If You Love A Clean House But Also Identify As Lazy, Here Are 29 Products That Do The Work For You

The white is a soft bristle, best for wheels, carpet, upholstery, glass, and leather; the yellow is a medium bristle, best for bathroom, bathtub, shower, tile, and porcelain; the green is a medium bristle, best for kitchen, stoves, cabinets, countertops, and linoleum; the blue is a medium bristle, best for boats, pools, canoe/kayaks, hot tubs, and plastics; the red is a stiff bristle, best for outdoors, siding, brick, garage, and gutter; and the black is a hard bristle, best for grills, loose paint, furnaces, ovens, and industrial use.

Drill Brush is a small business based in New York State that makes cleaning brushes that attach to drills. It was started in 2007 by a former electrician who suffered from Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and needed a way to clean without causing him harm.

Promising review: "These brushes worked flawlessly. I have a 24-year-old home that has not been remodeled yet. The master bath shower tile and fiberglass shower pan were in pretty bad shape. We tried many types of cleaners to remove residual soap and hard water stains with little success. As a last-ditch effort, I purchased these brushes. They worked amazingly well. Using Krud Kutter and these brushes removed every bit of the dirt and polished those tiles so that they shine brilliantly like they did when they were new. I am completely satisfied with my purchase of these brushes. They are well made and held up beautifully to the forces I applied while using them." —Tom S4TX



