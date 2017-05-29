15 Ways Real People Work Out During Ramadan

Neustockimages / Getty Images

"I do my cardio upon waking, about 30 minutes before suhoor. While doing my low-intensity cardio, I make sure to drink at least a quart of water with electrolytes.

After my cardio, my morning meal emphasizes three nutrients: fiber, fat, and protein. I make sure to drink more water with electrolytes during this time.

I do my high-intensity training an hour before iftar because typically I consume a lot of carbohydrates at that time, so I think that's the best time to deplete your glycogen and blood sugar stores through high-intensity exercise. I recommend keeping it short and sweet, using strength training parameters. Squats, presses, chin-ups, rows, deadlifts are all great movements.

Right before bed, I stretch and meditate. Your sleep will be limited during Ramadan, so you must make sure that the depth and QUALITY of your sleep is able to make up for lower quantity of sleep you get.

Ramadan Mubarak!"

—loganu