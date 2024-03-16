29 Affordable Home Products That’ll Basically Pay For Themselves After Their First Use

1. A Bluapple freshness saver for preserving your seasonal market haul in peak condition, like it just left the farm stand. This cool gadget works magic by capturing the ethylene gas emitted by your greens and fruits, putting a pause on their aging. So, you're not just saying your snacks; you're also saving some serious dough.
Promising review: "I love awesome little items like the Bluapple that serve a useful purpose and make life a little easier. I put a Bluapple in each of my bottom fridge drawers where I keep my fruits and veggies, and I have definitely noticed a difference. My fruits and veggies remain fresh and last longer before going bad. This saves me money, and although I compost any fruits or veggies that go bad, I prefer not to have perfectly good fruit go bad before we have a chance to eat it. I am going to buy more to place throughout the fridge since we are buying and eating more fruits and veggies this summer. I also appreciate how the contents inside can be fed to a houseplant as fertilizer every three months when adding a fresh refill." —Mariposa
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.99.
2. A jar of internet-famous The Pink Stuff that'll make your cleaning woes vanish, transforming your home with its spellbinding prowess. This miraculous paste works like a charm, erasing stubborn stains from walls, burnt residues in the kitchen, bathroom build-ups, footwear marks, and any other messes begging for some magic. Get ready for a spotless space with a wave of your cleaning wand.
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally, use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-sized amount of this makes them look brand-new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need so LITTLE of this product. It will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. A set of modern bar handle pulls to instantly upgrade your space, saying goodbye to outdated styles and hello to a home that truly reflects your personality. These chic fixtures are the perfect way to personalize your dwelling, easily changing cabinets and drawers from 'meh' to 'wow.'
Important note: Not all cabinet pulls use the same type of screws, so please measure your existing ones to make sure you buy the right length and width.
Promising Review: "I really like these pulls. I've looked elsewhere and the price was 5–10 times this price. I was a bit nervous reading the reviews of other buyers, but, I needed 43 and ordered 50, figuring that there may be some that didn't work out. Out of 50 we were able to use 49 (only one defective). I had six more drawers that could use an update as well as my kitchen and bathroom cabinets. They look great, they're sturdy and did I mention a great value? I cannot believe how much these improved the look of wherever these were installed. Recommend you buy as you're not going to get a better deal elsewhere!" —Southern New Hampshire Resident
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in three pack sizes and five finishes).
4. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner that's a game changer for neglected sinks, bringing back freshness and functionality. These fizzing wonders emit a zesty lemon fragrance as they work their magic, meticulously scrubbing the grimiest part of your disposal.
Promising review: "Easy to use. I followed directions and it works just like it says. I only use this once every month now. First use I had to do it twice (which it says if it hasn’t been cleaned in a while you may need to). Weekly I follow up with the Glisten Garbage Disposal Freshener and that keeps my disposal working well and smelling great." —Lostbraincell
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
5. A Boon drying rack for easily organizing the clutter of baby bottles and accessories that have taken over your kitchen. This adorable countertop "lawn" provides a neat and spacious area to air-dry everything from bottles to pacifiers, accommodating items of various shapes and sizes. Plus, it includes a water collection tray, ensuring your surface stays dry and clean.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping parenting editor Chandni Reddy has this and raves: "Is it possible for a drying rack to be life-changing? Why yes, it is. I caved and bought this grassy patch after my kitchen started to look like an episode of Hoarders. This thing instantly organized my kitchen by creating a dedicated spot for baby stuff. Bottles, pump parts, sippy cups...this bad boy can hold a LOT (at least six bottles and four cups at once) and dries everything quickly. Did I mention it's a heck of a lot more cheerful and stylish than your regular drying rack?"
Promising review: "Newborn twins are a mess. They took over our house within moments of coming through the door. For this type A mama, it was a horrifying side effect of the two most precious things in the world. A friend gave us one lawn at our shower, and we promptly hopped on Amazon and bought a second to manage the sheer volume. The lawn and the accessories are a convenient and cute way to keep your bottles and pump parts organized. There is ample space in one for one baby's needs." —Lacey
Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in three colors).
6. A sweet velvet pillow cover that will elevate your living room or bedroom aesthetic. With a variety of colors and sizes to choose from, these covers promise to inject a dose of joy and comfort into any spot designed for sitting or sleeping.
And snag some pillow inserts while you're at it!
Promising review: "To start, I used to manage Pottery Barn and they have stunning velvet pillowcases. I was wondering what these would be like in comparison and honestly I like these better! I purchased both the mauve pink and the golden khaki color. I’m about to purchase seven more now that I know how beautiful they are. The colors are spot-on and are a tad shiny but velvet should be unless stated otherwise. The brighter colors will be great for spring and summer. The price point is FANTASTIC!! If there are any negative reviews, I’m unsure what they could possibly be." —MBATLANTA
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 32 colors and six sizes).
7. A mold and mildew removal gel to clear away grout grime and any lingering dark spots on silicone caulk seamlessly. And just so you know — no need for tools, elbow grease, or extra expenses. Just apply, wait, and see your surfaces return to pristine condition with this simple solution.
Promising review: "It’s a little hard to squeeze but that totally makes up for the AMAZING results. I was embarrassed about our tubs because the people we bought our house from didn’t caulk or seal them properly and this resulted in mildew buildup. I tried EVERYTHING til I saw this on TikTok — MIRACLE FREAKING WORKER. I will be buying more." —Brooklyn Nguyen
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
8. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light that'll cast an enchanting glow in your home, featuring three settings to turn your nightly bathroom trips into a whimsical experience.
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light being put to use!
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
9. An under-cabinet wineglass rack to turn your storage woes into a decor feature, enticing you to take guests on a tour just to showcase this smart and sleek space-saving marvel. Perfectly suited for those extra-tall or fragile glasses that never seem to fit anywhere else.
Promising review: "I really like this wine rack! I needed a nice, space-saving solution for wineglasses that are too tall to go in my glass cabinet, and this rack fits the bill. It was simple to install and looks great. Good buy!" —Cycle Mom
Get it from Amazon for $19.93+ (available in two styles and four colors).
10. A set of Wad-Free pads for changing sheet-washing day from a nightmare into a breeze. Tired of wrestling with a tangled bundle of bed linens mixed with other damp items from the dryer? These clip to your sheets, maintaining a separate airflow, ensuring a single drying cycle does the job.
Wad-Free is a small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads.
Promising review: "Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work and well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices because I was only expecting one. So there was one for the fitted sheet, and one for the flat sheet. Finally, I tried it out, and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" —katy
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $19.99+ (also available in a four-pack).