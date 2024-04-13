46 Things To Make Your Backyard, Patio, And Garden The Very Best They Can Be

Popular products from this list
A pack of garden lights to beautifully light up your outdoor space when nighttime hits. Use these for practical purposes like illuminating a walkway or just spread them throughout the garden to create a whimsical environment that looks like something out of a Tolkien novel.
A sleek three-piece rocking chair set so you can spend lazy days rocking it out on your porch. Soon, you'll be spending more time outdoors than in, so it's essential to have a nice place to sit back and relax.
A potting bench so you can keep everything you need to grow your garden in one place. The tabletop can hold up to 220 pounds, and the bottom shelf and cabinet can handle up to 176 pounds. There's also three metal hooks on the right side for hanging gardening tools. This bench really is a one-stop shop.
1. Some waterproof and shatterproof solar-powered outdoor string lights so enchanting they'll turn your backyard into a whimsical nighttime oasis. Perfect for draping over trees, winding around railings, or highlighting the edges of your outdoor living space.
2. A pack of sunflower seeds with nine varieties to turn your garden into an oasis for honeybees, bumblebees, hummingbirds, and butterflies. Each package has over 1,000 seeds and can cover up to 325 square feet.
Created by Nature is a small business based in Oregon that sells customized wildflower seed packets, inspired by each of the National Parks, and designed to give back to nature’s bounty.
Promising review: "Planted a handful of the seeds in our front lawn area. Few months later, and we had a spectacular color array. Great flowers!" —Shane
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
3. An outdoor furniture set that includes a sofa, two chairs, and two ottomans because your backyard should be just as inviting and stylish as your living room. The sofa and chairs offer ample seating for guests, while the ottomans serve double duty as extra seating or a spot to kick up your feet.
4. A black and white outdoor rug so chic it'll instantly transform your backyard into the "after" shot on an HGTV backyard makeover show. Not only does it add a touch of pizzazz to your outdoor space, but it's also made from durable materials designed to withstand the elements.
5. A pack of solar-powered path lights that stick right into the ground so your pathways are always beautifully lit once the sun sets. Because they're powered by the sun, you never need to worry about running out of battery or turning them on at night. It all happens automatically!
6. A two-burner griddle grill so you can make sure you have a delicious spread of food every time you host meals al fresco. No need to hurry into the house to get to cooking — with this you can stay outside with your pals and enjoy what's going on.
7. A potting bench so you can keep everything you need to grow your garden in one place. The tabletop can hold up to 220 pounds, and the bottom shelf and cabinet can handle up to 176 pounds. There's also three metal hooks on the right side for hanging gardening tools. This bench really is a one-stop shop.
8. A very pretty garden bench, because folks need a beautiful place to sit. Whether it's strategically placed on your porch or plopped down in the middle of your garden, it's sure to turn heads with its unique design and available colors.
9. An outdoor ceiling fan for adding a bit of tropical flair to your space while providing you with that island breeze you so desperately seek in the warmer months.
10. A canopy swing that rocks and swings *and* provides you with shade on extra sunny days. It's zero gravity, so when you're all tucked in you'll feel weightless.
Promising review: "We love this lounge chair!!! The price was fabulous!! (And just a note... If you take care of your things — i.e. cover up the swing with a tarp and bring the cushions in when not using it — It will stay like new. Sun and rain can age anything! Easy-peasy!!) This lounge swing is so comfortable and made very well!! It only took my hubby and I 25–30 minutes to put together. Take my word for it... you are not going to find a nicer lounge swing at this price!!" —Marash
Get it from Amazon for $179.98+ (available in nine colors).
11. A set of metal hanging flower pots so you can have fresh flowers or herbs, regardless of whether you have a plot of dirt to grow them in. Each set includes 10 planters, so you can plant different types of flowers, herbs, and other greenery to really make a big visual impact.
Promising review: "Lovely colorful flower pots. Perfect size to hold a single flower, and they add such a nice pop of color to my yard. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I’m getting a lot of compliments on them. I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot of cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project." —Maegan
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in multicolor, black, or white).
12. A bottle of grass seed specifically designed to repair damages to your lawn caused by pets and sun. Using a combination of mulch, seed, and soil, you simply sprinkle this over your problem areas and let it do its thing. Within weeks, those bald spots will be gone.
13. A compact three-piece sectional and table set if you want to create a beautiful, spacious place to lounge around on while enjoying the weather. The chaise is reversible, so you can have it on the right or left side.
14. A pack of four plant supporters, because some plants just need a little extra help staying upright. Bonus points because the metal is powder coated green, aka it'll camouflage really well.
Promising review: "These plant supports each consist of two semi circles that fit together to encircle the plant. I have two snake plants that are getting taller and needed support. These plant stakes are working perfectly. They can easily be inserted into the soil to the desired height, and the green color obscures their appearance. My plants look prettier and stronger now that they are standing tall." —A.Consumer
Get a 2-pack from Amazon for $16.99.
15. A pack of waterproof playing cards to keep yourself occupied during those lazy warm days. No need to worry about drink spills or sudden spring showers. Just wipe down, and voila! They're like new.
16. A simple outdoor plant stand that's not just a stand, but an opportunity to declare your undying love for all things leafy. This stand holds up to 60 pounds and will keep your planter off the ground, which is necessary if you use a planter that has drainage holes.
17. Or a pack of five outdoor plant stands of various heights so each one of your plant children has an opportunity to shine. Plant stylists say putting plants into groups of three, five, or seven is the visual sweet spot, so this is a win-win.
18. An outdoor wooden double chaise lounge specifically designed for tiny tots, though folks have figured out they work great for dogs too.
We've been seeing people's pets enjoying these all over TikTok! It is designed for kids ages 3–8.
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised with the quality of this item and the matching picnic table and chairs. However the cabana is much more difficult to assemble then the picnic table set. There was a step in which two people were absolutely required and you need a cordless screwdriver and hammer. My granddaughter loves them and I absolutely would recommend this purchase to anyone." —Terri
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in three colors).
19. A pack of garden lights to beautifully light up your outdoor space when nighttime hits. Use these for practical purposes like illuminating a walkway or just spread them throughout the garden to create a whimsical environment that looks like something out of a Tolkien novel.
20. A customized outdoor pillow so guests feel welcome when they come over to enjoy your beautiful backyard. It's made from a burlap-like material, so it has major farmhouse vibes.
It comes with the insert!
Gift A Pillow is a family-owned small business in Ohio that makes personalized pillows for every occasion.
Promising review: "Great quality and they look great with our deck lounge chairs. Can't wait for warm weather!" —Jennie
Get it from Gift A Pillow on Etsy for $38.95.
21. A storage shed to keep garbage cans and other essentials accessible but hidden when not in use. There's also a lockable latch in case you live in an area where night critters try to break into garbage cans.
Promising review: "Good quality. Easy to assemble. Parts are individually bagged and labeled. Holds two 32-gallon round barrels — which is what I wanted it for. Very compact, which was a factor for where i had to put it." —Joe in Brooklyn
Get it from Amazon for $368.78+ (available in six styles)