15 Ways Real People Work Out During Ramadan

We recently asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us their strategies for working out and staying fit while fasting for Ramadan. Here's what they told us.
By the way, if you're looking for tips from experts about how to exercise while fasting for Ramadan, this might help.
And remember to always check with your doctor before starting any kind of exercise routine.
1. "I eat a banana or something light for iftar, then go running after praying."
2. Exercise for maintenance, not gains.
3. "I take a sunset swim (in the hopes that osmosis will cure my dehydration in a halal way) right before iftar!"
4. Play team sports that are timed to iftar.
5. Walk to and from the mosque in the morning and evening.
6. Have a moderate/healthy iftar, digest, then exercise.
7. Take a long stroll in the morning, HIIT in the evening, and have a balanced meal at iftar.
8. Start working out before iftar, break the fast with something light, keep working out. Then: dinner!
9. Get up early for pre-suhoor HIIT.
10. Play golf, which comes with a bunch of walking.
11. Go for an an easy run.
12. Work out with your friends before iftar and then break the fast together.
13. "I'd go for a little run on the beach right before iftar, and have a nice healthy meal after an hour-long walk to Tarawih."
14. Move around however you like, just don't overwork yourself.
15. And if you're hardcore or a competitive exerciser, why not do a modified two-a-day?
Responses have been edited for length and clarity.
This post is part of a series organized by BuzzFeed podcast See Something Say Something celebrating Ramadan with podcast episodes, posts, videos, and essays.
