantel or bed, or use it as dining room decor.
18. A small but mighty star pendant light because there’s surely a part of your home that could use some illuminating. This eye-catching metal fixture features a Moravian star frame set with panels of glass that diffuse the light of a 60-watt bulb. Use it in an entryway, reading nook, or anywhere you want it to shine.
19. A rectangular mirror with curved corners and an antique-inspired gold frame that’ll make whatever room you put it in instantly feel more luxurious. Reviewers love the beveled glass, and that this mirror has some serious weight to it.
20. A circular rattan tray to help you add some order and style to your nightstand or any other surface in your home. Go ahead and use this to display candles, coasters, or other accent pieces.
21. A set of two button velvet throw pillows to add an explosion of color and comfort to your space. Place these on your bed, or on either side of your couch for guests to see.
22. A faux eucalyptus plant in an eye-catching ceramic pot, because every home needs a little bit of greenery, even if it’s not real. At least you don’t need to worry about watering this lil’ one!
23. A trio of terra-cotta vases in case you want to zhuzh up your desk or mantel. Each vase has distressed details for a vintage feel, as well as its own distinct blue and white pattern to give it the feel of an antique find.
24. A six-piece set of framed art prints because your bedroom walls need love too. Group these black and white prints together to create a modern gallery wall or place them separately around your house so each room gets a little art.
25. A blackout roller shade with a safe cordless design to deliver the best night's sleep of your life. This polyester shade completely filters out light and can help reduce noise as well. Plus, this shade keeps summer heat and winter chill out of your home so you can snooze soundly 365 days a year.
26. A reversible damask-print comforter set if you want to revamp your bedroom without breaking the bank. Shoppers love that this bold set is great for year-round use and can be machine washed and tumble-dried.
27. A foldable bamboo hamper with a matching lid because no one wants to look at your dirty laundry (even you). This hamper has two rope handles, and shoppers love that it comes with a removable liner you can toss in the washing machine once it starts to smell a little funky.
28. A faux eucalyptus wreath from Kelly Clarkson Home because everyone loves a festive moment Sure, this wreath works in the winter, but it’s also versatile enough to leave on your door all year round.
29. An upholstered ottoman, because who doesn’t love extra seating that also doubles as an accent piece? This ottoman, which is begging to be placed at the foot of your bed, is easy to clean, and features silver nailhead trim that’s edgy, yet classic.
30. A rectangular accent pillow that you can throw on your bed to make it more comfortable and inviting. The pillow, which comes in a variety of colors, features a geometric pattern and a tassel on each corner.
