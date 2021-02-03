Just 22 Terrifying Facts About Space That I Find Unbelievably Interesting

vchal / Via Getty Images

This idea is based on a complicated theory known as vacuum decay – basically a self-destruct button for the universe! It's only speculative at this point, but it comes down to whether the universe is in a true or a false vacuum – a true vacuum is stable, but a false vaccum isn't. If a random quantum fluctuation allowed a false vaccum to release its potential energy, it would create a bubble of true vacuum that would expand at the speed of light and delete every single thing it touched. Destruction would be instant and depending on where it happened in the universe, we might never see it coming. Remember, this one is just a theory!