    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Things From Wayfair That Won't Let Guests ~Sleep~ On Your Updated Bedroom

    Products so nice, your guests won't want to leave.

    Samantha Leffler
    by Samantha Leffler

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A cotton wall hanging that'll add some much-needed texture to an otherwise blank space. This piece boasts a modern, abstract motif, and thanks to its neutral color scheme it will fit seamlessly into most homes.

    the wall hanging with a geometric pattern
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This is very plain and simple, but definitely a statement piece. Absolutely love the the look and design. It will go with any decor. Thank you Wayfair.❤️❤️” —Melissa

    Price: $35.99+ (originally $90, available in three colors)

    2. A modern marble end table with a unique spiral base in case you want to add a luxe accent piece to your living room or bedroom. This table is crafted from authentic white marble to add some opulence but is still easy to clean.

    the end table with a marble top and curved base
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “How dainty and cute is this end table!! So beautiful, I love the look and feel. The spiral leg is so pretty and fun! It certainly adds an elegant flair to my decor!! The marble top is beautiful and authentic!! I love how the stone feels and it’s durability! It is the perfect height and size for my space! I love it!!!” —Kenneithia

    Price: $97.99+ (originally $179; available in two colors)

    3. A hanging planter able to hold up to three plants so you can flex that green thumb of yours. This planter, which allows you to adjust the location and height of each plant, is great for herbs, succulents, and vine plants.

    a reviewer photo of the three white hanging planters
    Erica / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Beautiful and well-made product. It works perfectly for my small home to get plants off of ledges and tables! Love it!” —Chelsey

    Price: $53.23+ (available in two colors)

    4. A woven cat-shaped storage basket that’ll add whimsy to your space while also holding extra pillows and blankets.

    the cat shaped basket
    Linda/Wayfair

    Promising review: “Such a cute basket. Especially if you're a cat lover. I am using as my laundry basket. It's actually perfect for it. No one can see my dirty clothes. I put a scented small trash liner to protect the inside of the basket. I am really happy I found this little gem.” —Cristina

    Price: $109.99 (originally $160)

    5. A glam soap or lotion dispenser to add a luxurious touch to your soon-to-be-palatial bathroom. This eye-catching piece has a shiny, glass-like finish, and can hold plenty of soap. You can also use it for moisturizer and display it on your dresser or vanity.

    the round soap dispenser on a bathroom counter
    Stacy / Wayfair

    Promising review: “I am really happy with the pair of soap dispensers I received today. They are very pretty, and the color matches the rest of my bathroom fixtures. They hold a lot of soap, and look like glass, although they aren't... which makes them safer and lighter. Great purchase!” —Bridget

    Price: $17.99 (originally $19.43)

    6. A throw blanket with a bold chevron pattern so you can bring a modern touch to your space. This machine-washable piece is soft-to-the-touch and looks just like a designer throw, but costs a fraction of the price.

    a reviewer photo of the blanket with a chevron pattern on a couch
    Albert / Wayfair

    Promising review: “This blanket is anything but threadbare! The color is beautiful and neutral. The thick cotton feels and looks designer! It's a sizable throw that adds dimension to my living room armchair.” —Marianella

    Price: $28.99+ (available in three colors)

    7. Or, for something a bit more substantial, a chunky knit throw that’s basically a big cozy cocoon. I know it seems like winter is far away but trust me, you'll be glad to have this in a few months.

    the chunky knit throw on a chair
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “The chunky throw of my dreams! This was perfect for my apartment. Comes tightly vacuum-sealed but will puff up after you take it out. It puffed up even more after a wash and dry! It's very soft and has a bit of stretch, kind of the material of a plush robe. Didn't shed at all. Though the cream is closer to white than I thought, it still goes well with my couch and pillows. Would recommend it!” —Anonymous

    Price: $63.99+ (available in six colors)

    8. A trio of plastic wall hooks that look like they’re climbing up your wall. These “buddies” can be customized to fit your space, and can be arranged in many different configurations so you can store bags, jackets, hats, and more in a distinctive way.

    the trio of buddy hooks climbing up a wall
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “They are so cute. They can hold quite a bit of weight and are such space savers. My kids love them too!!” —Jocelyn

    Price: $20+ (available in five colors)

    9. A beach-inspired tic-tac-toe set because every room needs a little bit of fun. Display this game on your coffee table or console, and you and your guests will never be bored again!

    A reviewer photo of the tic-tac-toe set on a table
    Connie / Wayfair

    Promising review: “This is beautiful as room decor but also a functioning tic-tac-toe game, and makes a great gift for someone who loves the beach.” —Margaret

    Price: $28.18+ (available in three colors)

    10. A colorful upholstered storage ottoman that’s surprisingly versatile. Thanks to its wooden surface, you can use this piece as a footrest, glam TV tray, or extra seating. The hidden compartment is ideal for storing books, remotes, or magazines.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This ottoman is beautiful! It’s small yet multifunctional. It’s a footrest, an extra side table, or an extra seat. The ottoman is sturdy and took less than 15 minutes to put together. I am thrilled with my purchase!” —Rebecca

    Price: $73.99+ (originally $81.99, available in four colors)

    11. An ornate cabinet you can mount on the wall of your kitchen or bedroom to create more storage space in a chic way. With double doors and a cathedral-inspired design, this stylish storage solution will definitely elevate the room.

    A reviewer photo of the cabinet with intricate doors in a bathroom
    Sally / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Obsessed! I was looking for something specific for my bathroom...not a standard medicine cabinet. I looked all over before I found this one. I actually ordered two and stacked them to create a beautiful tall cabinet! Good quality and the price was good. Love!” —Leah

    Price: $118.99 (originally $239.99)

    12. A stoneware decorative bowl with a gold interior because every home needs some eye-catching decor. The quirky bowl also features a dimpled design on the exterior and a scalloped edge.

    reviewer image of the bowl with stuff in it
    Susan/Wayfair

    Promising review: “This black bowl with the scalloped edge and gold interior is the perfect size for my coffee table and I get such nice compliments from all my friends. Love it!" —Diane

    Price: $51.99+ (originally $90.63+, available in two sizes)

    13. A set of 10–12 authentic books with blue and gold covers so you can transform your bookcase or mantle into a totally Instagrammable space. Each book in this set has a similar height and color palette. Feel free to display them all together, or scatter them throughout your home.

    The blue and gold books displayed on a bookshelf
    Wayfair

    The titles in the set may differ from those that are pictured, and each book has light wear.

    Promising review: “I had high hopes for these books and they did NOT disappoint! They are absolutely beautiful and the perfect shade of blue. Totally worth the money! Now I just need to finish filling in my bookcase.” —SJ

    Price: $162

    14. A vibrant blue accent rug that’ll instantly breathe some life into your space. This indoor rug is easy to clean and has an intricate pattern with navy, ivory, and periwinkle hues throughout.

    Wayfair, Gabriel / Wayfair

    Promising review: “I love this rug. This rug is really blue. Not dark gray blue. BLUE. The photos online look a little more purple based in tone, my rug is a little less vibrant. The color definitely changes with the direction of light and the yarn nap, so be sure to turn it around in your room to see if there is a difference there. My runner is definitely light blue coming into the room, and darker blue going out. The colors are very clear — not muddy at all. Dark Indigo, creamy ivory, dark denim blue and a lighter denim blue. Overall I am very very happy with this rug. If you are looking for a good blue rug, this one is a winner.” —Emily

    Price: $33.99+ (originally $58, available in 16 sizes)

    15. An ornate crystal candle holder to decorate your coffee table, nightstand, or dining room. This accent piece is shaped like a lotus flower, and easily fits a tealight, votive, or pillar candle. To add even more life to your space, group multiple candle holders together.

    Wayfair, Elizabeth / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Beautiful centerpiece for our dining table. Packaged very well too. We love the amber crystals. It’s well-made.” —Lucille

    Price: $35.99+ (originally $63.13, available in two sizes and five colors)

    16. A modern, acrylic picture frame that makes it look like the photo is floating. Thanks to two metal fasteners that can be moved around to your liking, this frame can display photos vertically or horizontally.

    the picture frame displaying a photo on a table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “I used these frames to post pictures at my wedding and they were beautiful! Exactly what I was looking for. Classy and elegant.” —Anonymous

    Price: $48.99+ (available in four sizes and three colors)

    17. A wooden wall clock so you always know what time it is. This piece boasts a face with large Roman numerals and a trim of wooden pearls that’s oh-so elegant. Hang it over a mantel or bed, or use it as dining room decor.

    the clock with Roman numerals on the face and beaded trim
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This a LOVELY wall clock! So glad I picked this one. If you're wondering if you should purchase it, please do. You won’t regret it!! Well made, classy, beautiful clock.” —Mary

    Price: $149.99 (originally $201)

    18. A small but mighty star pendant light because there’s surely a part of your home that could use some illuminating. This eye-catching metal fixture features a Moravian star frame set with panels of glass that diffuse the light of a 60-watt bulb. Use it in an entryway, reading nook, or anywhere you want it to shine.

    The pendant star light hanging in a bedroom
    David / Wayfair

    Promising review: “LOVE this pendant!! I have wanted a 'star light' for so long and this one is perfect in my new home. I love the shadows it projects on the wall when the light is on but it looks just as good when it’s off.” —Cassidy

    Price: $51.45+ (originally $99.99; available in four colors and three sizes)

    19. A rectangular mirror with curved corners and an antique-inspired gold frame that’ll make whatever room you put it in instantly feel more luxurious. Reviewers love the beveled glass, and that this mirror has some serious weight to it.

    the arched mirror with curved corners hanging in a room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Bought two for either side of bed. They look fantastic! Finish is elegant, the shape is interesting, and the nice bevel makes it look more expensive than it was.” —Susan

    Price: $219.99 (originally $501)

    20. A circular rattan tray to help you add some order and style to your nightstand or any other surface in your home. Go ahead and use this to display candles, coasters, or other accent pieces.

    Wayfair, Roxana / Wayfair

    Promising review: “I love this tray. It’s sturdy and attractive. Bought it for a large hassock in our great room, which allows us to serve bites.” —Cecelia

    Price: $101+ (available in four sizes and three colors)

    21. A set of two button velvet throw pillows to add an explosion of color and comfort to your space. Place these on your bed, or on either side of your couch for guests to see.

    the two button velvet pillows on a couch
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Wow! These pillows are so darn cute! The quality and detail are above what I was expecting, especially for the sale price I got them for. They are also bigger. The detail is on both sides of the pillow as well. Love, love, love them!” —Cindi

    Price: $30.99+ (available in eight colors)

    22. A faux eucalyptus plant in an eye-catching ceramic pot, because every home needs a little bit of greenery, even if it’s not real. At least you don’t need to worry about watering this lil’ one!

    the faux eucalyptus plant in a ceramic pot on a table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Really pleased with this purchase. The greenery is soft and very full.” —Anonymous

    Price: $29.99 (originally $37.99)

    23. A trio of terra-cotta vases in case you want to zhuzh up your desk or mantel. Each vase has distressed details for a vintage feel, as well as its own distinct blue and white pattern to give it the feel of an antique find.

    Wayfair, Lauri / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Oh my gosh. I cannot say enough about how gorgeous these are in person!!! I was hesitant to buy them because I knew they were going to be small. But they are much larger than I thought and so perfect on my mantle! I absolutely love them!” —Jessica

    Price: $65.99 (originally $85.99)

    24. A six-piece set of framed art prints because your bedroom walls need love too. Group these black and white prints together to create a modern gallery wall or place them separately around your house so each room gets a little art.

    a reviewer photo of the six framed prints arranged in two rows of three on a wall
    Anonymous / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Excellent set of pictures. They come with a template for mounting on the wall that makes hanging very easy. They look wonderful. I put these in my bedroom and they really look amazing.” —Cory

    Price: $88.99+ (originally $98.99+, available in four colors)

    25. A blackout roller shade with a safe cordless design to deliver the best night's sleep of your life. This polyester shade completely filters out light and can help reduce noise as well. Plus, this shade keeps summer heat and winter chill out of your home so you can snooze soundly 365 days a year.

    the roller shade with no cord on a window
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Love them! Keeps our room significantly cooler blocking sun and has a seamless look.” —Katherine

    Price: $65.99+ (originally $219.99+, available in 10 sizes and six colors)

    26. A reversible damask-print comforter set if you want to revamp your bedroom without breaking the bank. Shoppers love that this bold set is great for year-round use and can be machine washed and tumble-dried.

    Wayfair

    The set includes a comforter and one or two shams, depending on size.

    Promising review: “I love my new comforter! It's so fluffy and soft and I find I sleep better because I'm so comfortable in my bed. I have trouble getting up and leaving the comfort of my bed in the morning. It looks very nice as well. I've waited quite some time to find the right comforter and I finally found it!” —Sue

    Price: $42.99+ (originally $49.99; available in sizes twin—king and in three colors)

    27. A foldable bamboo hamper with a matching lid because no one wants to look at your dirty laundry (even you). This hamper has two rope handles, and shoppers love that it comes with a removable liner you can toss in the washing machine once it starts to smell a little funky.

    the rectangular hamper with a matching lid in a bathroom
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Great hamper with washable insert. Sturdy and decorative.” —Richard

    Price: $26.99 (originally $32.99)

    28. A faux eucalyptus wreath from Kelly Clarkson Home because everyone loves a festive moment Sure, this wreath works in the winter, but it’s also versatile enough to leave on your door all year round.

    The wreath hanging under a sign that says &quot;let&#x27;s eat&quot; and two spoon decorations on either side
    Julie / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Sizing and look of the wreath were exactly as pictured. It has a very nice muted color to it. I bought this wreath in the fall and so far it's holding up.” —Skye

    Price: $41.99+ (available in two sizes)

    29. An upholstered ottoman, because who doesn’t love extra seating that also doubles as an accent piece? This ottoman, which is begging to be placed at the foot of your bed, is easy to clean, and features silver nailhead trim that’s edgy, yet classic.

    The ottoman with nailhead trim in a living room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Excellent piece of furniture! Definitely met my expectations in quality, beauty, and price. It's such a solid and well-made piece. I will be using it as a bench as well as an ottoman. The nailhead trim is well done, and the fabric is wonderful. Would HIGHLY recommend to anyone who is looking for a multifunctional, attractive, and affordable ottoman.” —Dawn

    Price: $85.99+ (originally $109; available in three colors)

    30. A rectangular accent pillow that you can throw on your bed to make it more comfortable and inviting. The pillow, which comes in a variety of colors, features a geometric pattern and a tassel on each corner.

    The pillow with a charcoal and white geometric pattern and a tassel on each corner
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “I paired these with another patterned pillow for my sofa, and really like the way the mix looks. These have great texture and pattern, but the monochrome makes it easy to pair with other patterns. The tassels are a nice touch too, and well-made, so I don't expect to find them between my couch cushions or on the floor anytime soon.” —Michele

    Price: $36.99+ (originally $39; available in eight colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.