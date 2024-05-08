BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    45 Things To Make Your Backyard, Patio, And Garden The Very Best They Can Be

    Your outdoor space is an extension of your home, so let's make it as nice and welcoming as possible.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Some waterproof and shatterproof solar-powered outdoor string lights so enchanting they'll turn your backyard into a whimsical nighttime oasis. Perfect for draping over trees, winding around railings, or highlighting the edges of your outdoor living space.

    Brightech is a small business in Los Angeles that sells indoor and outdoor lighting for the home.

    Promising review: "I have had these lights up since the end of September 2022. They lit up right out of the box. They have been through a snowstorm, ice storm, and massive rain, and are still perfect. They are pretty easy to hang. They are shatterproof, which I love. —D Kelly

    Get it from Brightech on Amazon for $34.99+ (available in warm or soft light).

    2. A pack of sunflower seeds with nine varieties to turn your garden into an oasis for honeybees, bumblebees, hummingbirds, and butterflies. Each package has over 1,000 seeds and can cover up to 325 square feet. 

    Sunflowers blooming in an outdoor garden by a roadside
    Close-up of a vibrant sunflower with other sunflowers in the background against a clear sky
    Created by Nature is a small business based in Oregon that sells customized wildflower seed packets, inspired by each of the National Parks, and designed to give back to nature’s bounty.

    Promising review: "Planted a handful of the seeds in our front lawn area. Few months later, and we had a spectacular color array. Great flowers!" —Shane

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    3. An outdoor furniture set that includes a sofa, two chairs, and two ottomans because your backyard should be just as inviting and stylish as your living room. The sofa and chairs offer ample seating for guests, while the ottomans serve double duty as extra seating or a spot to kick up your feet.

    Outdoor seating area with a sofa, chairs, and a table under sunlight, with a potted plant and cushions on the furniture
    Promising review: "This patio furniture is great for the price. One of the better known brands would sell a set like this for about $2,500–$3,000. It took a long time to put together by myself, but it was well worth the effort. My sister is on the market for patio furniture and I recommended this set to her." —Ant Rico 

    Get it from Amazon for $799+ (available in eight colors and with or without arms on the side chairs).

    4. A black and white outdoor rug so chic it'll instantly transform your backyard into the "after" shot on an HGTV backyard makeover show. Not only does it add a touch of pizzazz to your outdoor space, but it's also made from durable materials designed to withstand the elements.

    Promising review: "Delivered exactly as described. This is a really beautiful outdoor rug that adds coziness and pop to my deck. I put heavy items around the perimeter of the rug for a day to help flatten the edges. Great price for a great quality rug." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $53+ (available in 13 sizes and two colors).

    5. A pack of solar-powered path lights that stick right into the ground so your pathways are always beautifully lit once the sun sets. Because they're powered by the sun, you never need to worry about running out of battery or turning them on at night. It all happens automatically!

    Garden at night lit by ground lights showcasing various succulents and desert plants along a pathway
    Promising review: "These are great lights, we use them in our front and backyard. They are long lasting and create a resort-like appearance." —Michele 

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in packs of four or eight).

    6. A two-burner griddle grill so you can make sure you have a delicious spread of food every time you host meals al fresco. No need to hurry into the house to get to cooking — with this you can stay outside with your pals and enjoy what's going on.

    Promising review: "My whole family and I recently went to Miami for a quick vacation, and we had a barbecue, so I decided to order this grill for my house so I can cook on my back porch. One of the best things about this grill is it’s so easy to move — anyone can move it from one place to another. My wife and I assembled this, and it took us about 35–40 minutes to put together, and it was so easy to assemble. I cannot wait to use this grill with my family and friends." —NP

    Get it from Amazon for $189.99.

    7. A potting bench so you can keep everything you need to grow your garden in one place. The tabletop can hold up to 220 pounds, and the bottom shelf and cabinet can handle up to 176 pounds. There's also three metal hooks on the right side for hanging gardening tools. This bench really is a one-stop shop.

    Reviewer&#x27;s potting bench is shown outside being used to store supplies
    Promising review: "Great value for the $$ and attractive! Looks great on my back porch area and a nice place to store all my planting supplies. The metal countertop is a nice touch, as it’s easy to wipe down and gives it a bit of a rustic look. I would highly recommend and buy it again!" —Staci Evans 

    Get it from Amazon for $139.79+ (available in three wood finishes).

    8. A very pretty garden bench, because folks need a beautiful place to sit. Whether it's strategically placed on your porch or plopped down in the middle of your garden, it's sure to turn heads with its unique design and available colors.

    Promising review: "Its sturdy construction and classic design make it a standout piece for any patio. The robust cast-iron and steel frame ensure longevity, while the generous size accommodates comfortable seating. Elevate your outdoor space with this timeless and reliable garden bench." —Zhang_Shawn

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in six colors).


    9. An outdoor ceiling fan for adding a bit of tropical flair to your space while providing you with that island breeze you so desperately seek in the warmer months.

    The brown fan hanging from a porch ceiling
    Promising review: “The fan is a beautiful color and adds a coastal feel to my front porch. It looks great while keeping me cool!” —Miranda

    Get it from Wayfair for $249.99+ (available in three colors).

    10. canopy swing that rocks and swings *and* provides you with shade on extra sunny days. It's zero gravity, so when you're all tucked in you'll feel weightless. 

    a reviewer sitting in a blue swing using a laptop
    the blue swing in a different reviewer's yard
    Promising review: "We love this lounge chair!!! The price was fabulous!! (And just a note... If you take care of your things — i.e. cover up the swing with a tarp and bring the cushions in when not using it — It will stay like new. Sun and rain can age anything! Easy-peasy!!) This lounge swing is so comfortable and made very well!! It only took my hubby and I 25–30 minutes to put together. Take my word for it... you are not going to find a nicer lounge swing at this price!!" —Marash

    Get it from Amazon for $179.98.

    11. A set of metal hanging flower pots so you can have fresh flowers or herbs, regardless of whether you have a plot of dirt to grow them in. Each set includes 10 planters, so you can plant different types of flowers, herbs, and other greenery to really make a big visual impact. 

    A row of colorful potted plants hanging on a fence, illustrating garden decor ideas for small spaces
    Promising review: "Lovely colorful flower pots. Perfect size to hold a single flower, and they add such a nice pop of color to my yard. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I’m getting a lot of compliments on them. I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot of cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project." —Maegan

    Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in multicolor, black, or white). 

    12. A bottle of grass seed specifically designed to repair damages to your lawn caused by pets and sun. Using a combination of mulch, seed, and soil, you simply sprinkle this over your problem areas and let it do its thing. Within weeks, those bald spots will be gone.

    Before and after photos of a lawn in recovery; the top image shows patchy grass while the bottom shows improvement
    Promising review: "Scotts EZ Seed Patch and Repair Sun and Shade for Grass is truly a lifesaver for my lawn! I had numerous dead spots caused by my dogs' urine, and I needed a solution fast. After applying this magic dust as directed, followed by watering, I was amazed by the results. The dead patches transformed into lush, green grass in no time! This product definitely lives up to its promises and works wonders for repairing damaged areas on the lawn. Just be sure to follow the directions closely for best results. I highly recommend Scotts EZ Seed Patch and Repair Sun and Shade for anyone looking to revitalize their lawn effortlessly." —MJ

    Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five quantities).

    13. A compact three-piece sectional and table set if you want to create a beautiful, spacious place to lounge around on while enjoying the weather. The chaise is reversible, so you can have it on the right or left side.

    A sofa chase sectional and small table are shown on a balcony
    Promising review: "I’m shocked by how comfortable this is. It has more cushion to it than my couch. I’m someone who will spend hours on my patio for meetings and such. I put it together by myself. The trick is to put the screws all in before tightening them, otherwise it will seem like they don’t fit. Put the screws in and twist a few times. Once you have them all in, then go back and tighten them. Trust me, it’ll save you doing extra work. This set is actually bigger than I expected, table included. Very pleased with this purchase." —Brooke D

    Get it from Amazon for $399.99 (available in four colors).

    14. A pack of four plant supporters, because some plants just need a little extra help staying upright. Bonus points because the metal is powder coated green, aka it'll camouflage really well. 

    Reviewer's exterior plant before and after product use
    Promising review: "These plant supports each consist of two semi circles that fit together to encircle the plant. I have two snake plants that are getting taller and needed support. These plant stakes are working perfectly. They can easily be inserted into the soil to the desired height, and the green color obscures their appearance. My plants look prettier and stronger now that they are standing tall." —A.Consumer

    Get a 2-pack from Amazon for $16.99.

    15. A pack of waterproof playing cards to keep yourself occupied during those lazy warm days. No need to worry about drink spills or sudden spring showers. Just wipe down, and voila! They're like new.

    transparent playing cards made of a plastic material so they won&#x27;t get ruined if they get wet
    Promising review: "These playing cards are a HIT. I take them out with me for social events and when visiting people, even to the beach. We just play and play. So you can get them wet and they won't soggy up and tear it just become a little hard to shuffle. It is so cool that they look like you can see right straight through them but you can't." —Tabitha

    Get them from Amazon for $6.90.

    16. A simple outdoor plant stand that's not just a stand, but an opportunity to declare your undying love for all things leafy. This stand holds up to 60 pounds and will keep your planter off the ground, which is necessary if you use a planter that has drainage holes.

    Potted plant on metal stand in garden
    Promising review: "This plant stand is elegant looking and plenty sturdy for large plants. I will be purchasing more. It is simple to assemble — just screw on the legs!" —Grace Martin

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    17. Or a pack of five outdoor plant stands of various heights so each one of your plant children has an opportunity to shine. Plant stylists say putting plants into groups of three, five, or seven is the visual sweet spot, so this is a win-win.

    Assorted potted plants on stands of varying heights on a porch
    Promising review: "This was a great pack! Five plant stands. You can mix any of the tops with the legs of different varying heights. I needed this option to put them all in front of my bay window so my plants could get some winter sun. I needed a short, large top stand as well as a tall, small top stand. And the little stoppers on the feet keep them from sliding or knocking over when the cats decide to play." —Thrifty but not cheap 

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in black or bronze).


    18. An outdoor wooden double chaise lounge specifically designed for tiny tots, though folks have figured out they work great for dogs too. 

    Person lounging in a cabana-style poolside chair with drink holders
    two dogs on the lounge
    We've been seeing people's pets enjoying these all over TikTok! It is designed for kids ages 3–8.

    Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised with the quality of this item and the matching picnic table and chairs. However the cabana is much more difficult to assemble then the picnic table set. There was a step in which two people were absolutely required and you need a cordless screwdriver and hammer. My granddaughter loves them and I absolutely would recommend this purchase to anyone." —Terri

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in two colors).

    19. customized outdoor pillow so guests feel welcome when they come over to enjoy your beautiful backyard. It's made from a burlap-like material, so it has major farmhouse vibes. 

    White rectangular pillow inside brown wicker basket that reads
    It comes with the insert! 

    Gift A Pillow is a family-owned small business in Ohio that makes personalized pillows for every occasion. 

    Promising review: "Great quality and they look great with our deck lounge chairs. Can't wait for warm weather!" —Jennie

    Get it from Gift A Pillow on Etsy for $38.95.

    20. storage shed to keep garbage cans and other essentials accessible but hidden when not in use.  There's also a lockable latch in case you live in an area where night critters try to break into garbage cans.

    open shed to reveal a trash can and recycling bin
    Outdoor storage box with a diamond pattern and double doors, suitable for garden tool organization
    Promising review: "Good quality. Easy to assemble. Parts are individually bagged and labeled. Holds two 32-gallon round barrels — which is what I wanted it for. Very compact, which was a factor for where i had to put it." —Joe in Brooklyn

    Get it from Amazon for $368.78+ (available in six styles)

    21. A pair of stainless-steel gardening shears for clipping cuttings and deadheading your outdoor foliage. Folks say they're lightweight and easy to use, and despite their size, can cut through really thick, tough stems. 

    Reviewer's hand holds the orange and black shears
    Promising review: "I needed something sharp and small enough for deadheading smaller blooms but that would also do well with any size of bloom. These are my new favorite pair. They're sharp and easy to use. The small push lock that keeps the blades locked closed is very easy to unlock and relock. I would highly recommend these to any gardener professional or hobbyist like me." —JoJo

    Get it from Amazon for $5.03+ (available in three colors).