Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If You Love A Clean House But Also Identify As Lazy, Here Are 29 Products That Do The Work For You

    This year, we are working smarter, not harder.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A set of drill brush attachments perfect for taking on the toughest stains on your bathroom's tile, glass, grout, and fiberglass. You'll save so much time and energy thanks to these attachments, and can instead focus on doing what you do best: zoning out on the couch while binging the latest Netflix show. 

    Reviewer using the brush to clean grime out of a tub
    one of the brushes attached to a drill next to a shower pane with half still fogged up and the other super clear
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    The white is a soft bristle, best for wheels, carpet, upholstery, glass, and leather; the yellow is a medium bristle, best for bathroom, bathtub, shower, tile, and porcelain; the green is a medium bristle, best for kitchen, stoves, cabinets, countertops, and linoleum; the blue is a medium bristle, best for boats, pools, canoe/kayaks, hot tubs, and plastics; the red is a stiff bristle, best for outdoors, siding, brick, garage, and gutter; and the black is a hard bristle, best for grills, loose paint, furnaces, ovens, and industrial use.

    Drill Brush is a small business based in New York State that makes cleaning brushes that attach to drills. It was started in 2007 by a former electrician who suffered from Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and needed a way to clean without causing him harm.

    Promising review: "These brushes worked flawlessly. I have a 24-year-old home that has not been remodeled yet. The master bath shower tile and fiberglass shower pan were in pretty bad shape. We tried many types of cleaners to remove residual soap and hard water stains with little success. As a last-ditch effort, I purchased these brushes. They worked amazingly well. Using Krud Kutter and these brushes removed every bit of the dirt and polished those tiles so that they shine brilliantly like they did when they were new. I am completely satisfied with my purchase of these brushes. They are well made and held up beautifully to the forces I applied while using them." —Tom S4TX

    Get the set of three from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors).

    2. A pack of bottle-cleaning tablets for making cleaning your water bottles and tumblers less of a headache. If you're the person who just "rinses out" their reusable water bottle with water and a squirt of soap, your bottle is likely filled with unwanted bacteria and grime.

    a stained mug before, during, and after cleaning tablets have been inserted, revealing mug is stain-free after use
    amazon.com

    These tablets put in all the elbow grease so you don't have to. No scrubbing, stirring, or washing — simply drop them in your bottle with some water, and *poof* all the bacteria and grime is gone. They're also biodegradable, chlorine-free, and environmentally safe.

    Promising review: "I have achieved this level of clean by hard scrubbing with tons of vinegar and baking soda, but these tablets just pop in and do all the hard work for you. I drink tea every day but it stains my cup. This has infinitely extended the life of my mugs." —Erin Fleming

    Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $7.99.

    3. A reusable roller dog hair remover that works just as well as the single-use sheet kind, but without the guilt (and cost) of having to buy new rolls all the time. No more fur-covered couches! 

    GIF of reviewer using the chom chom roller to remove fur from a couch
    reviewer image of a chom chom roller open to reveal all the collected pet hair inside
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99

    4. A pack of sweeper slippers so you can rid your floors of dirt, hair, and grime while keeping your toes nice and warm. Prepare to be swept away by how much time you'll save.

    Reviewer wearing the slippers in yello
    the pink microfiber slipper on a Swiffer
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these! I kind of bought them as a joke. I hate wearing socks, shoes, or slippers, but I also HATE dirty feet. These were the answer I was looking for! They are lightweight on my feet...hardly notice I'm wearing them, and by golly they pick up the dust and dirt that our dog leaves behind! They also wash very nicely. We always wish in Tide and these looked brand-new after being washed. I'm very pleased with my purchase!" —Tim S.

    Get five pairs from Amazon for $15.99.

    5. A pack of bottle-cleaning tablets for making cleaning your water bottles and tumblers less of a headache. If you're the person who just "rinses out" their reusable water bottle with water and a squirt of soap, your bottle is likely filled with unwanted bacteria and grime.

    a stained mug before, during, and after cleaning tablets have been inserted, revealing mug is stain-free after use
    amazon.com

    These tablets put in all the elbow grease so you don't have to. No scrubbing, stirring, or washing — simply drop them in your bottle with some water, and *poof* all the bacteria and grime is gone. They're also biodegradable, chlorine-free, and environmentally safe.

    Promising review: "I have achieved this level of clean by hard scrubbing with tons of vinegar and baking soda, but these tablets just pop in and do all the hard work for you. I drink tea every day but it stains my cup. This has infinitely extended the life of my mugs." —Erin Fleming

    Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $7.99.

    6. A garbage disposal cleaner that uses magic bright blue foam to rid your disposal of nastiness and lingering smells. You just plop one of the packets into the drain, and then it does its wizardly thing. After a minute or two, it's over, and your kitchen sink looks and smells amazing.

    Amazon

    This foam is a cleaner that helps eliminate bad smells, but it's best to call a plumber if your garbage disposal is clogged.

    Promising review: "It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — the only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately, it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried-and-true." —KS

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $8.61.

    7. A microfiber spin mop that'll make sure your mop isn't soaking wet before you use it, which will dramatically cut down on the time it takes to not only clean your floors but also let them dry, especially during cold weather. Plus, it's machine-washable, has an automatic wringer, and is designed in a shape that will reach into small spaces and corners. Truly, this mop does all the work for you — all you do is dunk into the water and push around the floor.

    reviewer using foot-operated peddle to wring microfiber mop
    reviewer image using the mop to clean the floor
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ashamed to say, but I barely ever mop the floors. I purchased this O-Cedar Mop and Bucket based on the great reviews. I am here to add a 5-star review of my own. This mop and bucket not only cleaned my floors, but it made the entire process easy (and dare I say fun?). I did the entire first floor of my house, both tile and wood. Then wanted more fun, so I scooped up the handy handle and carried it upstairs, where I continued on to the bedrooms and bathrooms. I don't want to go on and on, but this mop picked up lots of dirt and grime and then popped easily into the washing machine. It came out great. The swirly thing makes all the difference. It wrings out all of the excess water, so it's easy to mop without using too much muscle, which I do not have. And the mop heads are short, rather than long mop heads, which only make for heavier mops. If you're on the fence, go for it, you'll agree." —LauraP320

    Get it from Amazon for $52.04.

    8. A rolling laundry sorter for sorting your clothes into groups will make laundry day way more manageable. These come blank, but a lot of reviewers (myself included) use a stencil and marker to label each bag by what type of garment.

    reviewer photo showing laundry organizer that they stenciled with the words dark, color, white, and towel
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It's exactly what I was looking for. We’re a family of five so I always have something to wash, and I was tired of separating by colors. Now it's easy, and everybody can do it. It's a simple process for everyone. Now my kids think that is fun to separate the clothes, and I’m fine with that, ha. I used a stencil and Sharpie to tag the bags — so easy, and l loved the results! Took me 20 minutes to assemble with my 9-year-old son. Looks nice, and the bags have a good quality, and also they have a great capacity. It’s make laundry so easy!!!!" —Lourdes

    Get it from Amazon for $40.97 (available in five colors).

    9. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets to make sure your dishwasher is clean enough to actually clean the dishes. One tab removes lime and mineral buildup, which causes streaking on glassware and water spots on ceramics.

    amazon.com

    These tablets are designed to penetrate, dissolve, and remove odor-causing residue that accumulates inside your dishwasher over time, as well as remove lime and mineral buildup. Using Affresh tablets once a month can prolong the life of your dishwasher and make it more effective at doing its job: cleaning your dishes.

    Promising review: "I always approach with a healthy dose of skepticism whenever taking advice from BuzzFeed, Tip Hero, etc. But this time I took a chance and could not be happier. I recently bought a condo that was not well-maintained, and I struggled cleaning many of the appliances. The dishwasher was caked in deposits from years of operation without proper care. Two of these pods, as suggested for heavily soiled scenarios turned back the clock. It looks brand-new inside. BRAND-NEW. The plastic, the walls, everything. For those who spend hours a week cleaning, you will be amazed by this product. 10/10 would buy again and again and I’m telling everyone I know about this." —Jason

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.99.

    10. A grooming glove for easily removing all your pet's extra fur before it accumulates in piles on the floor.

    The grooming glove with silicone nodules, full of hair held in front of a French bulldog
    AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed

    From former Buzzfeed staffer AnaMaria Glavan: "The glove is super comfortable and using it couldn’t be more foolproof: just put it on and run your hands through your pet’s fur. That’s it! The silicone grooves pick up so much fur with ease. Like, my dog looks close to hairless. HOW is he shedding so much!?!? After a few runs, I found that I would have to remove fur from the glove before continuing (you can pick up the fur with your other hand or run the glove under some water — either works) but it’s no biggie. The silicone actually makes it really easy to keep this clean. We got Rockie when he was 5 and he’d been riddled with skin issues and allergies, so I was pretty nervous to use anything that could potentially aggravate his conditions. However! Not only does this *not* bother his skin, but he…loves this. A lot. He starts snoring after exactly two run-throughs on his back. Also, his coat looks SO shiny after each use! TL;DR: this is one of those inexpensive add-ons that any pet owner should have on hand."

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in three colors).

    11. A pack of washing machine tablets to make sure your machine is in good enough shape to keep your clothes clean. All you do is throw one tablet in and it cleans deep inside your machine's pump, valve, tub, drum, agitator, filter and hose. 

    Product photo showing a model place Affresh washing machine tablets into their washing machine
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My washer was smelling and had grime inside the seal that wouldn’t come off even when I tried to scrub it off, so I used one of these tablets in the wash. It worked like magic. Not only did it clean the washer very well (the water looked so dirty during the cycle), but it also got rid of the smell! I will keep using these as recommended." —Eca

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $10.16.

    12. A dryer lint brush because you'd be shocked at how much lint is residing in your dryer gap and exhaust port. Using this will speed up clothing drying time and help prevent lint buildup.

    reviewer photo showing the dryer lint brush next to a pile of dust and lint on their dryer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Work perfectly for scrubbing the stuck lint out of the insides of your dryer. Everyone who owns a dryer should have these, they're basic safety equipment. Clean that lint, and reduce fire hazard and make the machine more efficient. They're long enough, strong enough, and just flexible enough without being too flexible." —Winged Wolf

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $7.99.

    13. A toilet bowl ring remover if you haven't cleaned your toilet bowl in a reaaalllllly long time. That permanent dark ring? It's no match for this pumice stone on a stick!

    reviewer photo showing toilet half cleaned with the pumice cleaning tool
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "When we bought our previously owned condo, all three of the toilets had a permanent dark ring. I must have tried at least six different cleaning products that claimed to eliminate rings. None worked. I was actually considering buying new toilets as the ring was embarrassing to me. A friend recommended the pumice toilet bowl ring remover and I was prepared to be disappointed again. But it worked perfectly. The ring is gone on all three toilets and it only took a few minutes per toilet. I don't know when I have ever been so totally satisfied with a product. It just saved me a whole lot of money and I am no longer embarrassed by the appearance of my toilets." —lynn mcdonald

    Get it from Amazon for $11.84.

    14. A scrap trap to make sure food prep doesn't result in a huge mess — just chop up your ingredients and push the discards into this bucket. It fits over the drawer or door, so you don't have to give up valuable countertop space.

    reviewer photo showing scrap trap attached to their lower cabinets filled with apple peels and cores
    amazon.com

    This also includes a brush/scraper that fits neatly in the front pocket to easily swipe scraps and crumbs into the container.

    Promising review: "Works just as described. It is so convenient to push scraps from the counter or cutting board into the scrap trap. Even though it is too big, place a plastic shopping bag in before you fill it and you will have the scraps bagged when you are done. It keeps things neat when doing prep work. Also bought one as a gift, everyone who cooks should have one." —SR

    Get it from Amazon for $20.46.

    15. A broom and mop organizer you can put on an empty wall to keep all your cleaning tools neatly organized and off the floor. They'll also be out of sight and out of mind, which is exactly what you need if you hate cleaning and don't want to see the tools it requires on an everyday basis (we're talking about you, broom that's shoved in the space between the fridge and the wall).

    reviewer photo showing the organizer with a broom, Swiffer, and even a drill attached to it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this broom/mop holder. So nice to save space and stay organized. Holds them so firm and flat to wall. Also has hooks that fold out as needed. I recommend this to anyone looking for space-saving storage!" —Jaclyn

    Get it from Amazon for $15.97+ (available in four colors).

    16. A length-adjustable pet hair broom because it's that time of the year when dogs and cats are shedding more than usual, and you need something to rake it all up. Because the bristles are rubber, it picks up way more hair than a traditional broom.

    a reviewer photo of the broom laying on a rug next to a pile of hair and text reading
    a reviewer photo of a door mat covered in pet hair on the left side, and cleared of hair on the right side
    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed, www.amazon.com

    Want more info? Check out my coworker's FURemover Evrilholder broom review. You'll learn a thing or two AND enjoy some very satisfying hair-removal photos!

    Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought it was worth a shot. I have two dogs and a cat, and being one with a dust and dander allergy I have to vacuum often but the vacuum can’t always get in deep enough. This actually works and I was shocked at how well it does. I brush the carpet a few times and vacuum it up and the carpet even looks better!! I highly recommend this to everyone — especially pet owners." —Theo Ackerman

    Get it from Amazon for $17.85.

    17. An under-cabinet drawer with a shelf on top so you can keep your bathroom and kitchen cleaning supplies organized. Cleaning can be so exhausting, so do yourself a favor and keep your supplies organized so that you don't expel energy trying to find all your cleaners and tools.

    A reviewer pulls out their drawer to reveal three sponges, four magic erasers, two handheld scrub brushes, one dish brush, four folded dish cloths, and a folded drying pad all neatly arranged
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are nice pieces that helped me organize underneath my bathroom sink! They fit perfectly! After organizing everything, I was so surprised I had so much more room that I grabbed more items out of the linen closet to fill it up. I still have a lot of room left. I bought these based on the high ratings, and they hold true. (This is Brad's wife.)" —Brad J. Leahy

    Get it on Amazon for $26.87+ (also available in bronze).

    18. Some nonstick oven liners to keep your oven clean. Any drippings or spills from foodstuff fall onto the liner, which you can just take out and wash by hand or throw into the dishwasher.

    oven liner in bottom of oven catching drippings from a baking pie
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have a non–self cleaning oven for the first time in decades. After having an apple pie spill over and spending more than an hour cleaning it up, I purchased these oven liners. What a time-saver. The are easy to cut so they fit perfectly. Because I have a visible heating element, the liner goes right on the oven floor, under the heating element." —Kimberly Barnes-O'Connor

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $13.99.

    19. A 100% natural oven scrub for keeping your oven clean, especially if it's in constant use. Don't get a headache spending all day using a toxic oven cleaner, it's just not worth it.

    A jar of the oven scrub
    Amazon

    Everneat is a small business based in Connecticut that makes natural cleaning products and tools.

    Promising review: "I’ve been trying to clean my nasty oven door for the past five years. Tried everything I could find, but it remained an embarrassing mess. Ten minutes of moderate scrubbing yesterday with Oven Scrub and it was 90% clear. Another five minutes today and it looks like new. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED." —Andy Bea

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two scents or unscented).

    20. A bottle of Quick N Brite Fireplace Cleaner to remove soot, smoke, creosote, and ash from nearly any fireplace.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Unbelievable! My daughter just moved into her first home. She thought she would have to paint her brick fireplace because of the heavy soot stains that had been there for years. We applied the product twice and put in a whole lot of elbow grease, but what a difference! It’s a messy process, but well worth the time and energy." —MM

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99.

    21. Some stove burner covers that'll make cleaning your stove top so much easier. Instead of having to basically disassemble your stove to clean out all the gunk under the burners, just remove these covers, wipe 'em down, and boom! Like new.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These little covers are just fantastic! Easy to cut and form to the burners I need, super easy to wipe off or quick rinse if need be. They WILL burn if too close to the flame but it doesn't burn beyond what is touching the flame. I bought them because my guy, though a FANTASTIC cook and baker, is just a tad messy on the stove top, lol. This has helped me keep the stove top much cleaner. I have reused the original four of these for a year and finally just tossed the two most used/dirtied and replaced them. These are just amazing and very durable!" —AngsChaos

    Get an 8-pack from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in black or silver and three different sizes).

    22. A bottle of cleaning concentrate if you're short on space but not on messes. A little bit goes a long way; you'll get up to one gallon of cleaner from one bottle. 

    glass bottle of juniper seed cleaning concentrate
    Juniper Seed / Etsy

    Juniper Seed Mercantile is a woman-owned small business based in Littleton, Colorado that creates all-natural bath and body products, home-cleaning solutions, and fabric alternatives to paper towels.

    Promising review: "This stuff works amazing on every surface even glass!! I clean houses for a living and am super impressed! It also smells AMAZING." —Amanda Moon

    Get it from Juniper Seed Mercantile on Etsy for $16.

    23. A microfiber blinds duster with spaced-out fingers to tackle multiple blinds in one swipe. Never again will you need to clear your schedule when you just want to clean your window treatments.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this product!! It works fantastic! I am a housekeeper for several private homes. My least favorite job is cleaning window blinds! I have used about every method there is, but the job is still very time consuming. The main reason it takes so long is you must clean each and every slat separately to do the job right. Not anymore! With this product, you can clean two slats at once and it cleans them the first swipe! The microfiber is the key to getting all the dust and the design of the product makes it super easy! PLUS this tool can be used on different types of blinds because it is flexible! I have used it on wooden shutters, plastic vertical patio door blinds, and horizontal metal 'mini' blinds. Additionally, the microfiber 'sleeve' that fits on the tool is washable and it comes with five of them so it's a real value, being reusable and with so many to use it should last a long time before they all completely wear out! This product deserves 10 stars!" —Sandy D

    Get the brush and five microfiber sleeves from Amazon for $6.99 (available in blue or green).

    24. A touchless stationary vacuum to suck up all the debris you sweep near it. Simply place it on any smooth surface and let it do its thing. No more bending over with a flimsy dustpan.